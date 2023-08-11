Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Does Bond Market Data Yield Equity Alpha?

Aug. 11, 2023 3:10 AM ET
CFA Institute Contributors
Summary

  • Institutional investors with advanced expertise and access to more and better data dominate the bond markets relative to their equity counterparts.
  • Unlike stock momentum, bond momentum has no single definition.
  • Our bond dataset is based on the Russell 1000 stock universe and starts in 2003, shortly after the launch of the Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine fixed-income database.

Can stock investors benefit from corporate bond market data? Yes. In fact, equity portfolios constructed using bond momentum signals may outperform their traditional equity price momentum counterparts.

But as our study demonstrates, the signal design is critical.

Momentum

CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

