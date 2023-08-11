Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Below Average: U.S. Back-To-School Sales In 2023

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • The back-to-school shopping season is looking softer this year but still earns a "passing" grade in our forecast.
  • This year, thanks to renewed consumer confidence and rising incomes, back-to-school sales are forecasted to grow 1.8% to $978 billion.
  • While far from the best year on record, real retail sales - current-dollar sales adjusted for the change in retail prices - are expected to grow 1.5% in 2023.

Shopping cart, trolley with school stationery items on blue background. Shopping for school, sale of school supplies. Back to school concept. Shopping, good offer. 3D rendering.

Creativebird/iStock via Getty Images

The back-to-school shopping season is looking softer this year but still earns a "passing" grade in our forecast, as strong wage growth and easing inflation are enough to keep real income gains positive and retail sales growing.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.87K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.