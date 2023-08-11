Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Taiwan Economy Rebounds In Q2 2023

Aug. 11, 2023
Summary

  • Taiwan's emerged out of technical recession in the second quarter of 2023, with GDP growth of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) after two successive quarters of GDP contraction.
  • The rebound was driven by private consumption, which grew by 12.1% year-on-year (y/y) in the second quarter of 2023.
  • However the export sector has continued to be hit by slumping exports, which fell by 6.6% y/y in the second quarter of 2023.

Busy Taipei streets at dusk

georgeclerk/E+ via Getty Images

Taiwan has emerged out of technical recession in the second quarter of 2023, with GDP growth of 1.7% quarter-on-quarter (q/q) after two successive quarters of GDP contraction. The rebound was driven by private consumption, which grew by 12.1% year-on-year (y/y) in the second quarter

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

