Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: A Shareholder Aligned Media Powerhouse

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
324 Followers

Summary

  • Warner Bros Discovery has likely recovered from peak spin-off selling pressure, but still offers a good risk/reward profile trading at a discount to our estimate of a $26/share fair value.
  • The marketing power behind the release of the Barbie movie showcased the synergistic power of WBD's media assets, with over $1 billion of global box office sales in 3 weeks.
  • WBD's executive team appears to be well aligned with shareholders, with significant stock holding requirements and majority performance-based compensation.

"Barbie" European Premiere - VIP Access

Gareth Cattermole

Executive Thesis

Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) has been having some growing pains. As many spin-offs do, it has experienced immense selling pressure from its initial trading price of around $25/share and traded as low as $9.50 in December 2022. This rapid decline

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
324 Followers
Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD, PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KingOfPower
Today, 5:02 AM
Comments (717)
@Andrew Dessy

That is not the correct way to make a DCF. You are misunderstanding how it works.
If you really believe that is the way to think, then you need to go down this road also:

You are estimating PV of all future FCF to be worth 64B. But all the money goes to both equity owners and debt owners.

If you really want to do your DCF like that, then you have to pay the PV of the debt payment out of the FCF.
And we know the fair value of the senior notes are around 41.2B.
So the market says the PV of all debt is currently around 43B.
So your true estimate of the value of the equity of WBD is 64B-43B (the debt needs to be repaid out of FCF) = 21B
So your share price estimate is 21B/2.43B shares = 8.64.
So you are estimating the intrinsic value of the share to be 40 % lower than currect share price.

Very inconsistent analysis. And not very smart to be long if you are believing your own estimates.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.