Overview

My recommendation for Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) is a buy rating, as I see the drop in share price as a buying opportunity. I believe the weak 3Q23 guide is a matter of supply (of pilots) and not demand. Hence, once SNCY hires enough pilots, growth should accelerate and return to normal.

Business

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides air carrier that deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses.

Recent results & updates

SNCY reported 2Q23 results that were pretty much in-line with consensus estimates. Revenue came in at $261 million, EBITDA at $58 million, and EPS of $0.35. However, the stock gapped down >10% as management provided at poor 3Q23 outlook.

As for demand, management forecast 3Q23 revenue growth of 8% to 13%, which is, to my knowledge, substantially lower than what consensus was anticipating. Originally, consensus estimates for 3Q23 revenues were $261 million, or 18% growth from 3Q22. Taken at its midpoint, management's guide suggests a difference of 7.5 percentage points. Naturally, this has an impact on 4Q23 and FY23 figures as well, triggering an entire chain of downward revisions in FY23, FY24, and FY25 EPS estimates. Management has stated that slowing growth in block hours and in service unit revenues contributed to a dismal 3Q23 performance. I should note, however, that SNCY will have a particularly challenging FY22 comp due to the pent-up demand that has emerged in the wake of the pandemic. Management also pointed out that SNCY's unit revenue has rebased significantly higher (1.35x) compared to 2019. Therefore, while the y/y figures may not be great, investors should take a step back and look at them on a 3-year stack basis, as SNCY's performance has materially improved since then.

Lack of capacity, rather than a lack of demand, is probably the biggest factor limiting SNCY's growth in 3Q23. Management mentioned in the call that they were undersized and therefore unable to fully capitalize on the revenue opportunity in July. When compared to the 10-11 hours per day needed to meet demand levels, the utilization of scheduled service aircraft was 8 hours per day. Therefore, if SNCY had adequate capacity, growth would be substantially above the targeted growth rate. In my opinion, the lack of pilots is the primary bottleneck, not the number of planes. Improved pilot staffing should allow for higher fleet utilization.

On the flip side, I appreciated the upbeat status report on costs that was provided by management. The 10.4% y/y increase in 2Q23 CASM ex-fuel was an improvement of 400 bps from the 14% y/y increase in 1Q23. As aircraft utilization increases, management anticipates a further reduction in CASM ex-fuel in 2H23. The long-term planning of the company's management over the past two years is about to pay off. Keep in mind that SNCY made most of its plane purchases in the first two years of this decade, leading to underutilized planes and a corresponding increase in unit costs. With my expectations that pilot shortage will be alleviated over the next two years, SNCY should have no issues increasing departures by 30% (management expectations).

Now that SNCY will be able to reap the rewards of its efforts, I believe that investors will reap the same benefits. As was previously mentioned, SNCY has front-loaded the expense of purchasing additional aircraft, and the company has already funded the vast majority of its planned aircraft growth through 2025. As of 2Q23, they just need an addition of just 3 incremental net aircraft. Therefore, I anticipate a significant cut in CAPEX over the next two years, resulting in a flood of free cash flow for the company.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, SNCY is valued at $19.81 in FY24, representing a 27% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 18% in FY23 and 10% for FY24 and FY25. I arrived at FY23 revenue by annualizing YTD-3Q23 revenue (3Q23 guided revenue). For FY24 and FY25, I expect revenue to return to normalized growth, growing in line with peers (listed below).

SNCY is now trading at 5x forward EBITDA, which I believe could increase over the next 2 years, along with the industry, when the market starts to price in normalized growth in the industry. Using SNCY's peer growth as a proxy for industry, the entire industry has rerated downwards over the past 2 years, which is fair given the poor economy and COVID situation.

Hence, while I am hopeful for multiples to rerate, I am holding my multiple assumption conservative, assuming SNCY would trade at the same multiple in FY24e. Even at the current multiple, the upside is still attractive at 27%.

Bloomberg

Risks

The current expectation for SNCY is that growth will normalize, which I think is contingent on the economy not dipping into a steep recession. I note that a soft landing is still a recession, and the impact should not be underestimated. A combination of consumers cutting discretionary spending and corporations delaying travel will definitely hurt SNCY. Remember that SNCY has a bunch of planes sitting around that are underutilized? A drag or delay in the topline would further hurt margins.

Summary

I believe the drop in SNCY's share price presents a buying opportunity despite its weak 3Q23 guidance, which is attributed to supply constraints rather than demand issues. I expect the pilot situation to return to normal eventually, which will lead to growth on the revenue, EBITDA, and FCF lines. I assumed SNCY would continue trading at 5x forward EBITDA; however, it is possible that the industry as a whole would rerate upwards once the market price normalized growth.