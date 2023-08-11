Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sun Country Airlines: Weak Q3 2023 Guide Is A Supply Problem, Not Demand

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating with the drop in share price seen as a buying opportunity.
  • Weak 3Q23 guidance is due to supply constraints (pilot shortage) rather than demand issues.
  • Once SNCY hires enough pilots, growth is expected to accelerate and return to normal, leading to increased revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow.

Overview

My recommendation for Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) is a buy rating, as I see the drop in share price as a buying opportunity. I believe the weak 3Q23 guide is a matter of supply (of pilots) and not demand. Hence, once SNCY

Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

