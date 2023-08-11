Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roku: Here's Why I Have Sold (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 11, 2023 5:35 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)10 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Roku reported double-digit growth in active accounts and revenues for Q2, but also a decline in average revenue per user.
  • The decline in ARPU raises concerns about the company's monetization potential and profitability target.
  • Roku's shares have more than doubled in value this year and now have an unattractive risk/reward.

Roku To Layoff 200 Employees As Tech Downsizing Continues

Justin Sullivan

Although Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) managed to deliver double-digit active account and top line growth in the second fiscal quarter, the streaming company unfortunately also reported a high single-digit decline in its average revenue per user, indicating mounting monetization

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

R
RestaurantGuy2
Today, 6:00 AM
Premium
Comments (1.46K)
No mention of geographic mix affecting ARPU? What was USA ARPU over the past few quarters?
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 5:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
WHYYY you sell it the roku ???? @The Asian Investor

haete this maerket
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 6:11 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.98K)
@sancerrefrankie As I said Frankie, sometimes it is okay to take some profits :)
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 6:21 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
@The Asian Investor yes u r rite t y @The Asian Investor but the roku pull it the back 20 point maybe make it the buy heer? i no idea t y @The Asian Investor can we make it the more BUY baba stock heer ? t y @The Asian Investor you alway make it answre to you client t y very much @The Asian Investor you are best write all SA ! there are 2 and you are 1 of them t y @The Asian Investor
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 6:38 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.98K)
@sancerrefrankie Taking profits Frankie
F
Felloni
Today, 5:44 AM
Premium
Comments (569)
I get your logic however I also think investment time frame is relevant.

But can't fault you for taking some profits given the run since Jan.

I am still a long term holder, although getting impatient (but that's an investment virtue ..).

Overall I am disappointed in Roku ability to execute towards profitability.
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 6:12 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.98K)
@Felloni I actually agree with everyone you wrote. Profit risks have gone up, in part due to slowing growth, which is why have taken some profits here. I might be back later, after a consolidation...
