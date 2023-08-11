Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Barry Callebaut: Sweet Quality At A Discount

Aug. 11, 2023 5:51 AM ETBarry Callebaut AG (BRRLY), BYCBF
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
138 Followers

Summary

  • Barry Callebaut has faced challenges including a major factory closure, a management change followed by uncertainty over targets, and cocoa production troubles in West Africa.
  • The company is pursuing steady above-market volume growth and EBIT margin improvements.
  • Barry Callebaut's growth prospects and valuation make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Chocolate bars

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

We present our note on Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BYCBF) (OTCPK:BRRLY), the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products with a Buy rating. The share price has been under pressure as a result of

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
138 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.