Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) is a leading fabless semiconductor supplier specializing in data infrastructure solutions. They focus on developing complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating various functionalities, and offering solutions for various end markets including data centers, enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, consumer, and automotive/industrial sectors.

Current State of the Semiconductor Industry

In the latter part of fiscal year 2023, a noticeable shift occurred in customer behavior, with many opting to reschedule orders and adjust inventory in response to a lessening in demand. This pattern extended into the first quarter of 2024, affecting areas such as storage, enterprise networking, and wired carrier customers. Concurrently, there was a diminished demand from OEM customers in China, balanced by a rise in the need for optical products, a trend influenced by AI applications.

At the Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Matt Murphy characterized the recent cycle as atypical, with no parallel in the past three decades. The recovery has been uneven, with businesses navigating the cycle at varying paces, depending on their market positioning. The industry presents a complex picture, with certain sectors like consumer enterprise facing challenges, while other areas show signs of improvement. Within this context, Marvell has observed fluctuations in demand, including a deceleration in data centers and unexpected developments in cloud growth.

Marvell has made adjustments to its cycle and appears to be following a consistent path. For instance, storage is showing signs of recovery, a development that could have implications for the company. Concurrently, cloud has exhibited growth in the double digits from Q1 to Q2. In the realm of 5G, there was a sequential increase of 25% in Q1, and this trend is anticipated to persist at least into the third quarter, as per the insights provided by the management team. It's worth noting that these observations are based on current data and trends, and as with all business landscapes, the future may hold unexpected changes.

AI Contribution

Marvell's involvement in AI spans various domains, including compute, networking, electro-optic side, and storage business. Last year, AI revenue stood at approximately $200 million, with projections to reach $400 million this year. This growth is largely attributed to the 800 gig ramp, a response to the surge in network traffic. Marvell's efforts also extend to optical connectivity, where collaboration with customers on networking and optical interconnects is a focal point.

In a different vein, custom silicon opportunities have emerged. The acquisition of Avera and the subsequent development of custom silicon designs for AI and hyperscale form part of a more comprehensive approach to the AI sector. Marvell's projections indicate long-term revenue from these custom silicon designs to be in the vicinity of $800 million. This figure encompasses an increase in the lifetime revenue of the existing designs, along with a redistribution between AI and non-AI components.

Storage and Future Growth

Storage is showing signs of recovery, a development that could have implications for the company. Marvell's position in Flash and HDD Controllers is noteworthy. With the volume of data being generated and AI acting as a significant driver, the company anticipates that exabytes will grow rather than diminish, potentially leading to sustained growth in storage.

Marvell's portfolio is diverse, encompassing various facets of AI, such as compute, networking, electro-optic side, and certain areas of the storage business. With a robust switching platform at 51.2 T and IP from Innovium, Marvell appears to have additional opportunities within the industry.

Last year, Marvell's revenue from electro-optics was $200 million, with projections to reach $400 million this year. It's important to note that the majority of this revenue is separate from custom silicon. Matt Murphy, reflecting on the market's fluidity, particularly in the electro-optics sector, cautioned that it might be too early to predict the composition for the coming year.

Role of Process Technology

A few years back, Marvell's revenue was entirely linked to five-nanometer technology, a platform that appears to have a sustained future. Transitioning to the next technological phase demands considerable investment, and the current cost curve presents challenges. Nevertheless, tangible benefits are observed in areas such as power and performance.

Marvell is eyeing a promising array of opportunities in the three-nanometer domain. However, the focus isn't solely on the node size. Aspects like packaging and dye-to-dye interconnect capability hold significant importance. Future designs might necessitate a hybrid strategy, employing core logic at three nanometers and IO at five nanometers.

Business Model

The financial dynamics of establishing an internal semiconductor company within large corporations often prove to be impractical. Collaborating with ASIC providers such as Marvell tends to be a more economical and feasible approach. It's worth noting that custom ASIC operates on a different business model compared to merchant products, typically characterized by lower gross margins but offset by substantial customer funding. Marvell's custom business has seen growth, and the company has strategically enhanced gross margins by expanding other business areas.

Should custom silicon evolve into a significant opportunity, the existing investments and structure may enable a considerable portion of additional revenue to be converted into profit, even if this segment operates at a lower gross margin. This could positively influence the company's overall financial performance.

Marvell's approach involves managing custom and non-custom segments separately, maintaining robust gross margins in the non-custom area. One of the company's key competencies lies in its strategic handling of process technology and ASIC economics. This underscores the complexities of progressing to smaller nanometer technologies and the pivotal decisions required in partnering with ASIC providers.

The company's focus on both custom and non-custom segments, coupled with its outlook on gross margin recovery and growth in essential areas, provides an insight into a business with a well-defined vision and strategy. The perspectives shared by Matt Murphy and Willem Meintjes serve as a lens into the nuanced dynamics of the industry and the elements that may influence Marvell's path forward.

As always, these insights and strategies are based on current conditions and expectations, and the ever-changing nature of the technology industry means that future developments may diverge from present anticipations.

Valuation and Risks

The company finds itself in a challenging position, recording losses during this cyclical period. However, a closer examination of the financials reveals a more nuanced picture. Despite the losses, the company's ability to generate positive cash flow remains intact, thanks to significant non-cash items like Depreciation, Amortization, and Stock-Based Compensation.

Liquidity presents a mixed view. The current ratio, hovering close to 1, is not particularly robust and marks a decline compared to previous years. Much of this can be attributed to an increase in the portion of debt due within the next year.

The company's cost structure raises concerns. Generating net income has proven to be a struggle, a situation exacerbated by substantial expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets. This necessitates a valuation approach that emphasizes cash flow or normalized earnings.

As of 2023, the price to operating cash flow stands at over 41. A comparison with industry peers indicates that the current valuation metrics offer limited potential for upside. The company's cash flow is valued at a higher level than its counterparts, and the price to sales ratio is already elevated, making further upside challenging to justify.

While the situation is complex, it would be premature to dismiss the company entirely. There is evidence of potential operating leverage that could lead to marginal new sales disproportionately improving the bottom line. However, the uncertainties involved warrant a cautious stance, and a decision to engage would be best deferred until a clearer understanding of the unfolding scenario emerges.