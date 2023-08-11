Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capri Holdings: The Takeover Is Finally Here

Aug. 11, 2023 6:13 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)TPR
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • Investors lost interest in Capri Holdings' first-quarter results as those became redundant in light of the long-awaited takeover finally happening.
  • Tapestry has agreed to acquire Capri for a price of $57 per share, reflecting a 59% premium over the pre-announcement market price.
  • The deal is projected to materialize in calendar 2024, reflecting there's still time before investors receive the full price.
  • Looking at Capri's results, the company continued to significantly underperform, with sales decreasing 9.6% and EPS declining an astounding 76.1%.
  • No turnaround is happening any time soon, and there's always a chance the deal won't go through. I advise investors to exploit the opportunity and sell their CPRI shares.

Jimmy Choo Store, Chandler Mall, Arizona,USA

BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI), the owner of the Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors brands, announced Q1-24 results that exceed subdued expectations, but the results aren't the focus of attention.

After the company delayed its announcement

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.18K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.