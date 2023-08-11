Polly Thomas/Getty Images News

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) continues sailing closer to increased dividends. The increase triggers when the net leverage falls below 3. In past articles, we highlighted excess cash flows and debt levels for following progress toward that goal. We continue that voyage. Before we head to the ship, it is imperative to note that during the last month, we exited 90% of our position purchased in the $5 range. At the higher stock prices, yields dropped leaving us exiting for higher returns in other investments. Our hope continues that a significant increase in yield by whatever means returns. We have our doubts. This company manages its affairs way too well. Now, looking into the horizon, investors might ask are the beautiful colors from a sunrise or a sunset? Shall we sail with Antero to answer the question! Head down the gang plank and welcome aboard.

The Last Quarter in Simple Review

From the call transcript, a summary of results follows:

Net cash generated equaled $31 million adding to the $46 million generated in the 1st quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $240 million, 10% higher than last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for year-to-date equaled $485 million, $55 million ahead of last year.

The company reduced debt to $3.3 billion down from $3.36 at the end of last year.

Leverage of 3.5 down 0.2 from December 2022.

Management expects strong and steady results to continue.

Capital expense of $50 million in the September quarter. (Remember: 2nd and 3rd quarters are the most intensive.)

During the call's question and answer, Ned Baramov of Wells Fargo, asked about capital efficiencies and how this might affect 2024. Brendan Krueger, company CFO, answered,

"And then the second piece that we've talked a little bit on past calls is just related to compression reuse. So you're starting to see more of that benefit and you'll see that play out particularly in 2024, with about $15 million of incremental savings related to that compression reuse . . . So, excited about the capital program going forward. You should see '24 capital lower than '23 capital. And then on the volume side, . . . .the fee rebates are falling away on the AM side in 2024. When you combine that with the fact that AR is maintaining production at the higher levels, it equates to nice single to high single-digit EBITDA growth at AM as you move into 2024."

The rebates discussed above equals $50 million per year starting next year.

The Cash & EBITDA Balances

With the key element for investors to follow being leverage, we once again include a portion of our table from our last article, balancing cash with EBITDA.

Leverage Balance (Million Except as Noted) EBITDA Capital Quarter Capital Year-to-Date Debt Reduction Debt (Billion) 1st Quarter 2023 $242 $32 $32 $30 $3.33 2nd Quarter 2023 $242 $50 $82 $30 $3.3 2023 $980 -$1000 * NA $160 $120 ** $3.24 2024 $1070 *** NA $140 # $250 ## $3 Click to enlarge

* Estimate made from extrapolating the first two quarter results.

** Debt reduction equals the extrapolated value from the first two quarters.

*** Estimate for 2024 (2023 EBITDA estimate times 1.08).

# Our best guess in that management guided capital lower for 2024 claiming efficiency savings of at least $15 million discussed above.

## The debt reduction is calculated by the difference in 2023 and 2024 EBITDA plus the difference in capital between the two years plus the addition of the rebates.

Next, a table including an estimate for leverage follows:

Leverage Debt (Billion) EBITDA Leverage 2023 End $3.24 $990 3.25 2024 End $3.0 $1070 2.8 Click to enlarge

It appears that the beautiful colors on the horizon are a sunrise. By the middle of 2024, leverage will drop under 3, pulling the trigger for increasing dividends.

Calculating the Extra Cash

From the last table, it appears that the additional cash will equal $250 million. With the company's outstanding shares at 480 million, that equals approximately $0.50. Our belief is that management will not use all the cash in increasing the payout. A total dividend might increase to $1.20 per year from $0.90 or $0.30 per quarter.

Risk & Reward

Risks exist, among other issues, an unfortunate governmental clamoring against fossil fuels might negative affect the company. Another issue, negatively impacting future performance, is with debt coming due in 2026 and beyond. In the discussion portion, management made strong arguments of favorable interest rates during that refinancing period. They argued that the leverage will be under 3, that Antero Resources credit rating will significantly improve meaning an automatic improvement for Midstream at some level and that the interest rate environment will likely have improved. Investors must keep in mind that a one percent increase in interest rate costs approximately $30 million in interest expense. It is in the future, but still investors must kept this in mind.

It is hard to find fault with Midstream. The sails are set and the ship is being pushed by tail winds, no need for tacking on this voyage. For investors looking for a safe yield that in time will increase, this might be a great investment. In the $12 price range, we rate the stock a moderate buy or hold. With the price under $11, yields increase to over 8%, we rate the stock a strong buy. The morning sunrise observed from the ship shines with beautiful colors.