TriplePoint Venture Growth: I Am Aggressively Jumping On This 14% BDC Yield

Aug. 11, 2023 6:46 AM ETTriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)3 Comments
On the Pulse
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC's stock price dropped after presenting second quarter earnings, creating a buying opportunity for passive income investors.
  • Despite an increase in bad loans, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC continues to cover its dividend with net investment income.
  • The BDC's credit quality has deteriorated, but it still maintains good dividend coverage and a stable dividend for the third quarter.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

A new investment opportunity has emerged, in my view, for TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) whose stock price dropped after the business development company presented second quarter earnings in the previous week.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC remains an appealing

This article was written by

On the Pulse
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Comments (3)

elvisbeatlesfan2
Very risky investment with a tempting yield. I am already long but sold some before the earnings and sold 12.50 covered calls on my remaining shares after earnings.
Blobfish
Thanks for bringing this to our attention. I will watch its price action and do a bit more dd. The header says "buy", the last paragraph says "strong buy". How strong is your conviction?
Be A Man
Those serious loan problems will come home to hurt Tpvg. Instead of Tpvg go for Trin in the sector. Far better performance,
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
