Amidst all the optimism for Uber (UBER), Wall Street seems to have forgotten about Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Sure, LYFT isn't seeing exactly comparable fundamental strength like its larger peer, but it is also trading at a far lower valuation. The company had already undergone aggressive cost cutting during the pandemic that helped to reduce its cash burn, and it has undergone further layoffs this year as well. The net result is a company that is generating positive adjusted EBITDA alongside $900 million in net cash on the balance sheet. I wouldn't be surprised if LYFT ends up becoming a takeout candidate as my hypothesized marriage makes a lot of sense. I rate LYFT a buy, as the competitive risks are balanced against the modest cash burn profile and attractive valuation.

In the May of 2022, I covered both LYFT and UBER and discussed the attractiveness of each as a stock. I came to the conclusion that both were buys at the time.

While UBER is up big since then, LYFT is down big, a curious result given that both have seen solid post-pandemic recoveries.

In its most recent quarter, LYFT delivered just 3% YOY revenue growth though it came ahead of guidance.

Despite seeing solid growth in active riders, LYFT saw revenue per active rider decline YOY, as the company felt the impact of its prior decision to reduce prices.

Even with the reduced prices, LYFT was able to deliver its second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

I realize many readers may roll their eyes on using such a financial metric, and indeed adjusted EBITDA is not equivalent to shareholder earnings. But given that the company has a balance sheet position with $1.7 billion of cash and investments versus $808 million of debt, adjusted EBITDA aligns closely with cash flow and is useful as an indication of financial solvency. I note that the $900 million net cash position compares favorably against the $4 billion market cap.

We can see below that adjusted EBITDA comes out quite close to adjusted net income, with adjusted net income being slightly higher likely due to interest income.

In my prior referenced article, I had discussed how both LYFT and UBER took advantage of the pandemic crisis to greatly rationalize their cost structures. In April, LYFT announced a further 26% layoff (coming after a 13% layoff in November), a move that I expect to lead to improved margins moving forward. LYFT explained the aggressive cost cutting as being necessary to enable more competitive pricing.

Looking ahead, LYFT has guided for revenue growth to accelerate sequentially to up to 9% YOY, with $85 million in adjusted EBITDA.

That guidance incorporates expectations for around 20% YOY growth in rideshare rides with the price reduction offsetting that.

That was solid guidance, but management then gave cautious guidance for the fourth quarter with revenue growth expected to decelerate sequentially to the "low-to-mid single digits" range. Management expects third-party insurance contract renewals to weigh on profit margins.

On the conference call, management noted that their platform is near "multiyear highs" in terms of active riders and drivers. The company had previously rolled out their "wait and save" feature to help riders save on costs. Management noted that wait and saved trips grew by over 40% YOY, exceeding their all-time high for shared rides volumes. It appears that riders are more willing to wait than carpool. It might just be an overly optimistic take, but management anticipates the back to school and back to work seasons as being opportunities to win market share, as they believe that "riders tend to change their habits" over time. I'm bullish on LYFT stock but do not share the same optimism.

LYFT management went to considerable lengths to discuss intentions to remove "surge pricing," noting that due to an improved driver supply, their " share of rides affected by prime time is down 35% from Q1." Management attempted to explain their muted revenue growth as being in part due to the reduced surge pricing. Based on the stock's double-digit dive since the release, it appears that Wall Street views this development as being signs of a pricing war.

Is LYFT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street can not stop raving about UBER. LYFT hasn't experienced the same love. Whereas UBER found itself trading at a premium 2.4x sales, LYFT stock was trading at just around 0.9x sales. For reference, UBER generates 9x more in revenue but trades at a $90 billion market cap versus $4 billion for LYFT.

LYFT is no longer the cash guzzling monster from 5 years ago. After the latest aforementioned round of cost cutting, consensus estimates now have the stock trading at 10x earnings in 3 years.

Based on 10% projected growth, 10% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG ratio'), I could see LYFT trading at 1.5x sales, implying considerable upside over the coming years (and I consider my assumptions to be conservative). Moreover, I am beginning to see the possibility of DoorDash (DASH) acquiring LYFT in order to offer a comparable ecosystem to UBER. DASH has over $3 billion in net cash on its balance sheet and even a one-for-one stock exchange would be highly accretive given that DASH recently traded hands at a 3.9x sales valuation. With LYFT having already undergone many rounds of restructuring, in theory integrating the two companies shouldn't lead to margin compression. Finally, I am not concerned about anti-trust issues due to LYFT and DASH serving horizontal industries. The potential obstacles to such a merger might instead be from LYFT management, with the co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer wielding considerable voting power due to the dual-class structure.

What are the key risks? While LYFT is currently operating at solid cash flow metrics, it is possible that UBER takes market share or the two engage in more aggressive price competition. If that were to occur, then LYFT might begin burning cash. I am of the view that it benefits both these names to maintain some sense of price stability, but even in this higher interest rate environment it is difficult to determine what might happen. LYFT is subject to regulatory risk as it is possible that it is eventually forced to classify its gig workers as employees, meaning that it will have to provide employee benefits. That may result in either reduced margins or higher rider fares, or both.

While LYFT appears to be behind in the rideshare market relative to UBER, I reiterate my buy rating as the company's net cash balance sheet and aggressive cost cutting may lead to surprise margin upside over the coming quarters.