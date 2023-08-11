Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Is Positioned For Tomorrow's Economy

Aug. 11, 2023 7:00 AM ETCleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)2 Comments
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
163 Followers

Summary

  • Cleveland-Cliffs reported a sequentially strong second quarter with elevated volumes and successful debt reduction and shareholder returns.
  • Cliffs is actively deleveraging their balance sheet and maximizing shareholder value through share buybacks, all covered by Free Cash Flow.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the automotive industry and the electrification of the grid, and has a competitive edge in the market.

Steelworkers looking on during steel pour in steelworks

Monty Rakusen

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) reported a phenomenal second quarter on the back of a banner year for steel pricing. Despite the 5.5% contraction in revenue, volumes remained elevated at 4.2mm tons for the quarter as their automotive demand inched closer to pre-C19

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
163 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLF, KLAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

P
Pabst
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (2.46K)
Unless this is an apples-to-oranges comparison, I wouldn't say CLF is the only domestic producer of electrical steels. U.S. Steel is right in there with them.

www.ussteel.com/...
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:18 AM
Premium
Comments (420)
I agree that $CLF is undervalued and under appreciated at current prices.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.