Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Motorola Solutions: An Excellent Dividend Growth Stock

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.48K Followers

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions has experienced strong growth in its Software & Services, Video, and Command Center business through acquisitions and organic investment.
  • The company has generated strong free cash flow, built a record backlog ($14.3 billion, or ~6x of Q2 revenue), and rewarded shareholders with strong dividend growth and share buybacks.
  • Motorola Solutions has significantly outperformed the broad market over the past three years and is expected to continue rewarding shareholders in the future.
  • Q2 results were so strong; MSI raised its full-year guidance. That being the case, investors can expect another double-digit dividend increase announcement in November.

Mobile World Congress 2015 - Day 2

David Ramos

Over the years, Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has built a very sticky business with its land mobile radio ("LMR") networks and devices. But the company did not rest on its laurels. Instead, management adopted a wise strategy to grow its Software & Services, Video, and Command Center

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
20.48K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

R
Ron1634
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (2.64K)
MSI took me by surprise.
Thought it was last century's news.
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
Today, 8:13 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (45.36K)
@Ron1634 - then you should have been reading my coverage of MSI on Seeking Alpha.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.