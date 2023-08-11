Drew Angerer

Introduction

Even though Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) is the largest holding in my family's investment accounts, I don't write too many articles about Berkshire because I feel like investing writers usually don't do Warren Buffett justice, and they drop his name too liberally. I've previously written only two public articles on Berkshire. The first was back on July 2018 when I wrote about Berkshire's buyback policy change "Why Berkshire's Buyback Change Is A Good Idea", which I think is self-explanatory. And then earlier this year, I wrote my only other focus article on Berkshire, "Buffett's Q&A: 5 Unique And Important Investing Themes From Berkshire's Annual Meeting". That article was extremely well-received; so, I thought I wouldn't wait another 5 years before writing about my favorite business again. I did also have a brief buy suggestion for Berkshire published in a Seeking Alpha roundtable article on January 4th, 2020, just before the pandemic.

My favorite idea for 2020 is probably Berkshire Hathaway. It's one of the few large-cap stocks that's fairly priced that doesn't have problems. It's positioned well to take advantage of a market downturn with its large cash pile, and Buffett is still at the top of his game.

Interestingly, Buffett wasn't able to deploy much of that cash in the March 2020 crash, but he was able to buy back a lot of Berkshire stock since then.

In about 3.5 years, Buffett has bought nearly 11% of Berkshire's shares outstanding.

Since I noted I liked Berkshire as my favorite stock in January 2020, I'll share how it has performed compared to the S&P 500 since then:

No complaints from me in terms of performance, and Buffett's buybacks, so far, appear to have been good investments.

One topic I have yet to write much about regarding Berkshire is their cash management and what I think investors can learn from Buffett's approach, so that will be the focus of this article.

Buffett's ~20% Maximum Cash Threshold

I've found that a good method for regular retail investors to use when it comes to learning from and imitating super-investors like Buffett is to 1) correctly identify what it is the super-investors are doing with a particular strategy or investment, 2) if possible, understand why they are doing it and what they might be trying to accomplish, 3) understand the relevant differences between your situation and theirs, and 4) if possible use that information to create a similar policy or strategy that fits your individual situation.

When it comes to Berkshire's cash strategy, we can first acknowledge that Berkshire will always hold some extra cash so it can cover unexpected catastrophic insurance claims. For the individual investor, this might equate to a sort of emergency fund, or a portion of one's investment portfolio that can be used for emergencies. So there could be some parallels in this regard for individual investors who have emergency funds in an investment account, but I'm mostly going to set that off to the side because it's not the most relevant issue for this particular article.

Most publicly-traded businesses do not sit on a lot of cash, or any significant cash at all. Typically, in today's environment, even the best business tend to have around 15% of their market cap in debt, with some megacap-tech stocks being the exception, usually being slightly cash positive. If we include debt from Berkshire Energy and BNSF, Berkshire looks to be slightly cash positive as well, which is comparable to some big tech companies, but not most industrial or utility companies, which tend to carry much higher debt loads. Also, according to Buffett, Berkshire, the holding company, is not responsible for the debt of Berkshire Energy and BNSF. No matter how one slices it, though, Berkshire is cash positive, and I think most of the cash on their balance sheet should be considered "investable cash".

According to the latest earnings report, Berkshire's cash holdings were about $147.4 billion. As of the end of last quarter, Berkshire's market cap was $742 billion. This is about a 19.87% cash position relative to their market cap, which I will round up to 20%.

Historically, Berkshire has been in a position, at least since the early 1970s, where there were usually more opportunities to invest in over any 5 or 10-year period than they had capital. This meant that we never really got to see how much the maximum cash level Buffett was willing to allow Berkshire to hold until fairly recently. It probably wasn't until about 2014 or so that cash was building toward Buffett's apparent upward bound of 20%.

Buffett essentially got all his expendable cash to work in 2008 and 2009 with loans to banks and the BNSF purchase. But these investments quickly returned most of Buffett's initial investment in just a few years. In 2013, he partnered with 3G to buy Heinz (which I happened to own at the time) and that deal went reasonably well. It was really at this point I think we start to see cash building substantially, and Buffett having difficulty finding good ways to put it to work. He had invested in IBM in 2011-13 and that investment was essentially flat total return wise until around 2018 when he sold, so not much different than cash. We then get a not-so-great deal for Kraft in 2015, and a 2016 deal for Precision Cast Parts they would eventually take a write-down on. And we get a relatively small purchase of airline stocks in the latter part of 2016. I think during this time, we can see Buffett struggling to put cash to work in a zero-interest rate environment when there weren't many opportunities of size. Perhaps more importantly, we see Buffett paying up a little more than he had been willing to do historically. My theory is that is because he didn't want to sit on more than 20% cash.

Buffett critics over the years have liked to point out this series of "bad" investments. Overall, these investments have averaged about a flat return during their holding periods (maybe slightly negative depending on how one wants to measure). I've always said that if your "losers" are flat or only down slightly on average, that's very good. Holding cash wouldn't have fared much better as it yielded nothing. It was after all this difficulty that Buffett and Munger agreed to change their buyback policy so that if there were not attractive opportunities in the market that were big enough for them to buy, and Berkshire was trading at a reasonable price, they could just buy back Berkshire stock. I thought that was a good policy then, and I think it has worked out well.

Then, of course, soon after this time period, the market gave Buffett a gift in the form of Apple (AAPL) stock trading at the sort of discount to fair value and shareholder return, Buffett actually prefers to buy businesses, and he loaded up. Even if Apple stock drops -50% from here, it will have been a fantastic investment for Berkshire. Along with Apple, Buffett has jumped on any opportunity he can, whether it's an Occidental Petroleum (OXY) loan or an Activision Blizzard (ATVI) buyout to make a few bucks along the way.

Overall, what I think has become clear is Buffett prefers 1) to buy businesses at prices that will return his capital quickly via earnings and cash flows and also have some option for future growth, and 2) to not hold more than about 20% of Berkshire's value in cash. So, the question is what can retail investors take away from this cash management policy?

Why Hold Cash?

Buffett has four basic factors to consider when dealing with cash levels. The first is his preferred threshold of expected return from an investment over a given period of time. The second is the likelihood that the market will provide that opportunity in a given period of time for the types of business he would like to own. (You can want to pay 10x earnings that are growing 10%, but that doesn't mean the market will provide you a stock price that is low enough to produce that return.) The third is how much cash is one willing to sit on while waiting for these opportunities, and the fourth is how long is one willing to wait.

Buffett's general approach usually is that he wants his initial investment in anything to be returned to him, either via dividends, yields, or an increase in earnings power, in about 8-10 years (so, if he invests $100, he wants to see the business earn $100 or more in that amount of time or sooner). Also, for at least the past, say, 40 years, he wants some option on future growth beyond this initial return of capital. The basic structure we often see is 9% or 10% interest on a loan, plus warrants on future potential growth. That 9% or 10% rate might be actual interest, or some combination of dividend yield, buybacks, and earnings yield and growth if it's a stock purchase like Apple works as well. Buffett basically has two key restrictions for Berkshire's investments in this regard, the first is the investments need to roughly meet the standards described above, and the second is they need to be of sufficient size to interest Berkshire, which I will roughly put at around $10 billion. So, if we go several years when these standards aren't met, cash builds up on Berkshire's balance sheet. For most of the past 15 years, that cash yielded nearly nothing, which naturally made the issue of holding cash worse.

Individual investors, in some ways, have some advantages that Berkshire doesn't. First, many of us can use tax-sheltered accounts, which can allow for more frequent trading without tax consequences. In my case, I exploit this ability by sometimes investing in deep cyclical businesses, which typically have holding periods of 2-5 years, instead of the decade-plus time-frames Buffett usually aims for. For example, I was able to buy refining stocks like Valero (VLO) and HF Sinclair (DINO) during the pandemic, and then sell them after they doubled within 18 months in a tax-advantaged account.

Second, I can buy smaller-cap businesses than Buffett. For example, during the summer of 2020, I was able to buy a tiny company called Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCPK:AMNF) on 7/27/20 in my investing group, The Cyclical Investor's Club, with the assumption the pandemic would eventually pass and the stock could basically become a long-term buy-and-hold with lots of growth potential still ahead. Here is how it has performed compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) and Invesco QQQ (QQQ):

Data by YCharts

I am fairly confident that this is the sort of opportunity Buffett would have jumped on, but the market cap at the time was only $50 or $60 million. That's not enough to be worth Buffett's time. On the flip side, Buffett has advantages as well. As much as I hate to admit it, I can't afford to loan Occidental Petroleum $10 billion, nor can I afford to buy entire private businesses as Berkshire can.

Despite there being differences, there are similarities that remain. There are times when even though I have a wider universe of stocks to choose from than Buffett has, the market still doesn't provide me with the opportunities I need, particularly since I am in the accumulation phase of investing, so I'm adding new money into my accounts every couple of weeks. In this case, I have a choice of whether to build cash and wait for the market to give me something that meets my standards, or, to simply invest in the best available deal I can find at any given time.

An additional factor to consider is that because Buffett is one of the best investors the world has known, he can confidently concentrate his initial investments. And while I think I'm an above-average investor, I prefer for my initial investments in a stock to be closer to equal-weighted and to let the winners run and concentrate naturally over time. This gives me the opportunity to learn from mistakes along the way without wrecking my portfolio, and also to cast a wider net to capture long-term winners. (This is basically what the S&P 500 Index does most of the time. Casts a wide net, and lets winners run.)

The main reason any investor should hold cash or short-term treasuries in their investment account is that there are no stocks available in which an investor feels they can competently evaluate the return potential, or the return potential on the stocks they do feel they can competently evaluate is too low to meet their investing goals, and they think the odds are at some point in time there will eventually be stocks that do meet those goals.

Some people will call this "timing the market", but as far as I'm concerned, "timing the market", as it is most often used, is a meaningless phrase for someone who is estimating the future returns of a business or stock and determining whether those returns meet their goals or not. For example, I have been waiting to buy a new truck for nearly two years now because I think the prices of both new and used trucks have been overvalued. I simply don't think I would be getting my money's worth by paying prices that high. Am I timing the truck market? I don't think so. I just don't want to pay what dealers are asking. Will I eventually have to give in and buy a truck if that's what I need? Sure, I will eventually have to buy something when my old cars wear out, or the maintenance becomes too expensive. But, usually when interest rates rise 500 basis points in a year, it doesn't take too long for demand to dry up on expensive purchases in which people need to borrow. I didn't buy a house in 2005 or 2006. Why? Because they were expensive and I didn't really need one. Was I timing the housing market? I don't think so, houses just didn't seem like a good deal, and I wasn't in a situation where I had to buy. I ended up buying in late 2008 after most of the housing crash had occurred. Did I know exactly when or how deep a house crash would be? Of course not. But I had an idea of what a house was worth to me, and in 2005 and 2006, they were too expensive.

Stocks and businesses are really no different than this. Holding cash makes sense if businesses are too expensive. But maybe there are enough rich truck buyers still out there in the market over the next 2 years, which is probably the longest I can go without something newer. At that point, I might have to bite the bullet and pay up. The question with stocks then becomes how much cash is too much or how long spent holding cash is too much time?

Buffett appears to be saying that for him, holding more than 20% cash for Berkshire is too much, but that he is basically willing to wait as long as it takes for him to get that 20% invested at the prices he prefers. This is a reasonable strategy that I think other investors should consider, but they need to make sure it suits their investment style and talent.

I've found this is a very difficult balance to discover myself. I learned two things during the March 2020 crash and recovery. The first is that if you buy quality stocks when they are genuinely cheap, then the returns will be extraordinary. I was able to outperform the S&P 500 in 2020 even while averaging holding about 50% cash for most of that time with the cash yielding nothing. That was possible because I bought lots of stocks during the March 2020 crash at the prices I wanted, and their recovery was very quick. This is important to remember about Berkshire's 20% cash. Buffett usually buys only when the businesses are very cheap, so he will get an outsized return when he eventually gets that cash invested. An investor who pays a higher price for the stocks will need to have more cash to invest during a downturn if they hope to get similar returns.

The second lesson I learned is that it's difficult to get a large cash pile invested in an unconcentrated portfolio. The 2020 crash was very unusual, both with regard to the crash, but also the recovery. On February 28, 2020, I shifted very defensive and was holding about 70% to 80% cash; 18 months later, it was down closer to 10% cash, but I found myself, much like Buffett in 2013-2017 stretching for ideas (in my case, mostly into international markets, which didn't produce good returns for me overall). Part of the problem was I was taking profits in many stocks that had gone full circle from being undervalued to extremely overvalued in a matter of months. This was a process that typically took several years. But also part of the problem was that I simply had too much cash.

One of the ways I've tried to improve this issue over the past few years is to expand my competence in the types of stocks I can invest in. So, since 2020, I've added both a growth stock investing strategy (which is mostly buy-and-hold) as well as a REIT investing strategy. This increased my potential investing universe by about 30-40% and also, because the growth stock strategy is buy-and-hold, reduced overall portfolio turnover. Now, I would say my maximum cash weighting is about 50%. That's higher than Buffett's 20%, but I have a much larger universe of stocks I can invest in, and my standards are a little bit looser than Buffett's (but not much).

Current Thoughts on Cash Management

In order to know if the value of an investment's earnings potential over the long term meets our individual threshold to buy it, we need to each establish our own CAGR threshold for a given period of time. Usually, when I do valuation work, I use a 10-year time frame and I assume nothing beyond that point. But in reality, I'm usually estimating returns 3-5 years into the future because the market is forward-looking and typically doesn't take more than 2-3 years to adjust a business's valuation accordingly.

If we are strictly using returns that come from the business earnings, an 8% to 9% CAGR is roughly where my buying threshold is and 4% to 5% is where my selling threshold is at. Right now, if we extrapolate out most business's earnings patterns based on the period of 2015 through 2023, I get a 10-year CAGR estimate for most steady-earnings S&P 500 stocks a little above 5%, which is also about the same yield as short-term US Treasuries (I hold (TFLO) as my "cash" position.) This tells me that if my valuations are approximately correct, there isn't any relative cost to hold cash in terms of expected returns, and I currently have a 45% position in TFLO, all the rest in stocks (most of those tilted toward quality growth). Given the very big gap between my desired business return (8% to 9% long-term CAGR) and the likely return of most stocks purchased at today's prices (closer to 5% long-term CAGR), and the very small difference between what cash is earning (about 5.3%) and future stock returns, I don't feel any hurry to pay more for stocks right now.

There are two things that would potentially change my mind. The first thing that could change my mind is if we have a recession and begin to recover from it. If that happened, then the risk of owning most stocks would diminish because usually, a recession is what tests valuations and corporations' ability to earn money. So, if we had a recession and valuations for some stocks remained high, perhaps they deserve those valuations because earnings risk is lower than expected. I think it's unlikely we have a recession without stock prices coming down, but it's possible that they don't come down as far as I would like in order to buy them, and if that were the case, I would likely capitulate and pay more than I would like to for stocks, especially if the yields on short-term Treasuries were to fall, making them less attractive.

The second is that earnings and inflation continue to surprise on the upside with even higher rates as we get into 2024. In this case, we would have a situation where the Fed allows inflation to run pretty high (or can't stop it) and corporations retain the power to pass those costs on to customers. In this case, owning stocks will be necessary to get good inflation-adjusted returns over time.

Now, I don't think the odds of the Fed letting inflation run hot are high, nor do I think most stocks will maintain their current valuations or earnings during a recession. So, I am not positioned well for those outcomes, but those are the metrics and data I would be watching over the next year or so in order to determine whether I am mostly right or mostly wrong to keep holding so much cash. If I turn out to be mostly wrong, I'll need to move more cash into the market even if I am not able to get the prices and valuations I prefer.

Conclusion

Buffett has shown over 60+ years of investing that it's possible to find businesses that are undervalued in the market, and in doing so, Berkshire has doubled the annual returns of the S&P 500 over this time period. So, investors who claim it is impossible to do so are simply wrong. Part of Buffett's strategy has been to be willing to hold some cash for long periods of time, waiting for those good investments to come along. But, his limit appears to be about 20% of the portfolio/business value of Berkshire. After that, he defers to the market and simply tries to find the best deals he can in the market, even if he might have to pay more than he would like for them, or he buys back Berkshire shares.

Individual investors can follow a similar strategy, but they need to understand the difference between their situation and Buffett's and make the necessary adjustments. I've shared some of my differences and why 50% cash is my personal limit in today's environment. I would be interested to hear readers' cash strategies in the comment section and how they think about holding, or not holding, cash in their investment accounts.