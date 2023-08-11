Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: A Difficult And Sizeable Transition Is Ongoing

Aug. 11, 2023 7:25 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)NFLX
Stanislas Capital profile picture
Stanislas Capital
Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company has a strong IP portfolio that is monetized through various channels such as affiliate fees, subscriptions, theme parks, and consumer products.
  • Theme park attendance is still below pandemic levels and has limited room for improvement due to inflationary pressure.
  • The Media & Entertainment distribution business is facing challenges due to cord-cutting and competition from streaming services. The transition to a DTC model is difficult and may not fully offset the decline in traditional media revenue.

Disney Fans Attend "Minnie Besties Bash!

Tomohiro Ohsumi

Company Overview

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is well-known for having created characters, stories, TV shows, and movies over the last century. These assets are the foundation of a strong IP portfolio which is monetized through affiliate fees, subscriptions, distribution agreements, theme parks, cruise ships, and

Long-term investor focusing on quality companies.Coverage of US and European companies. The idea is to develop very comprehensive research reports that will be usefull when reviewing the investment case some years later.

Comments (3)

Cristi_an profile picture
Cristi_an
Today, 8:06 AM
i think Disney is in the process of destroying their legacy.. and that is incompatible with “Buy” rating at this level.
A
A812380
Today, 8:06 AM
I think the only way to maximize the value of Disney assets is to sell it to another Company who will go in and do a complete overhaul and start with a clean sheet of paper. Iger cannot, and will not do this. Disney has a creativity and imagination problem which cannot be fixed with its current workforce. Add to this that the global consumer is showing weakness. In the US, Disney is living on US fiscal stimulus like the Employee Retention Credit which is paying out $20-30Billion a month of which the top 20% of US consumers are benefiting and spending on things like Disney. How long will this continue seeing how the US is creating a $5Billion in deficit spending every day? DIS is a dead man walking.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 7:53 AM
All I have heard about is the number of people who will be canceling streaming services as the price increases are implemented.

The same thing happened with the parks. Prices were raised so much that attendance is now declining.

Movies have been a disaster and now with the writers strike and any change to their WOKE movies will be delayed.

Any turnaround is years away.

There are much better investments opportunities
