Strategy Change: I've Started Transferring Funds From My 401k Plans To My IRAs

pabradyphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the first articles I wrote for Seeking Alpha was My 401(k) - The Linchpin Of My Retirement Investing Plan as those funds allowed me to retire before my original retirement date. When I retired in 2019 after 39 years with the just one employer, I had a three-part 401k account that was half my net worth. The amount was over $1m as we had no extended family financial obligations, a situation different from many investors. I used to joke with colleagues that they can invest in kids or stocks, not both.

While I had the option of merging my 401k into my allowed accounts at Fidelity, I chose not to as, being somewhat conservative in my investment strategy, I liked that the 401k gave me access to a Stable Value Fund, or SVF, which my work group helped manage. At the time, it was yielding more than what 3-year CDs were offering. With that no longer being true, my large SVF exposure was costing me compared to other risk-free options.

This article reviews my current 401k account and recent adjustments I made due to the changing investment environment. I conclude what the future potentially holds for the remains 401k balance.

Current account review

Author's 401k XLS

After my latest transfer (discussed below) and a pair of internal reallocations, it shows the more aggressive posture I decided to take with this account. Large movements here are also the fastest/easiest means of shifting my overall stock/bond allocations. Here my thoughts were:

While the SVF does as the name suggests, that stability started coming with a high "opportunity cost" that I could no longer justify. If desired, I can replicate that reduction by increasing my CD holdings. My SVF allocation dropped 25%.

My current target still is not overly aggressive at a 50/50 split. Believing (hoping) that the FOMC is almost done, I started a small allocation in a Bond fund to take advantage of dropping rates.

With a low International equity exposure across most of my accounts, that weight went up 5X but is still only 6.4% of the total 401k balance.

The rebalancing also leveled my exposure between the three market-cap segments of US equities.

Internal conversion strategy

My account allows me to convert my Pre-tax funds into the Roth version. Taxes now or later drives this conversion strategy and that is the case here. My Cutting Taxes By Converting To A Roth: An Analysis article goes into depth on some factors to consider. Prior to 2023, these conversions were actually partially tax-free because my account held After-tax deposits.

For me, the important inputs that drives my $30,000/year conversion rate are:

Unless extended, tax rates revert back to much higher levels when the current tax rates expire at the end of 2024.

Avoiding IRMMA (income-related monthly adjustment amount) Medicare Part B and Part D surcharges for upper-income filers. Pre-Tax RMDs from a 401k plan count in that income calculation.

With the transfer strategy covered next, plus three existing IRAs between my wife and me, using QCDs in lieu of RMDs might be more than what we want to give to charity, even with the tithing we do. With the IRMMA income limits now adjusted for inflation, hopefully, with the conversions, that keeps us away from the need to pay those extra Medicare premiums on both set of policies.

Transfer strategy

Just initiated this year, I have started moving funds from both remaining parts of my 401k plan to the proper, already existing, IRA-type at Fidelity, where 95% of my net worth is invested, not counting the 401k funds. Ideas behind the moves are:

SVF now earns a fraction of what CDs are yielding for the first time in over a decade. While the SVF is designed and insured to never drop in value, CDs should provide that protection too. Each $100,000 transferred ups my tax-deferred income by $3000 roughly.

Unlike Roth IRAs, the 401k version requires RMDs to be taken. This transfer strategy must be completed before 2028 to avoid the first RMD. Since I do not need more funds outside my retirement accounts, avoiding RMDs, even tax-free ones, has benefits.

If I totally liquidate my 401k account, I will not have to deal with pulling RMDs from both my 401k and IRA, as they cannot be combined as one can do with multiple non-inherited IRAs.

While I will probably have more RMDs than needed QCDs, that choice does not even exist with 401k accounts. The government doesn't make it easy.

For the Roth 401k funds transferred, they are going to my Roth IRA and becoming part of my Cash-Secured-Put writing strategy, which I recently reviewed (article link).

Better portfolio analysis becomes available. I use Full View at Fidelity, but since the 401k is invested in funds developed for that specific plan, those allocations appear as "unknown" inside Full View.

Potential investments

A question that I have been thinking about since retiring four years ago, which I only glanced at then is the important one: "Are there better investment options thru Fidelity?". The next table compares my current 401k investments with one's I deemed equivalents at Fidelity that I can trade without fees.

The better returns/lower fees are have green backgrounds for each pair. Besides no-fee trading, the possible alternative had to have ten years of data.

Compiled by Author from multiple sources

Comparing 10-year returns, my current 401k investments have better results in 5 of 8 asset classes, including SV/MINT, where over 60% of the funds were invested over the last decade. The current ones are ahead 75% at the 3-year level, indicating my delay in moving probably has not been costly.

Portfolio strategy

As I mentioned already, Roth 401k accounts are subject to RMDs rules, though any funds withdrawn are not taxed. As I am doing, converting those funds into a Roth IRA before you reach your RMD starting age, avoids that. Keeping those funds growing tax-free is the key advantage for making this move.

There is an important rule change that will affect people if still working and contributing. Beginning in January 2024, high-income taxpayers, defined as $145,000, who are 50 or older and want to make catch-up contributions to traditional retirement accounts will be required to characterize those contributions as Roth contributions, rather than pre-tax contributions. The $145,000 income threshold will also be indexed for inflation in future years. The current $7,500 catch-up contribution limit is also indexed for inflation.

As Congress is prone, they added another twist. Starting in 2025, the catch-up rules for taxpayers who are between ages 60 and 63 get a bump-up. That contribution limit will be equal to the greater of $10,000 or 150% of the standard catch-up contribution limit for 2024. The $10,000 limit will also be indexed for inflation. Once the taxpayer reaches age 64, the regular catch-up contribution limit applies again.

Here is the catch/problem: most companies do not offer the Roth option to their 401k plans. Currently, 30% of Fidelity's 401k clients lack a Roth feature, as do about 45% of clients using the New York state plan as examples. Other sponsors have asked for the Roth requirement to be delayed so their systems can be upgraded to handle Roth accounts.

The legal protection differences between 401k and IRA plans need to be understood. Here is what I found.

Retirement accounts set up under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974 are generally protected from seizure by creditors. ERISA covers most employer-sponsored retirement plans. Naturally, those funds might not be protected if the creditor is a former spouse or the IRS.

IRAs, including Roth IRAs, are not protected by the federal government under ERISA. The only exception is in the case of bankruptcy. The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA) of 2005 gives federal protection to IRAs up to $1 million. Of course, the law has both pro/con exceptions.

Outside of bankruptcy, state laws determine whether the money in a non-qualified account is protected from creditors. In Michigan, for example, the first $1 million in an IRA is protected from creditors, but inherited IRAs are not protected.

One rule that affects all non-spouse inherited 401k and IRA accounts is the 10-year "closure" rule. IRS Notice 2022-53 clarifies that if an IRA owner had already reached his or her required beginning date, the non-spouse beneficiary must begin annual RMDs in the first calendar year after the owner's death. The remaining account balance must still be distributed by the 10th calendar year after the account owner's death. According to the Kiplinger Tax Letter (v98, #16) Roth IRA inheritors can wait until year 10. Minors have their own set of rules.

Married and your spouse is listed as beneficiary on your retirement account? Get ready for extra paperwork designed to protect your spouse. Each transfer out requires a notarized form to be mailed to the plan's custodian before they can execute your transfer request.

Where from here?

My Setting One's Equity Ratio Based On Age And Net Worth article, written slightly after my retirement, asked and tried to answer the questions mentioned in that article's title. At the time, my equity ratio was 40-45% and half my fixed income assets were in the low yielding, but 100% safe Stable Value Fund. My answer to my own article's questions were basically little risk needed on my part. With the start of my collecting Social Security just after my Full Retirement Age (article link) and now having four years of retirement experience, my philosophy has shifted to aligning each account according to its long-term purpose in my/our retirement years, which is resulting in a much higher equity ratio. That change drove what this article explained.

Currently my plan is to make another large transfer at the end of 2023, which will size my 401k accounts down to about 25% of the net worth. That will be reduced to under 20% when the final Roth transfer is completed. Until then, I am waiting to see what the yield climbs to on the Stable Value Fund but regardless, the fixed income allocation will remain at or below 50% of the total account value. As mentioned, the Roth 401k must be completely transferred before 2028 starts to avoid their tax-free RMDs.

Final thought

My 401(k) Plans Come With Choices That Will Affect Your Future RMDs article would be a good read for those still funding their plan(s) or approaching retirement. Not all employees have access to each option discussed.