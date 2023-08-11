FXI: Chinese Large Caps And Weak Economic Data
Summary
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF has underperformed leading U.S. stock market indices.
- Weak Chinese economic data and geopolitical tensions contribute to FXI's bearish trend.
- Chinese stocks offer value with low valuations and higher dividend yield, but come with risks of geopolitics and regulatory environment.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
I published a Seeking Alpha article on the VanEck Steel ETF (SLX) yesterday. In that piece, I explained that China is the world's leading steel producer and consumer. SLX owns a portfolio of non-Chinese steel-related businesses, so investing in SLX provides exposure to China's economy without direct investment in Chinese companies. I am examining the iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (NYSEARCA:FXI) prospects today.
On February 9, 2023, in a Seeking Alpha article, FXI: The Balloon Pops, I wrote:
The U.S. and China are the world's leading economies, but tensions between Washington and Beijing have only increased after the latest Balloon incident. FXI, BABA, and other Chinese stocks got off to a great start in 2023 because they offer value compared to U.S. stocks, but their paths of the least resistance over the coming weeks and months depend on Beijing's actions and the U.S. response. On Feb. 9, 2023, the potential rewards for Chinese stocks remain compelling, but the risk is equally significant. The short-term trends for Chinese stocks have turned bearish, as geopolitics is more compelling than valuation in the current environment.
FXI was trading at $31.02 per share on February 9. On August 11, the ETF was 8.2% lower at the $28.48 per share level. While the prospects for Chinese shares remain compelling compared to U.S. stocks, the risks have worsened as the Chinese economy is under pressure and geopolitical tensions continue to rise.
FXI continues to lag the leading U.S. stock market indices
As of August 10, the ETFs that track the top U.S. stock market indices had posted impressive gains:
- At $445.91, the SPY was 16.6% higher than the 2022 closing level.
- At $368.59, the QQQ moved an impressive 38.4% higher since December 30, 2022.
- At $351.89 per share, The DIA was 6.2% higher this year.
- The IWM at $190.72 rallied 9.4% since the end of last year.
The ten-year chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) illustrates a 1.9% slight rise from $28.30 on December 30, 2022, to $28.83 on August 10, 2023. While the leading U.S. indices are in bullish or consolidation trends, FXI's path of least resistance remains bearish.
Weak Chinese economic data - Going from bad to worse
Chinese data in June reflected a stagnant economy:
- Second quarter GDP growth at 6.3% was up from 4.5% in Q1 but below the 6.8% forecast.
- The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group reached a new high of 21.3% in June, up from 20.8% in May.
- Retail sales rose 3.1% in June on a year-on-year basis, down from 12.7% growth in May.
- While industrial production grew by 4.4% in June, up from 3.5% in May, Chinese exports fell 12.4% in June.
- Fixed-asset investment increased by 3.8% in the first half of 2023, down from a 4% rise over the first five months of this year.
The slowdown in China has been consumption-induced, leading the central bank to cut interest rates.
Last week, July Chinese import and export data fell faster than expected, with imports down 12.4% from the previous year and exports moving 14.5% lower. The trade data indicates a weak recovery and slack global demand.
Looking for alternatives as U.S. stocks rise to lofty levels
From a long-term perspective, Chinese large-cap stocks have underperformed U.S. stocks for years. After reaching a peak in October 2007, FXI plunged with other global stock markets during the 2008 worldwide financial crisis. While other stock markets recovered, posting impressive gains from the 2008 lows, the FXI moved higher lagged.
The twenty-year chart highlights the recovery from the 2008 low but years of consolidation while U.S. stocks moved to record highs. Since February 2021, FXI has been falling, making lower highs and lower lows. After reaching a $20.87 low in October 2022, FXI bounced higher but has mostly traded below the $30 per share level.
The pros - Contrarian investing, China will be the leading world economy, low valuations
The factors supporting investment in Chinese large-cap stocks include:
- A contrarian approach for investors looking for underperforming assets compared to the U.S. stock market, which has reached lofty levels given rate hikes and the potential of a recession.
- China will eventually surpass the U.S. as the world's leading economy. As China's GDP rises and the country moves to a dominant position in world trade, Chinese large-cap companies are likely to experience revenue and earnings growth.
- The P/E ratio of FXI at $28.83 on August 10 was 10.62 times earnings, compared to 17.86 for SPY, 22.70 for QQQ, 16.82 for DIA, and 10.96 for the small-cap IWM. Chinese stocks are inexpensive on a valuation basis.
- FXI's dividend yield at 2.62% is higher than the SPY at 1.45%, 0.58% for QQQ, 1.91% for DIA, and 1.47% for IWM. The higher dividend yield supports capital flows as investors wait for capital appreciation.
Chinese stocks offer value, but the valuation and dividend benefits come with commensurate risks.
The cons - Geopolitics, the regulatory and reporting environment in China
The underperformance of Chinese large-cap equities is a function of the following:
- Geopolitics- The alliance between Beijing and Moscow increases the risk premium for Chinese stocks. The bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers has significant trade ramifications that can impede Chinese large-cap stock performance. Deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing can cause increasing sanctions, trade barriers, and other events that prevent China from benefiting from the U.S. and European consumer markets, weighing on earnings.
- The regulatory environment- China's regulatory environment is not transparent, leading to less oversight and regulatory actions with political instead of economic rationale.
- Reporting - Chinese companies trading on foreign exchanges often have a confusing corporate organizational structure, leading to reporting anomalies that can mask financial irregularities.
Risk is always a function of the potential for rewards. In August 2023, Chinese stocks are inexpensive compared to U.S. equities. While there is always a chance of a positive breakthrough in U.S.-Chinese relations that will lift Chinese stocks, markets reflect the current economic and geopolitical landscapes. Weak Chinese economic data and growing tensions support the discount for FXI compared to U.S. large-cap stocks. I prefer SLX as a proxy for China instead of direct investments in Chinese companies, as steel is a barometer for Chinese economic growth. SLX may own non-Chinese companies, but it is a barometer for China's economic growth and immune to some of the issues that may continue to plague Chinese large-cap companies given the geopolitical and regulatory landscapes.
The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I am offering a free trial and discount for new subscribers for a limited time.
This article was written by
Andy spent nearly 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the trading desk of Phillip Brothers, which became Salomon Brothers and ultimately part of Citigroup.Over the past two decades, he has researched, structured and executed some of the largest trades ever made, involving massive quantities of precious metals and bulk commodities.
Andy understands the market in a way many traders can’t imagine. He’s booked vessels, armored cars, and trains to transport and store a broad range of commodities. And he’s worked directly with The United Nations and the legendary trading group Phibro.
Today, Andy remains in close contact with sources around the world and his network of traders.
“I have a vast Rolodex of information in my head… so many bull and bear markets. When something happens, I don’t have to think. I just react. History does tend to repeat itself over and over.”
His friends and mentors include highly regarded energy and precious metals traders, supply line specialists and international shipping companies that give him vast insight into the market.
Andy’s writing and analysis are on many market-based websites including CQG. Andy lectures at colleges and Universities. He also contributes to Traders Magazine. He consults for companies involved in producing and consuming commodities. Andy’s first book How to Make Money with Commodities, published by McGraw-Hill was released in 2013 and has received excellent reviews. Andy held a Series 3 and Series 30 license from the National Futures Association and a collaborator and strategist with hedge funds. Andy is the commodity expert for the website about.com and blogs on his own site dynamiccommodities.com. He is a frequent contributor on Stock News- https://stocknews.com/authors/?author=andrew-hecht
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments