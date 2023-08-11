Klubovy

I published a Seeking Alpha article on the VanEck Steel ETF (SLX) yesterday. In that piece, I explained that China is the world's leading steel producer and consumer. SLX owns a portfolio of non-Chinese steel-related businesses, so investing in SLX provides exposure to China's economy without direct investment in Chinese companies. I am examining the iShares China Large-Cap ETF product (NYSEARCA:FXI) prospects today.

On February 9, 2023, in a Seeking Alpha article, FXI: The Balloon Pops, I wrote:

The U.S. and China are the world's leading economies, but tensions between Washington and Beijing have only increased after the latest Balloon incident. FXI, BABA, and other Chinese stocks got off to a great start in 2023 because they offer value compared to U.S. stocks, but their paths of the least resistance over the coming weeks and months depend on Beijing's actions and the U.S. response. On Feb. 9, 2023, the potential rewards for Chinese stocks remain compelling, but the risk is equally significant. The short-term trends for Chinese stocks have turned bearish, as geopolitics is more compelling than valuation in the current environment.

FXI was trading at $31.02 per share on February 9. On August 11, the ETF was 8.2% lower at the $28.48 per share level. While the prospects for Chinese shares remain compelling compared to U.S. stocks, the risks have worsened as the Chinese economy is under pressure and geopolitical tensions continue to rise.

FXI continues to lag the leading U.S. stock market indices

As of August 10, the ETFs that track the top U.S. stock market indices had posted impressive gains:

At $445.91, the SPY was 16.6% higher than the 2022 closing level.

At $368.59, the QQQ moved an impressive 38.4% higher since December 30, 2022.

At $351.89 per share, The DIA was 6.2% higher this year.

The IWM at $190.72 rallied 9.4% since the end of last year.

Ten-Year Chart of the FXI ETF Product (Barchart)

The ten-year chart of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) illustrates a 1.9% slight rise from $28.30 on December 30, 2022, to $28.83 on August 10, 2023. While the leading U.S. indices are in bullish or consolidation trends, FXI's path of least resistance remains bearish.

Weak Chinese economic data - Going from bad to worse

Chinese data in June reflected a stagnant economy:

Second quarter GDP growth at 6.3% was up from 4.5% in Q1 but below the 6.8% forecast.

The unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group reached a new high of 21.3% in June, up from 20.8% in May.

Retail sales rose 3.1% in June on a year-on-year basis, down from 12.7% growth in May.

While industrial production grew by 4.4% in June, up from 3.5% in May, Chinese exports fell 12.4% in June.

Fixed-asset investment increased by 3.8% in the first half of 2023, down from a 4% rise over the first five months of this year.

The slowdown in China has been consumption-induced, leading the central bank to cut interest rates.

Last week, July Chinese import and export data fell faster than expected, with imports down 12.4% from the previous year and exports moving 14.5% lower. The trade data indicates a weak recovery and slack global demand.

Looking for alternatives as U.S. stocks rise to lofty levels

From a long-term perspective, Chinese large-cap stocks have underperformed U.S. stocks for years. After reaching a peak in October 2007, FXI plunged with other global stock markets during the 2008 worldwide financial crisis. While other stock markets recovered, posting impressive gains from the 2008 lows, the FXI moved higher lagged.

Twenty-Year Chart of the FXI ETF Product (Barchart)

The twenty-year chart highlights the recovery from the 2008 low but years of consolidation while U.S. stocks moved to record highs. Since February 2021, FXI has been falling, making lower highs and lower lows. After reaching a $20.87 low in October 2022, FXI bounced higher but has mostly traded below the $30 per share level.

The pros - Contrarian investing, China will be the leading world economy, low valuations

The factors supporting investment in Chinese large-cap stocks include:

A contrarian approach for investors looking for underperforming assets compared to the U.S. stock market, which has reached lofty levels given rate hikes and the potential of a recession.

China will eventually surpass the U.S. as the world's leading economy. As China's GDP rises and the country moves to a dominant position in world trade, Chinese large-cap companies are likely to experience revenue and earnings growth.

The P/E ratio of FXI at $28.83 on August 10 was 10.62 times earnings, compared to 17.86 for SPY, 22.70 for QQQ, 16.82 for DIA, and 10.96 for the small-cap IWM. Chinese stocks are inexpensive on a valuation basis.

FXI's dividend yield at 2.62% is higher than the SPY at 1.45%, 0.58% for QQQ, 1.91% for DIA, and 1.47% for IWM. The higher dividend yield supports capital flows as investors wait for capital appreciation.

Chinese stocks offer value, but the valuation and dividend benefits come with commensurate risks.

The cons - Geopolitics, the regulatory and reporting environment in China

The underperformance of Chinese large-cap equities is a function of the following:

Geopolitics- The alliance between Beijing and Moscow increases the risk premium for Chinese stocks. The bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers has significant trade ramifications that can impede Chinese large-cap stock performance. Deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing can cause increasing sanctions, trade barriers, and other events that prevent China from benefiting from the U.S. and European consumer markets, weighing on earnings.

The alliance between Beijing and Moscow increases the risk premium for Chinese stocks. The bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers has significant trade ramifications that can impede Chinese large-cap stock performance. Deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing can cause increasing sanctions, trade barriers, and other events that prevent China from benefiting from the U.S. and European consumer markets, weighing on earnings. The regulatory environment- China's regulatory environment is not transparent, leading to less oversight and regulatory actions with political instead of economic rationale.

China's regulatory environment is not transparent, leading to less oversight and regulatory actions with political instead of economic rationale. Reporting - Chinese companies trading on foreign exchanges often have a confusing corporate organizational structure, leading to reporting anomalies that can mask financial irregularities.

Risk is always a function of the potential for rewards. In August 2023, Chinese stocks are inexpensive compared to U.S. equities. While there is always a chance of a positive breakthrough in U.S.-Chinese relations that will lift Chinese stocks, markets reflect the current economic and geopolitical landscapes. Weak Chinese economic data and growing tensions support the discount for FXI compared to U.S. large-cap stocks. I prefer SLX as a proxy for China instead of direct investments in Chinese companies, as steel is a barometer for Chinese economic growth. SLX may own non-Chinese companies, but it is a barometer for China's economic growth and immune to some of the issues that may continue to plague Chinese large-cap companies given the geopolitical and regulatory landscapes.