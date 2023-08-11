shih-wei

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) as an investment option. This fund offers exposure in taxable municipal bonds, with a primary investment objective to "provide current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation". In practice, this is a diversified fund, but with a heavy allocation towards taxable muni bonds, along with a healthy portion of bank loans and other high-yield credit products.

When 2023 got underway I was reluctant to recommend GBAB. I saw some fundamental challenges and suggested readers approach it cautiously. In hindsight, this assessment was spot-on. The fund has indeed struggled and the total return has been negative over the past six months since that article:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

As we push closer to Q4 and then 2024, I have been reflecting on all the funds/sectors I cover to see if rating changes are required. In the case of GBAB, I do believe there is a stronger risk-reward proposition going forward than I saw at the start of the year. While there are still some risks to bonds more generally and also to leveraged CEFs, I see an environment that could register gains for this fund nonetheless. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating to "buy", and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Now At Par

A key reason right off the bat for why I view GBAB more positively now is the valuation. Back in February, the fund had a premium in excess of 6%. That is generally too rich for me and that thesis has indeed proved correct given the fund's decline in price. However, the good news is that the underlying value for GBAB has actually held up fairly well. Despite a total return loss of around 5.5%, most of this has been because of premium narrowing. The net result is the premium is under 1% now - as of the time of writing on 8/10 before the market open:

GBAB's Valuation (Guggenheim)

I have two takeaways from this simple metric. One, GBAB offers value today unlike what it did in Q1. That makes more positions more interesting and value-oriented at this point which is a positive thing for new investors. Two, this illustrates again the inherent flaw of investing at premium prices. These premiums can narrow - as GBAB's has done - and that punishes current holders. In this case, the loss in principle has outweighed the distributions to the point where holders have seen a negative return during a broader bull market. That is a disconnect partially blamed on the premium. With this premium now wiped away, I can feel comfortable recommending the fund again.

If Economic Conditions Worsen, Bonds Should Rally

I will now shift to a more macro-look on why GBAB could be a decent move at the moment. This ties back to my broader concern on economic conditions and how one should be allocated going forward. While we have all heard the "recession" mantra at length over the past few years, the odds of it do keep rising. The U.S. (and other developed nations) have done a good job of pushing out the recession, but at some point, it is inevitable as business cycles are unavoidable. At this juncture, based on the yield curve, the probability of a recession seems extremely high:

Yield Curve Inversion Prior To Recessions (Magnitude of the inversion) (St. Louis Fed)

So why would this be a "good" thing?

Well, I'm not really saying it is - but it could be for GBAB and other bond funds and the investors who own them. The reason being that bonds tend to perform their best when conditions are the worst. This isn't meant to sound counter-intuitive, this is how bonds are supposed to work. They are partially meant to provide income, but in my view, their merit as a hedge against equities is more valuable. When the equity market takes a tumble, it is nice seeing some portfolio stabilization from bonds - and hopefully even some gains.

There is plenty of support for this thesis. If we look back to the GFC, we see that bond markets strongly outperformed equities. This was true not just during the event itself, but also six months leading up to that crisis:

Returns prior to GFC (Guggenheim)

It is true this graphic looks mostly and corporate bonds, as well as the aggregate index. But this is still relevant to GBAB because this is a diversified funds. Unlike the other taxable muni funds I cover that are predominately made up of taxable munis, GBAB holds a mix of munis, corporate bonds, and other types of securities:

GBAB's Holdings Breakdown (Guggenheim)

What I am getting at here is that GBAB does indeed holds many of these quality corporate bonds, in addition to taxable munis, that historically have performed well during periods of economic stress. This is central to why I believe readers may want exposure to this fund. I like taxable munis at this juncture, but I also like bonds more broadly and GBAB offers that broad mix. With the probability of a recession/economic downturn remaining elevated, now is an opportune time to ensure one's portfolio has sufficient fixed-income protection.

The Leverage Dilemma

I have thus far laid out a couple of reasons why I am bullish on GBAB. But this investment option is not without risk. My followers know I never pump any investment without discussing some of the drawbacks and GBAB certainly has some just like anything else. In this particular case, I view the leverage the fund uses as a particular hurdle to be keenly aware of:

GBAB's Leverage (Guggenheim)

This ties back to the yield inversion I discussed earlier. Why that is often a leading indicator of distress/volatility in the markets, which can be good for bonds, it has also contributed to pressuring leveraged borrowing by CEFs over the past year or year and a half. The reason is that as funds see their borrowing costs increase, they need to earn higher yields at the longer end of the curve. When the yield curve inverts, this poses a challenge in that costs rise faster than income opportunities. The net result is pressure to both income streams and underlying fund value and helps explain why GBAB has performed so poorly in 2023.

I really want to emphasize this point to be consistent with my outlook and other reviews. Those who follow me know I have had a pretty negative outlook on leverage as a whole and that certainly could extend to GBAB at the moment. In fact, it was partially why I was not a bull on this fund earlier in the year. So upgrading to "buy" now may seem counter-intuitive given some of my other articles.

But I would point out two key factors. One, this fund's use of leverage is not excessive. I would see 30-40% leverage as a definite avoid right now and GBAB falls under that. Two, I am suggesting GBAB in isolation. What I mean by this is that each individual needs to understand how much leverage is currently in their portfolio and then decide if GBAB fills a void or lays on too much risk. For example, if one owns no leveraged CEFs currently, then taking a stab at GBAB given all the other positive attributes could be a reasonable play. On the flip side, if one is already heavily involved with leveraged CEFs - through munis, corporates, or any other security type - then this may be an idea to pass on at the moment.

Distribution Remains At Risk

Extending on the risks discussion, another item is the fund's distribution. This again ties back to the leverage and yield curve inversion in the sense that GBAB is not unique in offering an unseemingly high income stream. While this is a "good" thing generally, it can pose a risk if that stream may be cut in the short term. So far in 2023, this has not occurred, but the fund's latest monthly payout required a substantial amount of return on capital. That is generally a sign that the current level is not sustainable:

Return of Capital (Guggenheim)

In fairness, this was the same song and dance back in February as well. And GBAB has maintained that payout since then. So there may not be any cause for panic or short-term alarm. But I generally feel this payout is going to be cut and it's just a matter of when, not "if".

This begs the question - how can I be bullish on a fund when I am simultaneously forecasting an income cut?

The answer lies in the fact that GBAB is offering a very high yield at current levels. This suggests to me that even if the fund were to see a cut, the distribution would still be attractive enough to entice new buyers:

GBAB's Current Yield (Seeking Alpha)

The conclusion I draw is that with inflation beginning to subside domestically, if GBAB can maintain a yield in the 6-8% range (post-cut) that is not going to spark a mass sell-off in the fund. In this light, I would almost prefer a cut as soon as possible to remove that headwind because the threat of a cut is almost worse than the cut itself. Hopefully, management realizes this soon and then, post-cut, this won't have to be discussed in my next review!

Muni Bonds Are Time-Tested

My final topic for discussion concerns muni bonds as a sector. This is certainly relevant for GBAB because, despite being diversified, this is a fund that still holds over half its assets within this sector. So a positive outlook for munis overall should be held by anyone who decides to buy this fund.

The good news is this has been a long-term favorite sector of mine because of its long-term performance. While there have been down years before, they are rare. This is a sector that often posts positive returns in addition to income streams that are often advantageous compared to corporate bonds (or treasuries):

Municipal Bond Aggregate Total Return (Bloomberg)

The premise here is this gives me confidence that munis - both tax-exempt and taxable - have a strong investment case for the most time periods. This is key to why GBAB is always on my radar and why I am continuously looking for the right entry points.

Bottom Line

GBAB has had a poor 2023 thus far but I believe better days lay ahead. The fund's premium is now very slight, to the point where it does not put me off from starting a position. I also continue to believe that taxable bonds - munis and corporates alike - will perform well in the months to come. Of course, this is not a sure thing. An extensive use of leverage and an impending distribution cut will pressure the forward outlook. But I see enough positive attributes to balance out this risk. Therefore, I am upgrading this fund to "buy" and suggest readers give it some consideration at this time.