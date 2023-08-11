karandaev/iStock via Getty Images

Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) is in the process of being acquired by Kroger (NYSE:KR). Both companies have already approved the transaction at the agreed upon price of $34.10, $6.85 of which has already been paid out to ACI shareholders as a dividend, leaving $27.25 as the remaining consideration.

From today's price of $21.85 that is an upside of 24.71% to the buyout price and the transaction is scheduled to close in Q1'24, so it is about a 6-month wait.

If it closes smoothly, that is obviously an excellent rate of return, but if it were that simple, the arbitrage gap would not be this large. When the market is confident a deal will close, the arbitrage upside is usually 3% or less. The 25% upside in this case is related to fears that it will not get past antitrust.

Therefore, the merits of ACI as an investment depends primarily on 3 factors:

Chance of merger going through Value if it does go through Value if merger fails

After estimating each of the 3 factors, I think the reward is quite favorable relative to the risk.

Chance of merger going through

The chance of the FTC blocking the merger is predicated on the notion that merging the 2 largest grocers would be anti-competitive and therefore hurt consumers.

Prima facie, this argument has merit, as just about anything that comes to mind when one thinks of a grocer is already owned by one of these 2 companies. Here is Albertsons brand cloud.

And that is the smaller of the 2 companies.

A consumer living in an area with a Safeway and a Kroger pre-merger has choices of where to shop, but after the merger they are owned by the same company and the consumer is facing a monopolistic grocery situation.

That is the story which has been pushed hard by politics, social media and the various lawsuits that have attempted to block the merger.

If one looks closer, however, it doesn't really hold merit. These might be the largest pure-play grocers, but there are enormous general retailers that have come into the grocery space and have developed dominant market share of their own.

Walmart (WMT) is by far the largest grocer.

If you sum up the sub-brands of KR and ACI, their presence is a bit bigger than suggested in the above graph, but it would still be far from a dominant share.

They will still have to compete with the behemoths of Costco and Amazon (via Whole Foods).

The idea that a merger of 2 medium size players in a fragmented space somehow violates antitrust is flawed.

The initial scrutiny from the FTC came in an era of what is now viewed as FTC over-reach. It was during the period of time in which they tried to block just about every deal involving companies of any meaningful size.

The FTC's over-reach was dealt a serious blow in their defeat against Microsoft (MSFT) in the buyout of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

Related to this matter, the FTC is being scrutinized by congress and in an environment in which they are being watched closely for signs of overreach, any deal blocking will have to be decidedly merit based.

Given that the market share even post merger will still be medium in size, I don't think there is any real merit to blocking the deal. Therefore, I believe it is quite likely to go through.

More merit to anti-trust on the local scale

Being that grocery requires frequent purchase due to perishability of product, it is necessarily a local thing. Americans' lives are significantly harder if they have to travel beyond a certain radius to find a grocer.

As such, market share is not just a national number, but also quite relevant to individual submarkets. It does not matter that Walmart is a bigger grocer overall than KR plus ACI if there are no Walmarts in a city.

The merger between KR and ACI would legitimately create monopolistic grocery for certain submarkets.

Kroger tends to be more prevalent in the middle of the country while ACI is more coastal, but there are some submarkets that have significant overlap.

It is in these markets that there could be some antitrust concerns.

Fortunately, there is a tremendous amount of precedence for handling this sort of local scale market share problem. In reviewing mergers, anti-trust, often requires the buyer to dispose of assets in the submarkets which would otherwise end up with dominant market share.

Kroger built in a plan for this.

There will be a SpinCo which will receive stores in the contested locations. The number of stores spun off will depend on how many submarkets the FTC deems to be problematic.

Merger documents indicate the SpinCo will have between 100 and 375 locations. For reference, Albertsons has 2,273 stores, so roughly 1/10 will be put into the SpinCo.

That is an elegant solution.

It prevents any sort of monopolistic behavior while allowing businesses to conduct business without FTC over-reach.

That, I believe, is the most likely outcome - completion of the merger with a certain number of select properties designated to the SpinCo.

It feels somewhat fuzzy to put a number of the chance of the merger going through, but just as a ballpark figure based on the above reasoning, I would say it is around an 80% chance.

Value to ACI shareholders if the merger does go through

While the initial deal was put forth as a straight $34.10 per share, there are a couple of factors which make it a bit more complex than that.

As part of the merger, ACI paid a special dividend to shareholders of $6.85 per share. There is some confusion out there about whether this dividend actually happened because there were quite a few different lawsuits and political letters attempting to block the dividend, but it did in fact go through. I know because I received $6.85 per share on January 20th, 2023.

This $6.85 is considered to be part of the merger compensation, so the remaining balance to be paid by KR is $27.25 per share.

That $27.25 is going to be paid in cash minus the value of the SpinCo which will be retained by ACI shareholders.

How is the ACI SpinCo valued?

I see 2 main concerns with receiving the SpinCo in lieu of part of the cash.

Valuation: If the SpinCo is overvalued, you functionally receive less Adverse selection: In theory, KR could stuff the worse of ACI's assets into the SpinCo.

Upon further review, I don't see either of these as a significant problem.

Per the merger documents, the assets placed into the SpinCo are to be valued at 3X 4 wall EBITDA of the contributed stores.

The per share cash purchase price payable to Albertsons Cos. shareholders in the merger would be reduced by an amount equal to (i) three times four-wall adjusted EBITDA for the stores contributed to SpinCo divided by the number of Albertsons Cos. common shares

4 wall EBITDA is a bit different than company level EBITDA because it does not include G&A overhead. So this multiple should be lower than the EV/EBITDA at which grocery stores trade. I think they correctly accounted for this and the value looks fair to me as the multiples of the public comps are much higher.

EV/EBITDA multiples in the sector

ACI - 5.33

KR - 6.27

Alimentation Couche-Tard - 9.98

Casey's general store -11.22

Walmart - 12.33

Costco - 22.57

What about adverse asset selection?

The assets that go to SpinCo will specifically be the ones that create monopolistic submarkets. As such, the assets are largely selected by the FTC rather than by Kroger. Therefore, there is reduced opportunity for KR to specifically put the weaker assets into the Spin-Co.

Perhaps they could choose between 1 of 3 assets in a particular market or similar, but it won't be an intentional heap of junk like many other Spin-Cos.

For the above reasons, I think the total compensation to ACI shareholders if the merger comes through will be quite equivalent to $27.25.

It is also worth noting that the Spin-Co will be a relatively small portion of the overall $27.25 per share in compensation, so even if I am wrong about its quality and valuation, ACI shareholders will still be getting mostly cash.

Value of ACI if merger fails

With arbitrages, the simplest means of calculating how far a stock falls if the merger fails is to look at its pre-deal price.

The merger was announced on October 14th, 2022 and, in the months prior to that, ACI had been trading around the $25 to $28 range

The FTC anti-trust concerns were present since day 1, so the stock never really popped up on the merger announcement.

If we adjust the preannouncement market price down by $6.85 to reflect the dividend that has already been paid, ACI stock really hasn't moved much.

Grocery stores in general have been performing well, which is reflected in KR's moderately strong YTD performance.

Theoretically, absent the merger announcement, ACI would have done similarly.

As such, ACI seems to be trading about where it would without the merger, so I don't anticipate a substantial drop if the merger fails.

Value of ACI as a standalone company if merger fails

Another reason I don't think there would be a significant drop is that ACI's valuation looks somewhat attractive.

The company has a large geographically diversified portfolio and seems to be growing nicely.

Its valuation is quite reasonable at 8X forward earnings and the debt load is manageable at 2.49X EBITDA.

Further, ACI would be entitled to a nice break-up fee if the merger fails.

According to the agreement:

...the proposed termination fee of $318 million to be paid by [Albertsons] and reverse termination fee of $600 million to be paid by Kroger...

$600 million is about $1.04 per share.

The overall risk and reward of owning ACI

To me, ACI looks significantly mispriced. If the merger goes through, shareholders would get approximately 25% upside. For a roughly 6 months wait, that is a great deal.

If the merger fails, ACI appears to be appropriately valued and stable as a standalone company, so I don't see it dropping all that much. It never popped up when the deal was announced, so why would it drop if the deal is canceled? The $600 million breakup fee would also be a nice cushion here.

In my rough estimation, the deal is about 80% likely to go through, but because the balance of the outcomes is so favorable, the reward to risk still looks good even if it is less than 50% chance to go through.

I would not be too upset if the merger fails, and I get stuck owning a cheaply valued grocer that has been a double since its 2020 lPO.