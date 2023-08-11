da-kuk

CyberArk’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) second quarter results were robust, with the subscription business performing particularly well and the company’s business model transition beginning to mature. While the stock appears to be priced broadly in line with the market, the company’s consistent growth and improving margins could continue to support the stock going forward. There are signs that demand is softening, though, which is unlikely to be priced into the stock at this point.

Market

Market conditions for software companies and cybersecurity vendors remain highly uncertain. Amazon's (AMZN) recent results suggest that the worst of cloud spending optimization efforts has now passed, but individual software company results are highly idiosyncratic. Fortinet’s (FTNT) poor second quarter earnings has created uncertainty about the strength of cybersecurity spending, but increasingly this appears to be a hardware related issue. Software vendors have generally reported solid results so far in the second quarter, and most management teams have suggested that the demand environment has stabilized.

Despite this, CyberArk still appears to be selling into a tough environment, with increased deal scrutiny and longer approval cycles. CyberArk has suggested that its go-to-market teams have adapted to this environment, which has enabled the company to continue landing new customers and expanding within existing customers. CyberArk has also suggested that identity security is critical for customers and that its importance is only increasing. For example, in CyberArk’s recent Identity Security Threat Landscape Report, every organization surveyed expected an identity related compromise in the year ahead.

CyberArk

Identity is an integral part of the modern approach to security, which gives CyberArk a large opportunity going forward. CyberArk is a leader within Privileged Access Management, and its main threat at this point may be the expansion of platforms in adjacent verticals. CyberArk believes it is differentiated by its ability to secure all identities across all environments using intelligent privileged controls. While companies like HashiCorp (HCP) and Okta (OKTA) have introduced or are planning on introducing competing solutions, CyberArk believes that the competitive landscape hasn’t changed across its portfolio.

CyberArk is supporting its competitive position through the introduction of new solutions, which broaden and further differentiate its platform. Recent product introductions include Secure Cloud Access, Secure Browser and a range of AI solutions. Secure Cloud Access provides secure native access with zero standing privileges across multi-cloud environments. CyberArk Secure Browser is a Chromium-based web browser that supports enterprise Zero Trust initiatives. It offers integrated security and centralized policy management, with features including cookieless browsing, data exfiltration protection and a password replacement solution.

CyberArk's investments in AI are aimed at making it easier to apply intelligent privilege controls to all identities. CyberArk’s Identity Security platform contextually authenticates identities and dynamically authorizes the least amount of privilege required. For example, AI-enabled policy creation automation processes endpoint data to automatically adjust policies and reduce risk. While I generally do not believe AI will create a sustainable competitive advantage for most companies, cybersecurity could be different. Data relevant to cybersecurity has velocity, variety and volume, and large vendors can directly leverage this data to improve solutions which are critical to customers. As companies like CyberArk continue to grow and broaden their product portfolios, scale and access to data is likely to be an important differentiator.

Sales also appears to be a focus area for CyberArk at the moment, with the company extending its reach through the channel and building out its customer success organization. According to a recent Gartner report, something like 30-40% of cybersecurity spend will move to MSPs in the next three years. As a result, MSPs are a key part of CyberArk’s growth strategy. CyberArk is gaining traction with companies like GuidePoint, which has contributed to key wins and is helping CyberArk reach new customer segments.

Financial Analysis

CyberArk’s revenue increased by 24% YoY in the second quarter, which is only a modest deceleration from growth in the first quarter and is fairly consistent with growth over the past year. Given the uncertain macro environment, consistent performance is being given a premium at the moment, and CyberArk is performing well in this regard. Subscription revenue grew 61% YoY in the second quarter and subscriptions accounted for 95% of bookings. CyberArk’s ARR increased 40% YoY in the second quarter, and the subscription portion of ARR grew 77%.

Strength is reportedly fairly broad based across CyberArk’s portfolio, with Privilege Cloud, EPM, Secrets, Secure Web Sessions and Workforce Password Manager specifically highlighted. CyberArk also appears to be having success with its platform strategy. The expansion business performed well in the second quarter, and customer adoption of multiple solutions is increasing. Amongst new logos, more than 50% of customers are purchasing multiple solutions.

Performance in the second quarter was also fairly consistent across geographies. EMEA had a meaningful revenue headwind from the fact that the subscription bookings mix increased by nearly 13% in the second quarter.

Table 1: CyberArk Performance by Region (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

CyberArk appears to be fairly optimistic in the face of macro uncertainty. The company’s pipeline is reportedly building at a record pace and the company’s win rates are strong. As a result, CyberArk is projecting fairly consistent growth through the rest of the year. Revenue growth in the third quarter is expected to be roughly 21% YoY, and 24% for the full year. ARR is now expected to increase 31% YoY in 2023.

Figure 1: CyberArk Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

The number of job openings mentioning CyberArk in the job requirements remains at a depressed level. While this is probably a negative, there has been no associated slowdown in growth so far.

Figure 2: Job Openings Mentioning CyberArk in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

CyberArk's gross profit margins have been fairly consistent over the past 18 months, suggesting the negative impact of subscriptions is complete.

Operating profit margins have also been depressed by the business model transition. CyberArk's pace of hiring has fallen off significantly though, suggesting that with continued growth, margins should begin to improve going forward. This isn't particularly concerning as CyberArk has been profitable in the past and this type of temporary drop in margins is expected when switching to a subscription model.

Figure 3: CyberArk Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

Figure 4: CyberArk Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from CyberArk)

While the drop in job openings should be supportive of margins going forward, the extent to which they have dropped is somewhat concerning. Coupled with the uncertain macro environment and a drop in job openings mentioning CyberArk in the job requirements, there appears to be an elevated risk of a growth slowdown going forward.

Figure 5: CyberArk Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

Based on its current growth and profitability profile, CyberArk appears to be priced broadly in line with comparable companies. While the stock price could continue to appreciate it if investor sentiment towards the company improves, there could also be significant downside risk if growth decelerates. CyberArk is still a long way from returning to profitability, and investors have shown little tolerance for unprofitable companies with low growth over the past 1–2 years.

For investors that believe in the long-term importance of identity security and in particular PAM, CyberArk's current share price probably still represents a reasonable entry point. Shareholders should be prepared for ongoing volatility in the near term, though.