Savings Hands The Baton To Real Wage Growth

Clerkenwell/Vetta via Getty Images

The inflation report for July turned out to be better than expected yesterday, which appears to have put the brakes on the pullback in the major market averages. Stocks opened strong but gave back most of the gains by the end of the day to still close modestly in the green. The market-leading Nasdaq 100 index closed right on its 50-day moving average, which is down 5% from its high for the year. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are within striking distance of their respective 50-day moving averages. I think the importance of yesterday's inflation report is that it should give the Fed confidence that its rate-hike cycle can conclude. A pause at the September meeting is without question, which should buy enough time for incoming data to ease the concerns of the Fed's most hawkish members.

Finviz

The core rate of inflation, which excludes food and energy, had its smallest back-to-back monthly increase in more than two years at 0.2%. Over the past three months, the CPI has risen at a 1.9% annual rate. That is consistent with the Fed's target. The core rate at 3.1% is not far behind, and shelter costs, which accounted for most of last month's increase, should continue to taper and bring the core down. Yet there is even more important news.

Bloomberg

One of the pillars of my outlook for a soft landing at the beginning of this year was that we would see a return to real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth, which would come at a time when excess savings started to run low. Note below that this is now a reality, with real average weekly earnings for production and nonsupervisory employees increasing 1.3% over the past year in July. That is a dramatic improvement from the 3.1% decline we saw one year ago. This is a function of sustained wage growth in combination with the lower CPI. Savings is handing the baton to wages at just the right time.

BLS

The economy looks to be on track for a soft landing later this year, and the rate-hike cycle looks like it ended last month, but don't expect Fed officials to announce it until months past obvious. Their warnings of more rate hikes will keep bears hopeful that the stock market's recent slide will continue, but I think the pullback may be closer to its conclusion than its beginning. Continued disinflation combined with sustained, albeit slower, rates of economic growth should support risk asset prices through year-end and new all-time highs for the S&P 500 in the coming year.