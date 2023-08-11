z1b

Most dividend investors understand the concept of DRIP (dividend reinvestment) and how it can do wonders for total returns, especially when done in tax-advantaged accounts such as a traditional or ROTH IRA.

While I don't believe in blindly dripping into stocks at any valuation, I'd much rather drip into those that are undervalued and generating a high yield. This could result in an ever-increasing cash flow stream that grows at a faster rate than if one were to do the same with an index fund with a much lower yield.

Such I find the case to be with Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI), which I last covered here back in April, highlighting its differentiated strategy. Those who follow the stock know that it's underperformed over the past year, being down by 42% over this time. Since my last piece, the stock has trended down by 16%, presumably on investor concerns around interest hikes and slower anticipated growth.

That's not a bad thing for long-term investors who believe in its potential, as it gives opportunities to add more at bargain valuations. In this article, I provide an update on CCI's Q2 results and forward guidance and discuss why CCI is currently bargain priced for high income and potentially strong long-term gains, so let's dive in.

Why CCI?

Crown Castle is a cell tower REIT that unlike peer American Tower (AMT), is focused solely on owning assets in the U.S. It has a presence in every major U.S. market and at present, owns 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions.

As one would expect, cell tower REITs have durable income streams due to reliable contracted cash flows with the major telecoms like AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS). This, combined with the rollout of cellular connectivity over past 10+ years, has resulted in steady growth for CCI. As shown below, CCI has seen annual organic revenue growth rates mostly in the 4-6% range over the past decade and targets 5% organic growth this year.

Meanwhile, CCI saw 4.2% organic revenue growth during the second quarter, when adjusted for the Sprint cancellations (11.9% growth unadjusted). For reference, the Sprint cancellations represent a $100 million net contribution to Site Rental Billings from lease cancellations related to T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Encouragingly, CCI's top-line growth translated to the bottom-line, with AFFO per share growing by 14% YoY to $2.05. As shown below, total site revenue grew by 10% driven in part by the aforementioned organic growth and site acquisitions over the past 12 months, and adjusted EBITDA grew by 10% as well, signaling that management was able to keep operating expense growth in step with revenue growth.

Another meaningful update from the Q2 earnings report was the reduced guidance in AFFO per share from 3% previously to 2%, driven by lower contribution from services and higher expected interest rates. This doesn't materially change my investment thesis, however, as I believe CCI can overcome these challenges over the long-term, and the current valuation more than bakes in these headwinds, in my opinion.

One of the reasons I think the share price has dropped this year is because CCI investors have grown accustomed to double-digit annual dividend growth in recent years, driven by elevated deployment of spectrum that the top wireless carriers spent $100 billion to acquire between 2020 and 2022. Tower activity has slowed, however, as that initial surge has ended. Management has been able to maintain 5% organic billings growth this year, however, due to long-term agreements, as noted during the recent conference call:

"Importantly, our tower organic revenue growth outlook remains at 5% despite this lower level of activity. The resilience of our tower revenues is the result of our decision to pursue holistic long-term agreements with each of our major customers. In each of these agreements, our strategy has been to maximize the economic value while simultaneously providing visibility and stability and our long-term cash flows."

Looking ahead, CCI remains a long-term growth story, driven in part by its small cell strategy. At present, CCI has a backlog of 60,000 small cells, providing runway for it to double its on-air nodes over the next several years. Management expects this to drive double-digit small cell revenue growth starting in 2024. Phoenix is a good example of what CCI has been able to achieve by adding nodes to existing fiber, as shown below. By doubling its node count in this market from 1,400 to 2,800, CCI has been able to grow its investment yield from 9% to 11%.

As such, while near-term growth may be limited to 5% from tower revenues, management expects for CCI to return to 7-8% annual dividend growth, as supported by 5% organic tower revenue growth, 10,000 small cell node deployments, and 3% fiber solutions growth by the end of this year.

Risks to the thesis include potential for competition from American Tower and wireless carriers that could build upon their existing fiber networks. Also, materially higher interest rates beyond expectations could result in bottom-line pressure as CCI refinances debt.

Meanwhile, CCI carries a strong balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA of just 4.6x, sitting well below the 6x level generally considered to be safe for REITs by ratings agencies. It also has $6 billion worth of liquidity and was able to issue bonds this year at an attractive interest rate of 5%. Moreover, just 7% of CCI's debt matures between now and the end of 2024.

CCI also pays an attractive 6% dividend yield, which is well covered by a 76% AFFO payout ratio, based on Q2 AFFO/share of $2.05. Importantly, CCI also grew its dividend by 6.5% over the past 12 months.

Lastly, the current share price of $104.63 represents an attractive value proposition with a forward P/FFO of 13.8, sitting far below its normal P/FFO of 21.8. While CCI may not deserve to trade at its normal P/FFO at present, due to slower near-term growth, I believe it's currently undervalued due to the quality of its cash flow stream, strong balance sheet, and long-term prospects for at least mid-single digit growth potential. As such, CCI could reasonably trade at a P/FFO in the 15-17x range, which could result in healthy capital gains potential.

Plus, CCI trades at a meaningful discount to its peer, American Tower. Using an apples-to-apples comparison CCI trades at an EV/EBITDA of 17.4, sitting below AMT's 20.6. While AMT is a fine company, those who don't like complexity risk (due to AMT's international assets) and foreign exchange risk may want to stick with CCI.

Investor Takeaway

Crown Castle Inc. is an attractive investment opportunity at present due to its strong position in the U.S. cell tower market, reliable cash flow stream, and a bargain valuation that's well below its historical norm. While near-term growth should slow, the long-term thesis remains intact as fiber and tower revenue growth should combine to deliver healthy gains for the company. Meanwhile, investors are paid a generous 6% dividend yield that's well-covered by AFFO. As such, investors who prize total returns may do well to reinvest dividends at the current depressed valuation.