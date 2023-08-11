stefann11/iStock via Getty Images

While the earnings season is in full swing, fears of economic slowdown and speculations over the inflation path have also taken center stage in the financial market.

In the meantime, understandably, we have seen companies with strong earnings reports receiving little attention. The rental equipment supplier H&E (NASDAQ:HEES) appears to be among these names.

H&E delivered solid revenue and earnings growth in Q2 2023, beating estimations, driven by steady demand, favorable price action and expansion initiatives.

As the outlook is constructive for the time being and valuation is attractive, H&E is in my view an interesting name for investors who wants to benefit from the growing demand in the construction sector.

Another Strong Quarter

As has usually been the case in the recent quarters, H&E delivered solid financial results in Q2 2023. Revenue hit the record quarterly level of $360.2 million, up 22.2% from a year ago, driven by rentals and used equipment sales.

Rental revenue was the largest contributor, increasing 28.2% to $258.7 million, as the company continues to make a transition to become a pure rental player. Over the last 12 months, for example, H&E invested over $ 600 million in its rental fleet that now is valued at nearly $2.6 billion, accumulating a growth of 30% during this period.

Another positive trend contributing to revenue growth has been the rental rates, which increased 7.1% over a years ago and 1.1% sequentially, the fifth quarterly increase in a row, as illustrated below.

In turn, used equipment sales increased 110% to $39.7 million from last year, driven by a solid used equipment end market and better availability of certain types of equipment.

From the profitability side, gross profit margin increased to 46.7% from 44.9% a year ago on better revenue mix and higher margins on used equipment sales. A negative here was rental margins that declined from 53.7% to 51.8%, largely due to the fair value mark-up of the fleet acquired in October 2022 from One Source, which is valued at $138 million.

Meanwhile, despite some pressures from wages and headcount, SG&A expenses remained under control, as it has actually decreased as percentage of revenue during the quarter. That contributed to an increase of 480 bps in EBITDA margin to 46.2%.

Driven by strong revenue and margin growth, EPS jumped to 1.14, which was well above the EPS of 0.76 a year ago, and also beating estimates for nine consecutive quarters, as showed below.

End-Market Fundamentals, Expansion Initiatives in Place Underscoring H&E's Upbeat Outlook

These quite good financial results are indeed consistent with healthy industry demand trends highlighted by the company's management team, such as the steady U.S. nonresidential construction spending illustrated below. Accounting for 69% of H&E's revenue, this is by far the most important end market for the company and has underpinned a growing backlog of large scale projects, including sizable manufacturing installations and public infrastructure programs.

Given this positive backdrop, H&E has also put in place key expansion initiatives. Besides increasing the size of its rental fleet, the company has opened 6 new locations in the quarter to end June with 126 existing locations across 29 U.S states and plans to open additional 12 to 15 locations in 2023, as part of the strategy to improve density in geographies with higher growth prospects.

On top of that, the company has raised its yearly gross capital spend from $600 million to $650 million. And while H&E has not changed the guidance for 2023, estimations by market analysts has trended upwards, with revenue expected to log mid-teens growth in 2023 and high-single digit growth in 2024 and 2025, with EPS increasing mid-teens annually in 2023 and over the course of next 2 years.

Valuation Upside

After the rally seen in the stock market in 2023, the valuation of the broader market is now close to the 5-Year average, as S&P 500's P/E multiple is back to 25.

It is not the case of H&E, tough, as its current P/E forward of 11.3 is still roughly 39% below its 5-Year average of 15.7. The same goes for two of H&E's peers in the equipment rental industry, United Rentals (URI) and Herc Holdings (HRI), as their P/E forward average of 11.0 is 29% lower than the 5-Year average.

This suggests an upside of roughly 20% to shares of H&E to catch up with o valuation of both peers or an even higher upside of 39% if we look at the potential for H&E's valuation to come back to its historical average of 15.7, as we have seen with the S&P 500.

Another interesting analysis can be made comparing H&E with the peer group comprised by trading companies and distributors. As the group's P/E forward average is nearly 15.5, H&E also seems undervalued.

Furthermore, as the figure below shows, H&E's forward EBITDA growth is one of highest in the peer group, which could justify a higher P/E multiple and further upside as earnings growth materializes in the coming quarters.

All in all, while underlying fundamentals remains solid, H&E growth initiatives are expected to bear fruits over time, as the rental equipment is a relatively fragmented market and the company still has a sizable opportunity to expand its footprint. Therefore, a top-line growth of high-single digit seems achievable over time and support earnings growth.

However, we should have in mind that a deterioration in the economic conditions could pose a challenge for H&E, as it should soften the construction market, given the cyclical nature of this industry, and is likely to pressure rental rates downwards, weighing on earnings.

That said, while the likelihood of a more severe downturn may be low for the time being, H&S's ability to adapt to different market conditions will help limit the impact on earnings in the coming quarters.

Anyway, with shares of H&E trading at current levels, its valuation upside offers a good opportunity for investors looking to outperform the broader market in the long run.