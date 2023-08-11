Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H&E Equipment Services: Solid Earnings Growth, Attractive Valuation At This Level

Aug. 11, 2023 9:44 AM ETH&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)
Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
358 Followers

Summary

  • H&E delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in Q2 2023, beating estimations, driven by steady demand and expansion initiatives.
  • Top-line growth of high single-digit seems achievable and support earnings growth.
  • While the likelihood of a more severe downturn may be low for the time being, H&E's ability to adapt to different market conditions will help limit the impact on earnings.
  • With shares of H&E trading at current levels, its valuation upside offers a good opportunity for investors looking to outperform the broader market in the long run.

Pequena excavator

stefann11/iStock via Getty Images

While the earnings season is in full swing, fears of economic slowdown and speculations over the inflation path have also taken center stage in the financial market.

In the meantime, understandably, we have seen companies with strong earnings

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
358 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.