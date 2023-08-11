Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Bancorp: More Stability Than The Previous Quarter

Aug. 11, 2023 11:03 AM ETHorizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • Horizon Bancorp's stock price has increased by 60% over the last three months.
  • The banking industry is showing signs of recovery, with a decrease in bank failures and renewed confidence.
  • Horizon Bancorp's deposits have declined for two consecutive quarters, but the cost of deposits remains relatively low compared to peers.

Young female client with debit card talking with bank teller in bank

Hero Images Inc

Since May 2023, Horizon Bancorp's (NASDAQ:HBNC) price per share has increased by as much as 60 percent, yet the all-time high of $23.80 is still a long way off. 2023 has certainly not been an easy year for the

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.71K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.