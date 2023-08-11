Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enphase Energy: Why I Am So Thirsty To Buy Below $100

Aug. 11, 2023 11:04 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)2 Comments
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
941 Followers

Summary

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. develops and manufactures support infrastructure for the photovoltaic industry, and was the first to commercialize microinverters.
  • With the levelized cost of solar now lower than any other energy source, they face strong long-term tailwinds.
  • Short-term headwinds from elevated interest rates are lowering demand and dropping valuation. We may be approaching a buying opportunity.
  • I calculated a PEGY of 1.341x and an Inverted PEGY of 0.746x. This implies that fair value is presently close to $103.26 per share.
  • I currently rate ENPH a Hold.

Team contractor, male engineer and female technicians wearing safety uniform, talking about installing plan, check the working system and maintenance solar panel of solar power plant to produce electricity on the roof of factory building.

kitiwan mesinsom

Thesis

The dramatic price decrease in solar panels over the last several years is shifting demand and forcing us to alter our expectations on how our future grid is powered. Because of a lack of storage in the system, adding

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
941 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

ErikInvest profile picture
ErikInvest
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (1.24K)
100$ is a gift from the heaven..
l
lbeachmike
Today, 11:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
We would all love to buy below $100, but I wouldn't count on that. I've been buying additional shares in this 133-140 range. If it goes lower I will buy even more. I am happy to get shares here. I learned from the October 2022 lows not to be greedy about buying quality stocks on significant dips.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.