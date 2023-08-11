Just_Super

We're more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the precious metals sector and one of the most recent companies to report its results was Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS). Overall, the company had a mediocre Q2 report, with solid production from Jacobina, El Penon, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Cerro Moro offset by lower output at La Colorada, Timmins. However, we saw a dramatic change in the company's financial results and solid progress on portfolio optimization, with ~$590 million in proceeds from recent asset sales (excluding a very attractive 0.75% copper NSR at MARA) plus 88% revenue growth and a significant increase in operating cash flow. In addition, costs improved materially year-over-year, benefiting from the addition of the higher-margin Yamana portfolio. Let's take a closer look at the results below.

Jacobina Mine Operations (Company Website)

Q2 Production & Sales

Pan American Silver ("Pan American") released its Q2 results this week, reporting quarterly production of ~6.02 million ounces of silver and ~248,200 ounces of gold, both above planned levels and up sharply vs. the ~4.53 million ounces of silver and ~128,300 ounces of gold in the year-ago period. This increase in production was despite no production from Manantial Espejo (care & maintenance), with a ~15,000 gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] headwind, in addition to tough comparisons from La Colorada from processed grades above its reserve grade in Q2 2022 at ~338 grams per tonne of silver. And despite these headwinds (one mine in care & maintenance and lower production from a key silver asset), Pan American produced over 328,000 GEOs in the period, an impressive production profile vs. the ~189,000 GEOs produced in Q2 2022.

Pan American Silver - Production Profile by Mine (GEOs) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the production results a little closer, we can see that despite two assets heading into care & maintenance (and one subsequently sold), Pan American has a much more diversified portfolio with 11 producing mines and a significant upgrade to the quality of its assets. This is because three of its assets are now ~180,000 GEO per annum plus producers (Jacobina, Cerro Moro, and El Penon) vs. a portfolio concentrated in much smaller assets previously. In addition, these three assets are much higher margin than the Pan American core, with Jacobina producing ~48,300 ounces at $1,015/oz all-in sustaining costs [AISC], Cerro Moro producing ~1.4 million ounces of silver at sub $4.50/oz silver AISC after by-product credits, and El Penon producing ~1.04 million ounces of silver and ~32,700 ounces of gold at $1,084/oz.

Unfortunately, while the Yamana assets performed quite well, La Colorada had another soft quarter in Q2 2023, producing just ~1.15 million ounces of silver, down from ~1.68 million ounces in the year-ago period. This was attributed to lower throughput at significantly lower grades and lower base metal production, impacted by ventilation constraints in the deep eastern portion of the eastern Candelaria zone of the mine. The result of lower production and sales plus reduced by-product credits was higher AISC in the period of $28.82/oz, up sharply from $13.33/oz in Q2 2022, pulling up Pan American's consolidated AISC. The good news is that new exhaust fans will be commissioned by mid-2024 to improve ventilation following the completion of the ventilation shaft, helping to improve ventilation at the mine and resulting in higher production at more respectable costs.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Silver Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Fortunately, the higher gold and silver prices more than offset lower output at La Colorada and Timmins, and Pan American's financial performance was solid, highlighted by 88% revenue growth to $639.9 million. Meanwhile, operating cash flow increased to $117 million (Q2 2022: $20.8 million), benefiting from average realized gold and silver prices of $1,975/oz and $23.45/oz, respectively. As it stands, metals prices are sitting at slightly lower levels, but with the addition of lower-cost Yamana assets, Pan American will have an easier time navigating cyclical declines in metals prices with these core three assets typically generating consistent mine site free cash flow even at more conservative metals prices.

Pan American Silver - Quarterly Revenue & Realized Metals Prices (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs and margins, Pan American reported all-in-sustaining costs for its silver segment of $15.70/oz, significantly improving from $17.30/oz in the year-ago period. This resulted in AISC silver margins improving from $4.73/oz to $7.75/oz, with significant upside to these AISC margins if the low-cost Escobal Mine is brought online at some point. Plus, this was achieved during a tough quarter for La Colorada with a cost blowout due to lower sales and by-product credits. As for the company's gold segment AISC, it also improved to $1,342/oz vs. $2,051/oz in the year-ago period, benefiting from improved costs at La Arena and much lower costs from Yamana's gold assets, and despite a higher-cost quarter at Minera Florida due to elevated sustaining capital spend ($10.5 million vs. $4.4 million in Q2 2022). The result was improved AISC margins of $633/oz, more in line with the industry average.

As for Pan American's guidance, the company expects AISC to come in near $1,325/oz for the full year, with Q4 being the best quarter of the year with all-in sustaining costs expected to come in below $1,200/oz. A similar trend is expected for its silver segment, with costs expected to improve in H2, benefiting from a full six months with the lower-cost Yamana assets. So, while the rise in costs for Pan American's legacy portfolio was a little alarming from 2020 to 2022 due to the impact of inflationary pressures on assets that lacked economies of scale, the acquisition of Yamana's portfolio (ex-Malartic and Wasamac) has been transformational for the company and came at a very reasonable price, turning Pan American from a trading vehicle into an investable name once again. And with the stock still ~60% off its all-time highs with a bright future, there's certainly meaningful long-term upside here if positive sentiment can return to the sector.

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, the most recent major development was the closing of asset sales (56.25% stake in MARA, Morococha, and Agua de la Felda) for ~$545 million in cash combined and a 0.75% copper NSR royalty on the MARA Project. And while the proceeds from this sale were below what I initially expected for the main prize [56.25% of MARA], I see this as a positive development for the company. This is because the sale of these assets (plus the sale of equity investments) will bring in proceeds of ~$593 million, even excluding a copper royalty on the massive MARA Project I believe could be divested for upwards of $60 million judging by the price royalty/streaming companies are paying for world-class assets. These proceeds will go toward paying down debt and improving the company's balance sheet, with Pan American sitting on over $1.0 billion in long-term debt post-Yamana acquisition.

Previously, I had estimated that Pan American Silver would receive over $700 million by divesting MARA, but I had assumed it would keep holding the asset until closer to a construction decision to raise the asset's value, similar to what Yamana had done when it held its controlling interest in MARA. The sale price certainly came short of this figure, even if we assume $60 million in proceeds, with total proceeds of ~$535 million.

Mine Care & Maintenance Costs (Company Filings)

Outside of allowing Pan American to pay down its revolving credit facility and increasing its cash position, the divestment of MARA and Morococha will significantly reduce the company's care & maintenance costs, with $15.7 million in care & maintenance costs at these two assets alone in Q2 2023. Plus, with a robust development pipeline as is (La Colorada Skarn, La Arena Sulphides), this does not dent Pan American's growth outlook this decade, given that there's no way it could have developed these assets simultaneously and at least one of them would have been collecting dust in the portfolio. To summarize, I believe the deal was positive overall; it aids in cleaning up the portfolio and helps Pan American to maintain its silver and gold focus, with Escobal in the wings with fingers crossed for a restart and La Colorada Skarn being a silver-lead-zinc asset.

Valuation

Based on ~365 million shares and a share price of US$15.50, Pan American Silver trades at a market cap of $5.66 billion. I see this as a dirt-cheap valuation for a company with a ~1.40 million ounce producer on a gold-equivalent basis, based on an estimated 1.06 million ounces of gold production and ~25 million ounces of silver in FY2024 with a full year from the Yamana assets. And this is especially true when the company has multiple irons in the fire to grow production long-term. Aside from Escobal, which could contribute 16+ million ounces of silver per annum (growing total silver production to nearly 40 million ounces), Jacobina looks to have the potential to add an incremental ~130,000 ounces of gold per annum with its Phase 4 Expansion (15,000 tonnes per day) even excluding upside from Jacobina Norte. Meanwhile, a planned plant expansion at Cerro Moro to ~2,200 tonnes per day could add 50,000 ounces of incremental gold production per annum. Finally, there's further upside from the massive La Colorada Skarn Project.

Assuming Escobal is not restarted in a timely manner and remains in care & maintenance, the lower-capex projects could increase production to ~1.6 million gold equivalent ounces per annum. However, assuming Escobal is successfully restarted, this would push annual production to ~1.8+ million GEOs annually. This would place Pan American Silver in the same league as larger producers like Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) and Kinross Gold (KGC) but with the favorable kicker of having significant silver exposure (~40 million ounces of silver production per annum). And given that silver producers trade at a premium multiple, this portfolio with considerable organic growth (without even contemplating La Colorada Skarn, which continues to grow) should trade at a premium multiple. However, Pan American trades at a fraction of its historical multiple today. I would argue it should trade at a premium with a longer life, lower cost, and more diversified portfolio (post-Yamana acquisition).

Using what I believe to be a conservative cash flow multiple of 11.0x cash flow (10-year average cash flow multiple pre-Yamana acquisition of 13.6) and FY2024 cash flow per share estimates of $2.50, I see a fair value for the stock of $27.50. This points to a 77% upside from current levels, making Pan American Silver one of the most undervalued names in the sector, with a total return of over 80% (annualized dividend yield of 2.60%) to its 18-month target price. And this valuation is especially attractive compared to other large silver producers, like Hecla (HL) and First Majestic (AG), which trade closer to 20x FY2024 free cash flow estimates. In fact, assuming Pan American generates $430 million in free cash flow next year, it trades at just ~13x FY2024 free cash, and that assumes Escobal doesn't contribute at all.

Escobal Life of Mine Plan (Escobal TR)

Finally, it's worth noting that if Pan American sticks to its knitting and maintains a gold and silver focus (consistent with its MARA stake sale), the company could bring in further cash by potentially divesting La Arena Sulphides. Like MARA, this is another massive project, with ~5.6 million ounces of gold resources and ~5.8 million pounds of copper, the potential for a 20+ year mine life, and average annual production of ~149,000 ounces of gold and ~207 million pounds of copper (excluding pre-production ounces), or over 500,000 GEOs per annum. For now, Pan American continues to focus on the oxides with over 400,000 ounces of gold reserves. However, it's possible it could look at divesting the larger future production opportunity at depth, further strengthening its balance sheet to help fund what looks to be its #1 development opportunity: La Colorada Skarn, which lies beneath its underground mine workings at La Colorada.

So, with a strong development pipeline, the ability to further improve its balance sheet with portfolio optimization, and a stronger 2024 on deck with a full year of production from the Yamana portfolio, Pan American is arguably the best-positioned producer with exposure to silver. And with Pan American Silver offering a meaningful margin of safety relative to what I believe is a fair multiple of 11-13x cash flow for a large diversified producer that provides exposure to silver, I continue to see the stock as one of the better buy-the-dip candidates sector-wide.

Summary

Pan American Silver put together a decent Q2 performance in its first full quarter with its new portfolio and also made impressive progress regarding balance sheet improvement with the divestment of multiple assets at a reasonable price. However, it's important to note that its assets are not operating at anywhere near their full potential, with another softer year from La Colorada (ventilation constraints), significant upside potential at Jacobina (Phase 2 vs. Phase 4 potential) and upside at El Penon and Cerro Moro, there exists the opportunity to increase production from the portfolio's lowest-cost assets, pointing to higher margins later this decade, with the additional benefit of $40-$60 million per annum in expected post-transaction synergies.

Hence, while 2023 will be a better year than the tough 2021 and 2022 that Pan American had with its existing portfolio, the real opportunity lies post-2024, especially if Escobal can be restarted. This suggests that investors should not judge Pan American on the mediocre Q2 2023 results but instead look at the bigger picture and the upside opportunities that have a strong possibility of coming to fruition with its improved balance sheet. In summary, I see Pan American as a top-10 name from a reward/risk standpoint sector-wide, and I would view any pullbacks below US$14.90 as buying opportunities.