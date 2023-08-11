3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks To Buy In August 2023

champc

The S&P 500 closed out July with another solid performance, but are things ready to take a break? The positive news has been that the rally has begun to broaden, with Technology still performing decent, but Apple (AAPL) has faltered in the recent week after a weaker than expected earnings report.

In terms of the Dow Jones Industrial, this index recently enjoyed a 13-day winning streak, which was the longest since 1987. However, had the index eked out one more consecutive day gain, it would have matched the record for the longest winning streak since 1897.

Year to date, here are the returns for the 3 major averages

+6% for the Dow Jones

+17% for the S&P 500

+32% for the Nasdaq

With the indexes up across the board and valuations looking stretched, there are still deals to be found. In today's piece, we are going to look at three of those deals and take a look at 3 undervalued dividend stocks worthy of a buy this month.

Recapping Prior Month Picks

Before we look at the August stock ideas, let's look at a quick recap of the July stock ideas we had last month.

Looking here at the yCharts graph below, you can see that the S&P 500 gained 4.2% on the month and 3 of our 5 stock ideas outperformed the market with QCOM zooming higher by nearly 10%, Amgen was up 7%, FRT up nearly 5%, Visa was up 1%, and CCI was our one idea that faltered, down 4.5%.

yCharts

3 Undervalued Stock Ideas For August 2023

August Dividend Stock #1 - Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies is one of the largest US defense contractors in the world today. They have a market cap of $127 billion and over the past 12 months, the stock has fell 7%, but year to date RTX is down 14%.

Seeking Alpha

Wow, so what in the world is going on in 2023 you might ask? A lot of the selling pressures have come in the past few weeks after the company reported their Q2 earnings results. Let's quickly look at those results.

Reported record revenues of $18.31 billion (+12.3% YoY)

Gross Margins of 20.7%

One of the concerns on the quarter was the lower operating margins, which were related to inflated operating expenses, which are expected to be temporary. Regardless, management increased their 2023 guidance, expecting revenues of $73.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.00 at the midpoint, compared to prior guidance of $72.5 billion for revenues and $4.97 for EPS.

The backlog is always a key area to look at with Raytheon as they constantly get orders and can’t build products fast enough. It is common with all defense contractors and aerospace companies like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and others.

The backlog at the end of the quarter was at $185 billion, which is a 15% increase year over year, which will take the company through FY 2025 to clear out.

Ok, so the earnings sounded solid, why the double-digit sell-off?

Well, the company also reported a roughly 1,200 engine recall which impacts the commercial industry, as these engines need to be at the very least inspected for a disc issue.

The stock fell more than 15% at one point after earnings, so initial sellers were thinking this to be a $20 billion dollar issue, which seemed way overblown, which is why the stock bounced 5% higher off those lows.

So, there is some uncertainty around the company, but management still increased their guidance for the year. With that being said, let's now turn our attention to the dividend.

Raytheon pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share which equates to a modest 2.7% dividend yield. Raytheon has a 5-yr DGR of 5%, which has been closer to 7% over the past 3 years, so you get a little bit of dividend growth each year. In fact, RTX has increased the dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Seeking Alpha

Now let’s see if RTX is worthy of a BUY on this pullback. Analysts are looking for EPS of $5.02 in 2023 and $5.68 in 2024. Using those estimates, shares of RTX trade at a 2023 earnings multiple of 17.4x and a 2024 earnings multiple of just 15.4x. Over the past 5 years, shares of RTX have traded at an average earnings multiple of 19.8x and over the past decade closer to 18.2x, suggesting shares look intriguing here if you are willing to take on some risk with the engine issues.

Fast Graphs

Here is a look at analysts' average 12-mo PT which is $102, implying 17% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

August Dividend Stock #2 - Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil is one of the largest energy conglomerates in the world today with upstream segments that explore for and produce the likes of both crude oil and natural gas. XOM currently has a market cap of $438 billion and the stock is up 20% over the past 12-months.

Seeking Alpha

Exxon is an interesting play, obviously they are a play on both natural gas and oil, but there are a number of reasons to like this energy play. Through the first seven months of the year, the Energy sector is the 2nd worst performing sector with Utilities bringing up the rear.

Fidelity

When you look at the XLE, which is the Select Sector SPDR Energy ETF (XLE), in which Exxon and Chevron are the two largest positions, it is up only 4% YTD, but as you can see, things are starting to trend in the right direction

Seeking Alpha

So, when it comes to Exxon, we are value hunting in an underperforming sector and looking at a leader in the space. If you recall, in 2021 and 2022, we saw energy prices, especially oil prices skyrocket as concerns regarding a shortage from the Ukraine/Russia war started to unfold. During that time, the US started to release supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to help fix the shortage.

But what now?

Well, that reserve needs to be refilled, especially while oil prices were lower. When oil prices are lower, many producers cut supply, so with less supply and OPEC adding to those cuts, it will drive and is driving the price of oil higher.

In addition to all this, Exxon has been committed to cutting costs of their own in 2023. The company reports that it is on track to deliver $9 billion worth of structural cost reductions by the end of the year. Costs down and rising crude oil prices is a win-win for both Exxon and its shareholders.

Owning shares of Exxon will earn you a dividend yield of 3.4%, a dividend that has been increased for more than 40 years, making them a dividend aristocrat. In fact, Exxon has paid a dividend since 1882

Dividend Hike

In terms of valuation, analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $9.00, which equates to a 2023 earnings multiple of 12.2x. Over the past 5 years, shares of XOM have traded at an average multiple of 16.1x.

Fast Graphs

Analysts have an average 12-mo PT of $122 on the stock implying 11% upside from current levels

Seeking Alpha

August Dividend Stock #3 - Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is a pharmaceutical giant with a global reach, one that was in the spotlight during the global pandemic. Pfizer has a market cap of $202 billion and over the past 12 months the stock is down a staggering 28%, with much of that coming in 2023.

Seeking Alpha

All that additional revenue from the pandemic has been wiped away for the most part and that has investors concerned about the company's ability to replace it. First off, the pandemic was an isolated even that is hopefully once in a lifetime.

The main things investors have been concerned about have included:

Less pandemic related revenues

Health care has lagged

Investors more focused on "riskier" assets

Health care has been a lagging sector in 2023, with many investors looking to risk on type assets, including technology and more specifically, AI related stocks. This has left many health care companies on the sidelines.

Investors are hesitant about the companies' ability to replace those pandemic related revenues as well as key products that are approaching patent cliffs.

All that gives opportunities for long-term investors looking for great entry points into high-quality companies. All this has also brought future analyst expectations down.

Pfizer has a pipeline of new drugs that will add to future growth for the company, but investors will have to be patient. In the meantime, as you wait, you get a 4.5% dividend yield that has been growing for 13 consecutive years, albeit only 4% on average over the past 5 years.

Dividend Hike

Analysts are looking for 2023 EPS of $3.30, which equates to a 2023 earnings multiple of just 10.8x. Over the past 5-years, the stock has traded at an average multiple of 13.2x, which is in line with their 10-year average as well.

Fast Graphs

Analysts have a 12-mo price target of $44, which implies a staggering 25% upside from current levels. The highest PT on the street is $75, as that analyst is looking for the stock to more than double, not sure I am that bullish on the stock, but we will see.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Stocks have gotten off to a great start in 2023, a run many did not expect, considering we started the year with inflated levels of inflation. Inflation has come down a great deal, but remains sticky.

Regardless, investors poured into risk on assets, which sent the Technology sector rocketing higher, but in the past few weeks we have seen things start to broaden out a bit more. This is where the opportunity comes in, and I believe all three of these stocks are trading at great valuations for long-term investors.

In the comment section below, let me know which of these three stock ideas you like BEST.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.