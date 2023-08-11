Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yellow Pages Limited (YLWDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 10:54 AM ETYellow Pages Limited (YLWDF), Y:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.79K Followers

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCPK:YLWDF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Eckert - President & Chief Executive Officer

Franco Sciannamblo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luc Troiani - National Bank

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Yellow Pages' Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Call. Today's conference call contains forward-looking information about Yellow Pages' outlook, objective, and strategy. These statements are based on assumptions and they are subject to important risks and uncertainties.

Yellow Pages' actual results could differ materially from expectations discussed. The details of Yellow Pages' caution regarding forward-looking information including key assumptions and risks can be found in Yellow Pages' management discussion and analysis for the first quarter 2023. This call is being recorded and webcast and all the disclosure documents are available on the company's website and on SEDAR.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Eckert, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead sir.

David Eckert

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to our second quarter analyst call. I'm joined today by Franco Sciannamblo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sherilyn King, our Senior Vice President and Head of Sales Marketing Customer Service.

As usual, I'd like to make a few comments first and then Franco will provide some additional details on our results from the second quarter. And then we'd be happy to take any questions that you may have.

In the second quarter, we continued to generate what I think are outstanding profitability and cash flow despite the headwinds in the general economy. In the second quarter, our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 35% of revenue, which is even higher than last year's second quarter profitability.

We also during the quarter made our $1.5 million voluntary

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.