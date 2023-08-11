Rasi Bhadramani

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) is a rising biotech focusing primarily on fibrotic diseases. Pliant's ambitious strategy is underpinned by a keen focus on discovering and developing therapies for the treatment of debilitating diseases, predominantly those involving fibrosis.

Pliant's pipeline of targeted therapies has been designed with the goal of halting or potentially even reversing the course of various fibrotic diseases. The company's science-centric approach to biopharmaceutical development sets it apart. By integrating cutting-edge scientific methodologies with a deep understanding of disease pathways, the company has been able to rapidly advance multiple product candidates into clinical development and is a solid candidate for growth over the medium to long-term timeframe.

Financials

Evident from Pliant Therapeutics' Q2 2023 financial results, the company's R&D expenses witnessed a substantial escalation, reaching $33.0 million from the prior-year quarter's $26.3 million. This uptick primarily stemmed from a combination of employee-related expenses and a rise in clinical and manufacturing-associated costs, especially in relation to their lead program, bexotegrast. It's worth noting, though, that this spike was somewhat counterbalanced by a decrease in the preclinical manufacturing expenses for their other pipeline product candidates.

Shifting our attention to the general and administrative expenses, there was a marked increase to $14.6 million, up from the $8.3 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The predominant cause for this jump can be attributed to heightened personnel-related expenses. When evaluating these numbers, it's crucial to understand that as companies like Pliant progress in their drug development pipelines, it is not uncommon to see an influx in employee-related and clinical expenses, which can be perceived as strategic investments in the company's future.

The financial snapshot also revealed a net loss of $41.2 million, a figure higher than the prior-year quarter's $29.5 million. This amplification in net loss is a consequence of the rising operating expenses. Further, the dip in collaboration revenues under the Novartis collaboration during this quarter has played a part in this outcome.

Lastly, examining the company's liquidity position, as of June 30, 2023, Pliant Therapeutics bolstered its financial standing with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amassing to $555.2 million. An encouraging point from this data is that this capital is projected to adequately sustain the company's operations well into the latter half of 2026. Given the current net loss of $41.2 million per quarter, this prediction appears sound.

Pipeline Overview

Pliant's most advanced clinical-stage programs are PLN-74809 and PLN-1474, two potent small molecule inhibitors engineered to interfere with key fibrosis pathways.

PLN-74809, an inhibitor of integrins αvβ1 and αvβ6, is designed to disrupt the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) pathway, a major facilitator of fibrosis. By preventing TGF-β from binding to its receptors on cell surfaces, PLN-74809 curbs the signaling that triggers fibroblast activation, extracellular matrix deposition, and subsequent tissue remodeling - all of which are hallmarks of fibrotic diseases. Currently, PLN-74809 is under Phase 2 clinical trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). In both conditions, this inhibitor is expected to provide tissue-specific antifibrotic effects, thereby reducing systemic side effects, a significant issue with many current treatments.

The second clinical-stage program, PLN-1474, targets nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis. NASH, a chronic liver condition marked by excessive fat accumulation leading to inflammation and fibrosis, lacks effective therapies. PLN-1474, which inhibits integrin αvβ1, is currently under Phase 1 trials. It promises to alleviate the disease by decreasing TGF-β activation and fibrogenesis in the liver.

However, developing treatments for fibrotic diseases is a challenging endeavor. Fibrosis is a complex process that involves multiple cell types, signaling pathways, and molecular mechanisms. A possible setback for Pliant might come in the form of untoward effects due to off-target interactions or lack of efficacy due to the inherent complexity of the fibrotic process. Many biopharmaceutical companies encounter these obstacles and may need to further optimize their drug candidates to overcome them.

Pliant's Bexotegrast: Promising Phase 2a Results

Pliant Therapeutics in June made a significant leap forward, presenting Phase 2a clinical data and preclinical data of their bexotegrast (PLN-74809) program at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2023. Bexotegrast, an oral, small molecule, dual-selective inhibitor of αvβ6 and αvβ1 integrins, is currently being developed for the treatment of IPF and PSC, a rare chronic autoimmune disease with a high unmet medical need due to the absence of effective therapies.

A key focus of Pliant's presentations was the INTEGRIS-PSC Phase 2a Study, which aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of bexotegrast in PSC patients. This study, which enrolled 85 participants across multiple dose cohorts, is expected to produce twelve-week data in the third quarter of 2023.

Early findings from the study have been positive, with an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) approving further enrollment into a Phase 2a trial of bexotegrast at a higher dose of 320 mg, to be administered once daily for a minimum of 24 weeks and up to 48 weeks.

Pliant also showcased two posters during EASL's Session Poster Tours. The first one highlighted the positive impact of bexotegrast on myofibroblast gene expression in fibrotic primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and PSC precision-cut liver slices, indicating the potential effectiveness of bexotegrast in fibrotic biliary diseases.

The second poster revealed results from a non-invasive imaging study on a rat model of biliary fibrosis, which used PET and molecular MRI to monitor the effects of dual integrin αvβ6/αvβ1 antagonism. The results confirmed the antifibrotic effect of this dual inhibition, offering additional support for the effectiveness of Pliant's integrin inhibition approach.

This recent wave of positive clinical and preclinical results surrounding bexotegrast holds promise for the company's strategic trajectory. The successful implementation of bexotegrast in treating PSC would address a considerable unmet medical need and potentially set a new standard in the management of fibrotic diseases. However, as with any clinical-stage program, these results need to be validated in later-stage trials and real-world settings.

Potential Concerns

Clinical-stage biotechs are inherently risky, and this is no different for Pliant and its development programs. One of the primary concerns is the development and regulatory risks. This includes the likelihood that their candidate drugs may not prove to be effective or safe during clinical trials.

For instance, PLN-74809 and PLN-1474, despite their promise, are still in the early stages of clinical testing. They have shown encouraging results, but there's always the risk that they may not demonstrate sufficient efficacy in later-stage trials or that unforeseen safety concerns could emerge. In the field of fibrosis research, it is particularly challenging to design and execute clinical trials due to the slow progression of many fibrotic diseases and the lack of validated surrogate endpoints.

Apart from clinical and regulatory risks, Pliant's programs also encounter mechanistic risks. Although the idea of inhibiting integrins to disrupt TGF-β activation is backed by preclinical data, the specific inhibition of αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins may bring unintended side effects. Integrins are widely present in various cell types, and inhibiting them could potentially interfere with normal cellular functions.

Furthermore, there is a specific risk in targeting the liver, as done by PLN-1474. The liver has a high capacity for regeneration and repair, and it's possible that the inhibition of fibrosis could impede these processes, leading to unintended consequences.

There are also financial risks. As a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Pliant Therapeutics is reliant on funding from investment and potential future product sales. Current operating losses are substantial, and with the continuation of R&D activities, these losses are expected to increase for the foreseeable future. This introduces potential funding risk, especially if clinical results are delayed or do not meet expectations.

Competitors

In the field of fibrosis therapeutics, several companies are vying to bring effective treatments to market. Pliant Therapeutics stands out with its dual integrin inhibitors and a focus on tissue-specific approaches. However, they are not the only player in the arena.

One of the direct competitors is FibroGen (FGEN), a company that has advanced its product, Pamrevlumab | FibroGen, a first-in-class antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a central mediator in fibrotic and proliferative disorders, into phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of IPF. FibroGen's strategy of targeting a different pathway in the fibrotic process may provide an alternative approach to treating fibrotic diseases.

Another formidable competitor is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), which is developing obeticholic acid for the treatment of NASH with liver fibrosis. Obeticholic acid, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, has shown promise in phase 3 trials and could be the first drug to reach the market for this indication.

In addition, Gilead Sciences (GILD), in collaboration with Scholar Rock (SRRK), is developing SRK-181, a latent TGF-beta1 inhibitor, for the treatment of post-surgical fibrosis. This product candidate takes aim at the same TGF-beta pathway that Pliant's integrin inhibitors target, but does so through a different mechanism, which could potentially offer competitive advantages.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, several key metrics provide insight into Pliant’s financial positioning. At a market cap of $1.1 billion, Pliant is trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.91. This figure is notably more attractive than the sector's average P/B ratio of 2.13. Yet, there are concerns regarding Pliant’s price-to-sales and EV/sales ratios, which at first glance appear to be suboptimal. But, to simply hone in on these metrics would be to miss the forest for the trees.

Pliant’s valuation is skewed by its position as a predominantly clinical-stage company. However, it’s crucial to remember the company's vast potential. The drug development sphere often requires significant patience and foresight. The promise held by their lead program, bexotegrast, particularly with the recent positive Phase 2a results, underscores the potential for an eventual shift from heavy R&D expenditures to revenue generation. This potential inflow, combined with Pliant's robust financial health, highlighted by its impressive $577.3 million in cash and equivalents, sets the stage for a brighter fiscal future.

Conclusion

Pliant Therapeutics continues to make meaningful strides in the pursuit of advanced fibrotic disease treatments. Its focus on tissue-specific therapies leveraging integrin biology and TGF-β signaling underscores the company's unique approach. By doing so, Pliant aims to minimize systemic side effects, thereby potentially improving the safety profile of its therapies, a key consideration in chronic conditions like IPF and PSC.

The company's financial stability further underscores its potential. With its current cash reserves projected to fund operations into the second half of 2026, Pliant appears to be in a strong position to further its clinical and preclinical programs. This cash runway, combined with a healthy pipeline, puts Pliant in a prime position for long-term growth.

However, the road ahead is not without its challenges. The fibrotic disease landscape is highly competitive with many companies vying to bring effective treatments to market. The eventual success of Pliant's therapies will hinge not only on their clinical effectiveness and safety profile but also on their ability to stand out in a crowded field.