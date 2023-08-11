Disney: Sentiment Shift For Limited Time
Summary
- Disney's stock is expected to rally in the short term due to the Penn Gaming deal and bouncing off the $85 support level.
- Disney's streaming business is struggling, with declining subscribers for the key ESPN+ service.
- The stock trades at 17x aggressive FY24 EPS targets, providing limited upside on any rally.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
After a horrible year, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) appears poised for a quick rally over the short term. The company has not resolved the problem in the streaming market with weak subscriber numbers and the Penn Gaming (PENN) deal amounts to a very small deal to enter the gaming sector. My investment thesis is now bullish on Disney for a quick trade before the really tough market of the last couple of years has led to a double bottom for the stock around $85.
Sentiment Shift
The stock rallied 5% following disappointing FQ2'23 numbers. The prime reason is likely Disney bouncing off $85 again and the Penn betting deal marks a key move into sports betting for ESPN.
The iconic sports brand will obtain $1.5 billion in cash payments over the next 10 years along with $500 million in warrants to buy Penn common shares at prices above $26. Penn gets the ESPN Bet trademark for their sports book in a move expected to drive traffic.
ESPN is the biggest brand in sports media with 370+ million social media followers and 100 million monthly digital unique users. However, the company is only getting $150 million per year to plug the ESPN Bet concept.
Since ESPN has to promote the ESPN Bet concept via odds attributions, digital product integrations and such, the deal is basically a marketing agreement for the sports brand. Analysts forecast Disney to produce nearly $90 billion in revenues this FY, so the Penn Gaming deal doesn't move the needle much.
The market is excited about the $500 million worth of warrants, but those are already worthless. Penn is trading at $25 with the strike price for the lowest warrant Tranche of ~12.7 million shares at $26.08.
Disney might have 31.8 million worth of warrants and the ability to earn another 6.3 million warrants for meeting performance targets, but the general strike price for all of these warrants are around $29. Penn needs to trade above $45 for Disney to actually make an additional $500 million off the deal.
Considering the deal with Barstool Sports failed so miserably, one needs to consider this deal with ESPN doesn't work out either. Penn paid $550 million for Barstool and sold the company back to Dave Portnoy for just $1.
Darren Rovell did a Twitter Poll on whether gamblers would use the ESPN Bet app due to promotions on ESPN and the poll was noticeably negative. ESPN has a loyal viewership due to sports rights, not necessarily opinions on sports or gambling. The poll showed only 12.8% of over 13K votes would absolutely use the ESPN Bet sportsbook due to the marketing ties.
Earnings Disaster
Along with the deal, Disney announced FQ3 results with revenues missing estimates by $200 million and only growing 4%. The DTC video streaming product remains a disaster with subscribers actually in decline now and Disney having to hike prices.
The ESPN+ product was supposed to be the future of the sports business and the subs actually declined from the prior quarter. Disney only collects an ARPU of $5.45 on the current 25.2 million subs, yet growth has already stalled.
While sentiment appears to have changed on the stock, Disney hasn't done anything impressive here. The June quarter EPS was down YoY to $1.04 and the consensus is for the media giant to earn just $5 in FY24.
The stock trades at nearly 17x those FY24 EPS targets and investors shouldn't have a ton of confidence in those numbers. Disney plans to hike subscription fees for Disney+ and Hulu, possibly leading to a spiraling sub loss.
The stock is very expensive considering the estimates require a nearly 34% boost in FY24 EPS targets to reach the 17x P/E multiple.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that sentiment has shifted on Disney, at least in the short term. The stock is likely to rally with bullish sentiment from the Penn Gaming deal and the excitement from entering the sport betting business.
In reality, ESPN is just licensing the brand name without the company really benefiting from sports gambling. The Disney business continues to struggle with the future streaming subscription services starting to decline already.
The stock can probably rally back to 52-week highs before reality sets in that the business hasn't been transformed yet.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments