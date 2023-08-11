Robert Way

After a horrible year, Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) appears poised for a quick rally over the short term. The company has not resolved the problem in the streaming market with weak subscriber numbers and the Penn Gaming (PENN) deal amounts to a very small deal to enter the gaming sector. My investment thesis is now bullish on Disney for a quick trade before the really tough market of the last couple of years has led to a double bottom for the stock around $85.

Source: Finviz

Sentiment Shift

The stock rallied 5% following disappointing FQ2'23 numbers. The prime reason is likely Disney bouncing off $85 again and the Penn betting deal marks a key move into sports betting for ESPN.

The iconic sports brand will obtain $1.5 billion in cash payments over the next 10 years along with $500 million in warrants to buy Penn common shares at prices above $26. Penn gets the ESPN Bet trademark for their sports book in a move expected to drive traffic.

ESPN is the biggest brand in sports media with 370+ million social media followers and 100 million monthly digital unique users. However, the company is only getting $150 million per year to plug the ESPN Bet concept.

Source: Penn/ESPN presentation

Since ESPN has to promote the ESPN Bet concept via odds attributions, digital product integrations and such, the deal is basically a marketing agreement for the sports brand. Analysts forecast Disney to produce nearly $90 billion in revenues this FY, so the Penn Gaming deal doesn't move the needle much.

The market is excited about the $500 million worth of warrants, but those are already worthless. Penn is trading at $25 with the strike price for the lowest warrant Tranche of ~12.7 million shares at $26.08.

Source: Penn/ESPN presentation

Disney might have 31.8 million worth of warrants and the ability to earn another 6.3 million warrants for meeting performance targets, but the general strike price for all of these warrants are around $29. Penn needs to trade above $45 for Disney to actually make an additional $500 million off the deal.

Considering the deal with Barstool Sports failed so miserably, one needs to consider this deal with ESPN doesn't work out either. Penn paid $550 million for Barstool and sold the company back to Dave Portnoy for just $1.

Darren Rovell did a Twitter Poll on whether gamblers would use the ESPN Bet app due to promotions on ESPN and the poll was noticeably negative. ESPN has a loyal viewership due to sports rights, not necessarily opinions on sports or gambling. The poll showed only 12.8% of over 13K votes would absolutely use the ESPN Bet sportsbook due to the marketing ties.

Source: X

Earnings Disaster

Along with the deal, Disney announced FQ3 results with revenues missing estimates by $200 million and only growing 4%. The DTC video streaming product remains a disaster with subscribers actually in decline now and Disney having to hike prices.

The ESPN+ product was supposed to be the future of the sports business and the subs actually declined from the prior quarter. Disney only collects an ARPU of $5.45 on the current 25.2 million subs, yet growth has already stalled.

Source: X

While sentiment appears to have changed on the stock, Disney hasn't done anything impressive here. The June quarter EPS was down YoY to $1.04 and the consensus is for the media giant to earn just $5 in FY24.

The stock trades at nearly 17x those FY24 EPS targets and investors shouldn't have a ton of confidence in those numbers. Disney plans to hike subscription fees for Disney+ and Hulu, possibly leading to a spiraling sub loss.

The stock is very expensive considering the estimates require a nearly 34% boost in FY24 EPS targets to reach the 17x P/E multiple.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that sentiment has shifted on Disney, at least in the short term. The stock is likely to rally with bullish sentiment from the Penn Gaming deal and the excitement from entering the sport betting business.

In reality, ESPN is just licensing the brand name without the company really benefiting from sports gambling. The Disney business continues to struggle with the future streaming subscription services starting to decline already.

The stock can probably rally back to 52-week highs before reality sets in that the business hasn't been transformed yet.