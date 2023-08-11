I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) just released their Q2 2023 results, and this article will introduce Datadog and review the company.

Brief introduction to Datadog

As a leading provider of monitoring and security solutions for private, public cloud and on-premises applications, Datadog delivers these solutions through a unified platform.

Its solutions and technologies integrate and automate infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to enable seamless observability, cloud security, and developer use-cases.

The large portion of the IT Operations Management ("ITOM") is seen as its target market, which is estimated by Gartner to present a $53 billion opportunity by 2025.

Along with this large market opportunity, Datadog has a high growth profile, positive operating margin and solid free cash flow generation, which puts the company at the top in terms of the Rule of 40.

The company's competitive position in the market is strong as it remains a leader in its market and a preferred tool among DevOps professionals.

As a result, Datadog will be a key direct beneficiary to the secular trends of digital transformation and cloud migration. As a result, I expect these trends to drive increasing workloads to the platform and a large proportion of workloads to public clouds.

Overview of the Q2 2023 quarter

Datadog beat revenues and operating income by a nice margin in 2Q23.

2Q23 revenue grew by 25% from the prior year, 2 percentage points higher than the market consensus.

Operating income margin for 2Q23 came in at 21%, 4 percentage points higher than the market consensus.

In addition, Datadog also generated $142 million in free cash flow, or a 28% free cash flow margin.

As a result, based on 2Q23 quarter alone, Datadog is operating at a rule of 53 or rule of 46 based on free cash flow margin and operating income margin respectively.

Billings growth also grew sequentially from 15% in 1Q23 to 31% in 2Q23. This was helped by easier compares and absence of unusual one-time events (one-day outage in March), along with the fact that 2Q23 had more days than 1Q23 does.

The business continues to scale very nicely, with the customer count up 23% from the prior year to 26,100 customers today.

At the end of 2Q23, there were 2,990 customers with $100,000 ARR or more, up 24% from the prior year.

These large customers together generated 85% of Datadog's ARR for the quarter.

Quarterly financials (Datadog)

Conservative guidance

The weakness in Datadog's share price after the 2Q23 earnings was largely due to the guidance provided.

I would also like to emphasize that Datadog tends to use conservative assumptions for usage growth with existing customers as they carry forward trends that are observed in recent quarters and then discount that to make it even more conservative.

As a result, the revenue guide for 3Q23 was between $521 million and $525 million, growing between 19% and 20% respectively. The guide for non-GAAP operating income is between $98 million and $102 million and the guide for non-GAAP earnings per share is between $0.33 and $0.35.

For reference, 3Q23 revenue guide was 2% lower compared to consensus while non-GAAP EPS was 17% ahead of consensus.

For the full year 2023, Datadog expects revenue to be between $2.05 billion and $2.06 billion, growing between 22% and 23% from the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS for the full year was raised from the initial guidance range of $1.13 to $1.20 to the new range of $1.30 and $1.34.

For reference, the full year revenue guidance was 2% below consensus and non-GAAP EPS was 13% ahead of consensus.

Stellar margin performance

I think that the guidance tells us a few things about Datadog.

Firstly, the company is executing very well on its plans to improve operating efficiencies and invest efficient for the long-term opportunities of the future. This is evident from the better earnings than guided.

I am highly impressed by the strong 21% operating margin performance in 2Q23 and the raise of EPS for the full year 2023.

I think that this is strong evidence that Datadog continues to outperform on the margin front.

This consistently strong margin performance is a result of continued cost controls and efficiency initiatives, disciplined execution and an advantage in its underlying business model. This includes a moderation in the hiring pace and cost controls being executed.

I think that despite revenue growth being the main focus for the market for Datadog, it is also important to acknowledge the strong margin performance that has been achieved.

Mixed commentary

In the 2Q23 quarter, management said that usage growth for existing customers were "a bit lower" than it was in prior quarters.

The lower usage growth for existing customers were seen particularly in larger spending customers that were scrutinizing costs and optimizing their cloud and observability usage in the quarter.

This lower usage growth for existing customers has been embedded in its 2023 guidance.

However, at the same time, management also commented in the 2Q23 quarter that they are seeing signs that cloud optimization may begin to subside. The company saw that the cohort of customers that started optimization one year prior seems to have stabilized their user growth at the end of 2Q23. There were also some encouraging signs about the usage growth in July rebounding to levels seen in 1Q23.

On top of that, Datadog continued to scale its revenues with strong new logo bookings in 2Q23.

What is management trying to say here?

I think that while management is cautiously optimistic that they are seeing some of the cloud spend optimization subside on a high level, the company remains hesitant mark the bottom on cloud spend optimization as there continues to be significant macroeconomic uncertainties.

I think another point to note is that Datadog tends to index their guidance towards the full quarter rather than the exit rate. Thus, if July was a strong month relative to June and May, the guidance may prove to be on the conservative end.

At the end of the day, the market needs to digest the various parts of the puzzle here and until a clearer narrative for the second half of the year emerges, we may see volatility in the near-term.

Macro backdrop affecting net customer adds

While for any other company, adding 600 net total paying customers would have been an achievement, there is a high bar for Datadog to meet.

These 600 net additions to total paying customers in 2Q23 was similar to levels seen in 2Q20 and was of course well below the recent trend of adding somewhere between 1,000 to 1,4000 net customer additions.

One reason for this that was highlighted in the call was that Datadog had a one-time cleanup of 200 customers at the very low end of the market. What happened was that these customers were moved to its free tier. On top of that, management was also seeing slightly higher churn at the very low end of the market.

I think the latter is a result of the continued challenging macro environment, which is likely impacting businesses that are struggling and not using the platform very intensively and there may also be some cases where companies go out of business.

That said, I am of the view that this segment of the market contributes very little in terms of revenue contribution and are not material to the overall business. In fact, management commented that the overall gross retention metrics will likely remain at the mid to high 90s range in aggregate.

Generative AI and leader for the third year in a row

Recently at its DASH 2023 conference, Datadog launched Bits AI.

Bits is a digital assistant using generative AI technologies from OpenAI's ChatGPT to bring real-time recommendations for users to resolve issues identified by Datadog's observability platform.

In addition to Bits, Datadog also announced a new Large Language Model observability solution, as well as other new integrations, to enable customers to build applications based on LLMs to monitor and troubleshoot their LLM stacks.

On top of that, Datadog was named third year in a row as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability

Valuation

Datadog is trading at 50x 2024 P/E today.

While not exactly cheap, the company is trading at a slight premium to ServiceNow, which is trading at 45x 2024 P/E.

Taking into account ServiceNow is growing at the low-20s range while Datadog is growing at the mid to high 20s range, Datadog should be trading at a premium to ServiceNow.

My 3-year price target and intrinsic value for Datadog can be found in Outperforming the Market, which provides more detail about my assumptions and methodology.

My 1-year price target of $96 is based on 55x 2024 P/E. In my view, the multiples are justified given they reflect the higher growth and stronger margin profile of Datadog.

Conclusion

I think for me, the entry into Datadog is a balance between fundamentals and valuation.

The premium valuation needs to be more than justified by the growth profile and cash flow generation of the company.

With the selloff, Datadog is actually trading in-line with my intrinsic value estimates, but as usual, I would rather have some margin of safety for some downside protection when I enter a position into a stock.

I am of the view that Datadog continues to be a category leader in a market that is benefitting from multiple tailwinds. The company has been executing well and has a solid cash flow generation and margin profile.

That said, when viewing the risk-reward dynamics, we are still not where I need the share price or valuation to be in order to enter Datadog, Inc. stock. While the long-term growth profile and strong competitive position of Datadog may be attractive for some at the moment, I prefer to wait for a better risk reward entry.