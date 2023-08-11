Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cresco Labs Earnings Won't Get Investors High

Aug. 11, 2023 12:28 PM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • Cresco Labs is undervalued, selling at its 52-week low, but will not turn around until marijuana is federally legalized or decriminalized.
  • We assess Cresco as worth a Hold rating or moderate accumulation as savings for the long term.
  • The cannabis industry is floundering, stocks are down, and bankruptcies are in the offing; stresses like Cresco's high debt is used to grow the company but adds to the worry.

Many Cannabis products behind the window of a coffee shop

Marc Bruxelle/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deadhead Investments

The next earnings report for Cresco Labs Inc (OTCQX:CRLBF), expected on August 16, '23, is not likely to drive the share price significantly higher or down. Revenue and earnings matter little to cannabis

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.19K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRLBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

