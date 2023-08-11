Marc Bruxelle/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deadhead Investments

The next earnings report for Cresco Labs Inc (OTCQX:CRLBF), expected on August 16, '23, is not likely to drive the share price significantly higher or down. Revenue and earnings matter little to cannabis industry investors while cannabis remains a Schedule 1 federally illegal drug. The entire industry is on the ropes despite burgeoning product sales and states rushing to legalize or decriminalize recreational and medical marijuana.

Cresco is in our opinion one the best managed and organized companies in the industry. We are bullish over the long term for the stock and own it. However, in the near term, we do not expect the share price to more than meander around $1.50 until the federal government takes action.

No other class of investments we made in over 40 years has been as disappointing as we made in the cannabis industry. We lost money in other investments but those losses were attributable to chance, bad timing, and unforeseen circumstances. Chalk the collapse of cannabis stocks to a lack of legal reform at the federal level. We do not expect any turnaround soon.

At the industry’s onset, the hype gave celebrity status to public companies. There are celebrity "Cannapreneurs" who endorse or have substantial investments. Cresco Labs appeared to be an opportunity with the stock shooting over $900 per share in 2006. Cresco does it all; it cultivates, processes raw ingredients, concocts new products, manufactures, brand-builds, and sells recreational and medical cannabis and related devices. Today, shares are at their 52-week low of ~$1.32.

Survival Mode

The industry is in survival mode. It is capital-intensive. Consumer demand and revenue are awesome but expenses are exaggerated awaiting federal legal reforms and better state-to-state cooperation. Unduly high costs of operations gobble up EPS and free cash flow.

Cresco Labs stock is down 25.4% YTD and 61% over the last 12 months. The trend is horrifying. Last year, The Tel Aviv stock exchange delisted the cannabis index it listed in 2020. The Investing News Network describes the cannabis industry of the last few years as “a tough pill to swallow,” and goes on to say, “Cannabis investors faced a tough market in the first half of 2023.”

Cresco Labs stock, in our opinion, is best considered a Hold opportunity at its current bargain-basement price for the long term; retail value investors seeking or needing a good ROI in the near-term might want to think it is better to avoid or convert shares to cash and move on. We do not foresee any change in the legal status of cannabis well into 2025. Democrat and Republican support for legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana and passing the Safe Banking Act is near record highs but a wide gap persists for reform. President Biden set aside marijuana reform and President Trump recently linked marijuana use to rising gun violence decrying reform.

For about 15 years, Cresco operated free of debt. Cresco’s total debt today exceeds $670M and cash dwindled to ~$88.8M. The debt-to-equity ratio is a whopping 119.4%. We believe the debt is used wisely for the expansion of outlets, grow centers, inventory switches to its own corporate name brands, new products, retail store branding and expansions, and inventory consolidations.

The company has new considerations with rising inflation sparking higher interest rates that hasten cash burn. A plethora of other cannabis companies are facing the same challenges. A cannabis chain once valued at $1.7B is toying with bankruptcy. The opportunity we envisioned for Cresco investors lingers far off.

Despite the treasure that legal recreational and medical marijuana brings to states’ coffers, despite high consumer and growing demand for tested and safe controlled substances, and despite innovative and tasty pot products filling desires and needs via smoking, consumables, or oils, the industry flounders. Yet, sales continue to grow:

The industry is trapped in a tenacious web of state and federal regulations that create over and under-supply, increase costs at all levels of production and marketing, limit availability, and prevent the industry from exercising normal business operations. Cannabis operations are beset by resistance to capitalism’s natural path to expansion. Vigorous traditionalists in Congress and the White House are blocking marijuana’s legalization and decriminalization with a mythological intensity that ignores the cultural sea change between generations.

One of our first articles for Seeking Alpha, Marijuana: A New Investment Opportunity, was posted a decade ago. To paraphrase, and for transparency's sake, our articles about cannabis companies were like an overexuberant superstructure that needs lash­ing to the decks. We invested and made profits on Cresco Labs between 2018 and 2022 when the stock was volatile. We own shares today that are too cheap to sell and have potential when the laws change.

Cresco Labs Profile

Cresco is a vertically integrated business with retail dispensaries in 7 states. The company sells premium brand-name cannabis-based products. Cresco cultivates plants, processes them, and manufactures consumer goods from “seed-to-sale.” The company attempted a huge expansion trying to acquire Columbia Care to no avail. Cresco appears to have been unable to sell other assets government agencies demanded to short-circuit monopolies in select locations.

Cresco is a relatively big company with a ~$660M market cap but the shares are undervalued. The company might not break even under current circumstances until the end of 2024 before turning a profit. That is a long time for retail value investors to be in a stock that pays no dividend with negative EPS numbers. The stresses on the company and the industry negatively affect the valuation.

Numbers

The company experienced fast revenue growth over the past 5 years. Weed or flower products, edibles and other cannabis product sales boomed. But growth was further sparked by M&As: the company acquired 11 businesses in the last 5 years, 64% were product producers and retailers, and 19% were growers. Revenue was easier to grow than earnings:

Revenue slipped slightly in Q1 ’23 after the booming couple of COVID-19 years. Briefly, the company reported last May that

First quarter revenue of $194M was -3% sequentially.

Retail transactions increased 4% Y/Y (but that was during a period of high inflation).

Adjusted gross profit was $89M for the quarter or 46% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29M or 15% of revenue.

The first quarter net loss was $28M but operating cash flow was $3 million inclusive of $32M in tax payments in the quarter.

Cresco opened eight total Sunnyside brand dispensaries in Florida and Pennsylvania and sold +$1B of products online.

Cresco Labs is the largest operator in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts and near the top seller of cannabis products in Michigan.

Stresses On The Stock

Here are some of the barriers Cresco faces that keep the share price depressed despite it being a revenue-generating powerhouse:

State and federal laws and regulations restrict the company's flexibility to sell or transport from growing fields or manufacturing plants across state lines; opioids, cigarettes, and liquor are not similarly restricted.

Investors are not allowed to buy and sell shares through traditional legacy federally-licensed brokerage houses.

Federally insured banks resist taking cash sales receipts as deposits.

American cannabis companies do not have the bankruptcy protections of other businesses because the federal government considers their products illegal drugs.

Rising numbers of receiverships and defaulting on loans are affecting the industry; cannabis is, after all, a capital-intensive business.

In July Mastercard announced it wants an end to marijuana purchases on its debit cards.

While Seeking Alpha and Wall Street analysts are bullish and assess the stock a Buy opportunity, S A’s Quant Rating is Hold. Profitability and valuation continue to get high Factor Grades, A and B+ respectively, and growth (D) and momentum (D+) are near their limits without legalization and decriminalization.

Momentum for legal reform is building among voters in both parties; it might push Congresspeople to at least get behind the Safe Banking Act though the passing of the bill is a year away. Any positive talk about reform, plus improvements in Cresco's financial health over the next 6 to 12 months, might drive the average target share price to $4 each. The Wall Street Journal has a target price of $3.56 per share.

In our opinion, Cresco is probably going to report lower revenue in Q2 ’23 and an EPS of -$0.05 compared to -$0.01 in Q2 ’22, keeping the share price under $2 for the rest of 2023.

Since June ‘23 when S A’s Quant Rating was solidly in the Sell territory optimism improved with the Rating moving to Hold for July and August. News sentiment at the same time is decidedly Neutral. Insiders own almost 20% of the shares.

Last Puff

We have confidence in the company’s growth and potential for retail value investors. The stock will blossom once the stresses on the shares and industry subside. In the meantime, the stock deserves at most a Hold rating or moderate accumulation at the low share price for long-term savings.

Normal operating expenses every business incurs are exacerbated by the federally-illegal characterization of the industry products. They pay more for insurance, rent, money management, banking, and credit card processing. Cresco revenue growth is praiseworthy but we are skittish in the near term; the more business it does the more expensive it is to do business in this environment.

Its net free cash flow at the end of 2022 of -$54.9M and -$67.3M TTM are improvements over previous years but remain disconcerting. Once the designation of marijuana as a Schedule 1 controlled substance is changed it will be the punch Cresco stock needs to scream into the stratosphere. Until then, Cresco investors are stuck in the mud.

