Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diageo: Celebrities Are Changing The Industry (Post-Earnings Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 11, 2023 12:28 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO)2 Comments
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.18K Followers

Summary

  • Diageo is a leader in the alcoholic beverage market, there is no doubt about that.
  • The company had a decent FY23 despite headwinds from higher inventory levels, a tougher consumer environment, lower in-home consumption, and the sudden death of its legendary CEO, Ivan Menezes.
  • However, Diageo's performance during the year raises questions about the company's moat, growth potential, and profitability capabilities.
  • The competitive landscape in the alcohol industry is intensifying. As evident by the flux of celebrity-owned brands, the entry barriers are no longer high, and Diageo is showing signs of weakness with market share losses and declining margins.
  • I don't expect Diageo will provide investors with market-beating returns, and therefore, I downgrade the stock to a Hold.
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - 818 After Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) is a leader in the alcoholic beverage market, there is no doubt about that. Fiscal 2023 was a decent year for the company, as it was able to grow sales by 10.8% while overcoming several headwinds, including increased inventory levels, a tougher consumer

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.18K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 12:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (720)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you'd like to receive a notification when I publish my next article please hit the follow button.

I would love to hear your thoughts / suggestions / questions on the analysis.
Engineered Quality Investments profile picture
Engineered Quality Investments
Today, 12:52 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (35)
Good review! I'm not sure about Diageo losing market share... They have the objective of getting to 6% in 2030. It has multiplied its market share by 1.2x in three years. Furthermore, they are the clear leader of the scotch and Whiskey market, which has high barriers to entry. Same with Tequila, a market in which it has doubled its market share in just four years.

I don't think celebrities creating small brands is bad news. Diageo bought Casamigos (founded by George Clooney) in 2017, and it is now one of the primary growth drivers. Their M&A power is pretty big.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.