Wall Street Lunch: Hawkish Vibes

Producer prices rose more than expected in July and the decline looks stalled. (0:15) President Biden calls China a ‘ticking time bomb.’ (2:43) Treasury bonds are on pace for record inflows of cash. (4:29)

Wholesale inflation is causing some hawkish vibes. The Producer Price Index increased +0.3% in July, rising slightly more than the +0.2% expected and increasing from +0.1% in June.

Annually, the PPI rose 0.8%, just above the 0.7% rise expected. It remains far lower than the 9.7% Y/Y increase logged in July 2022.

Core PPI was up +0.3% vs. +0.2% expected and up +2.4% Y/Y vs. +2.3% expected.

Pantheon Macro’s Ian Shepherdson notes that the "core PPI rose at a 1.5% annualized rate in the three months to July, compared to the previous three months, more or less unchanged since May."

So, the downshift in core PPI has stalled.

He says this will prove temporary, though, "given the still-huge scope for margin re-compression and the downward pressure on global goods prices from the excess capacity in China’s manufacturing sector."

Stocks are overcoming a weak start, with the S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) higher and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) slightly lower.

The Dow looks like it could finish up for the week, and the S&P has a chance. But the ask looks too big for the Nasdaq.

Rates are rising on the PPI numbers. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up around 4.15%, and the 2-year yield (US2Y) around 4.90%.

WTI crude (CL1:COM) is up, back above $83 per barrel, and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is also higher.

Raymond James slashed its rating on Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Underperform from Strong Buy as questions over management communications, credibility, corporate governance, and leverage overshadow improving operator fundamentals for the REIT.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing company Archer Aviation (ACHR) soared after the company secured a $215 million investment from a group that included Stellantis (STLA), Boeing (BA), United Airlines (UAL), and ARK Investment Management.

Taiwan Semi’s (TSM) net revenue in July rose 13.6% month-over-month, but year-over-year net revenue fell 4.9%.

For income investors, it’s time for the Seeking Alpha weekly Dividend Roundup.

This week's dividend activity included increased payouts from Kohl’s (KSS) and Prudential Financial (PRU), as well as declarations from names like Fox (FOX) and Sun Life Financial (SLF).

Next week, big names like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Microsoft (MSFT) will go ex-dividend.

As China slid into deflation last month, President Joe Biden called the country a "ticking time bomb" that puts the rest of the world at risk.

"China is in trouble," Biden said at a political fundraiser in Utah, pointing to its economic slowdown and the fact that people in retirement age outnumber those of working age.

China has been grappling with deflationary worries and soaring youth unemployment. Chinese exports just suffered their worst fall since the start of the pandemic, while consumer prices saw their first decline in over two years.

The Cyber Safety Review Board will probe risks in cloud computing, including Microsoft's (MSFT) role in a breach of email accounts of government officials carried out allegedly by Chinese hackers. That’s according to a Bloomberg report.

The board is a U.S. cybersecurity advisory panel created by the Biden administration to probe major cybersecurity events. It will focus on risks to cloud computing infrastructure broadly, including identity and authentication management.

JPMorgan says the S&P 500 is threatening key technical support levels as momentum has taken the benchmark index lower.

A short-term reversal pattern is starting to take shape, and analysts say "A move through 4404–4421 would completely derail the bullish trend dynamics associated with the Mar–Aug rally and put the market on course for a test of 4302 and the key 4200 chart inflection."

Moving to fundamentals, BMO strategist Brian Belski says Info Tech (XLK) stocks can still outperform the broader market through the rest of the year.

Investors will have to be selective, though. He screened for names with growth at a reasonable price, including Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and IBM (IBM).

And Treasury bonds are looking at the biggest year ever for cash inflows, according to BofA Securities.

Treasuries have seen $127 billion in inflows year to date and are tracking for a record $206 billion for 2023, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in his weekly "Flow Show" note.

Money market funds have seen inflows of $145 billion quarter to date, faster than in Q2. Money market funds have now seen a record $5.5 trillion of inflows, according to data from Bloomberg.

Hedge funds positioning is the most bullish since December 2022, Hartnett noted.