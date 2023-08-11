Duolingo: AI To Drive Growth In 2024 And Beyond
Summary
- Duolingo beat Q2 2023 revenue and EPS estimates and raised full-year guidance for all metrics.
- The company has seen improvements in EBITDA margins, cash flows, and stabilization in ARPU.
- Management left room to raise guidance again when it reports Q3 results.
- The introduction of Duolingo Max and the use of AI are expected to drive future growth and improve and speed up content creation.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Growth Stock Forum. Learn More »
Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) beat Q2 2023 revenue and EPS estimates and raised the full-year guidance for all metrics – total bookings, revenues, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin. This is what excellent execution looks like and while it is somewhat reflected in the share price already, I still see a long growth runway for the stock in the following years.
Looking at the Q2 numbers, they reflect what we have gotten used to from the company since it went public – all the numbers coming in above the high end of the quarterly guidance range and an increase in the full-year guidance range for all the mentioned metrics.
EBITDA margins and cash flows have improved considerably in the last few quarters and Duolingo is now a stable cash flow positive company.
What I found notable is the stabilization and sequential improvement in the ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). This too was in line with management comments from prior quarters, but still good to see. The ARPU is still declining Y/Y and there are some currency headwinds in there, but more importantly, the regional pricing changes from last year that are flowing through to the numbers.
On the earnings call, management said we should see the Y/Y change go to zero by the fourth quarter and this implies further modest improvements compared to Q2 levels.
And the ARPU is very likely to turn into a tailwind in 2024 and beyond. Duolingo does not exactly have strong pricing power, but the key driver for higher ARPU in the following years is the higher-tier Duolingo Max subscription offering. This is still in the testing phase with a limited number of users, but management said that the price of Duolingo Max should be double the price of the existing basic offering. As a reminder, Duolingo Max utilizes OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform and has added options such as roleplay conversations, explain my answer, and now it also has a coaching feature where AI helps the user with answers.
This will take some time to roll out and any potential Duolingo Max bookings are not included in the full-year guidance. However, I would not expect a material impact this year and we should start to see the growth of Duolingo Max pick up sometime in 2024. This would be in line with the company’s historical feature implementation where big changes take approximately a year from the start of testing with a small base of users to global implementation.
This means that, in 2024 and beyond, we should see subscription revenue growth initially match and then exceed the growth in paid subscribers. I would not expect revenue growth acceleration (although I would not exclude it either) because it will be natural to see a deceleration in paid user growth in the following quarters.
One of the additional advantages of the use of AI is that it is likely to both lower the cost of content production for the existing subscription offering and it could also speed up content creation. The combination of lower cost and faster content creation should flow through to the bottom line and, perhaps, improve topline growth in the long run.
The guidance for Q3 and the full-year looks to be (traditionally) on the conservative side and we are likely to see another beat-and-raise quarter when Duolingo reports Q3 results in three months. With no sequential ARPU headwind and continued strong growth in user numbers, I would expect Q3 revenues to be at least $135 million while the company’s guidance range is $129.5-$132.5 million.
The full-year guidance range was raised from $500-$509 million to $510-$516 million and it does look like management left room for its beat-and-raise execution. I expect full-year revenues to be in the $520-$525 million range.
Conclusion
Duolingo continues to execute its growth strategy very well and the implementation of AI should provide a strong long-term tailwind on top of the improvements in the basic offerings that lead to better learning quality, but also improved user stickiness based on the gaming features of the app.
I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.
This article was written by
My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.
Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DUOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments