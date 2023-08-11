Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tigo Energy: A Solar Energy Growth Stock To Add To Your Watch List

Aug. 11, 2023 12:39 PM ETTigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO)ENPH, SEDG1 Comment
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • Tigo Energy, a solar energy company that recently went public via a SPAC, experienced volatile stock price movements after its first earnings report.
  • The company reported record revenues and profits in Q2 2023, but a net loss due to mark-to-market impact of the SPAC convertible note offset by a tax benefit.
  • Tigo's forward guidance was impacted by a recent slowdown in the solar energy market, leading to concerns over future growth.

Residential Solar Panels

filo

As some of my followers know by now, I like to write about undiscovered gems and underfollowed growth stocks that have the potential to outperform the broader market over the long-term, or those that may have experienced a special situation

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.49K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
pdinfull
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (367)
150 years of management experience WOW. yawn. This is the fluffiest article i've seen in awhile.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.