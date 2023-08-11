naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) saw profits dip but mainly due to deferrals. They've done cuts, and their opinion on what's next for their businesses is a phenomenal barometer for the likely trajectory of the global economy, and we'll take that now as our house view. There will be a slow rebound, and there's still not much today from restructuring, which has so far been a dud. Comp ratios will fall once deferrals are lapped, and they're not investing aggressively right now in talent. We peg their forward P/Es after normalisation in 2024-2025 at around 8-10x. Considering we're not even there yet, and other deals on the market, it's not a resounding buy at this price despite rebound potential.

Q2 Discussion

Let's run through some of the salient points in the Q2 earnings call. First, we point out the growing comps and the pretty elevated comp ratio. Not great to see, but it's because of deferrals. This has tanked net income which is in negative territory now.

The company is still not in a headcount growing mood, and they intend to stay that way. They believe in a pretty slow rebound in M&A markets, that is to say not like in 2021 from 2020. They still believe in a soft landing, and credit is becoming more accessible.

We do not expect that there will be a rebound in '24 like we saw in '21. And as a result of that, we wanted to take the initiative to prepare ourselves for a more difficult environment. And also at the same time free up dollars on a discipline basis to invest in markets where we think there's more attractive people [ph] than in some markets where we historically have had investments in the past. CEO of LAZ, Kenneth Jacobs

In fact, they are positioning for the growth in private credit markets, which seems to have after all been a component of the financing world that is secularly stepping in.

What this is really addressing is the rise -- the significant and very substantial rise in the private credit markets and accessing that source of capital. It's a very flexible, very accretive source of capital that now competes, if not equally, even ahead of what traditional financing banks, public markets do for our corporate client base and our restructuring client base. CEO of LAZ

Their approach is to apparently treat private credit like a capital markets desk, and be in the know at all times where those sources of financing might be coming from, embracing private credit as much as traditional DCM. The fact that private credit is doing well is pretty promising. Firstly, it signals that sponsors could get financing now for larger leveraged deals, and that secondary market issues in the LevFin markets are troughing, it also signals that the issues with banks at the beginning of the year have been compensated for with other credit sources, even if this will probably introduce some premiums in rates for smaller companies which isn't great for the economy. Signs that private credit are becoming a bigger mainstay also helps restructuring franchises.

So far restructuring has not made much of an impact on results, but there is a maturity wall in 2024 which may trigger some new demand.

Bottom Line

The results show sequential growth in financial advisory in the double digits at 26%, with YoY declines decelerating at 8%. We do emphasize that the rebound certainly hasn't happened yet. Asset management is more stable with some YoY increases in revenue at 1%, and we are likely to see pretty good results on this front in the coming quarters thanks to higher performance fees and AUM growth. Lazard thinks it will take another six months or so before you can get excited about M&A again, but that macro stability and outlook are being very helpful.

Management believes directionally that they can normalise to margins from around 2018-2019. Revenues have grown since then on the M&A side, and some acceleration there probably gets us in the 8-10x PE range on current prices. It's good, but there will be some pressure for a while longer before earnings can start reliably growing again. There are still some deals in the markets that are cheaper than that, so it's not a top priority buy, but it's still pretty interesting given that M&A would have to trough at some point.

There are some risks on the horizon. Anti-trust is becoming more of a sensitive issue. Moreover, LAZ has been outperforming peers because of its European franchise. The European economy looks pretty weak and lagging the US. The last leg of inflation will be especially hard to breakdown in Europe due to labour market quirks and practices. While the US could see a recovery sooner, it's conceivable that Europe goes from being a differentiator to being a drag.