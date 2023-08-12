Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Stopped Buying Rental Properties To Buy REITs Instead - Part 2

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are far better investments than rental properties, in my opinion.
  • But investors keep buying rental properties because of misconceptions.
  • I explain why these investors are wrong.
Red For Rent Real Estate Sign in Front House

Feverpitched

Last week, I posted an article that explained why I stopped buying rental properties to buy REIT (VNQ) instead.

In short, I argued that REITs offer better returns with lower risk and less effort in most cases.

  • The higher

This article was written by

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
59.9K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

Jussi Askola is a former private equity real estate investor with experience working for a +$250 million investment firm in Dallas, Texas; and performing property acquisition in Germany. Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). 

Jussi is also the President of Leonberg Capital - a value-oriented investment boutique specializing in mispriced real estate securities often trading at high discounts to NAV and excessive yields. In addition to having passed all CFA exams, Jussi holds a BSc in Real Estate Finance from University Nürtingen-Geislingen (Germany) and a BSc in Property Management from University of South Wales (UK). He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, been featured on numerous financial media outlets, has over 50,000 followers on SeekingAlpha, and built relationships with many top REIT executives.


DISCLAIMER: Jussi Askola is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. The information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions. High Yield Landlord is managed by Leonberg Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOM.U; O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Article Update Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.63K)
Thanks for reading! Which do you prefer: REITs or rentals? Let me know below.

If you found this content valuable, please consider leaving your feedback below and clicking the "like" and "follow" buttons above to help me produce more content. I would greatly appreciate it!
Brickmason007 profile picture
Brickmason007
Today, 10:20 AM
Premium
Comments (25)
Good read. Thanks
w
wavegeek20
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (368)
I couldnt agree more with this article. I have two rental properties that I inherited some time ago located in two lucrative areas. One is a vacation rental and one a house with long-term lease. The maintanence costs, dealing with crazy tenants, flakey property management companies, etc is not worth it anymore. No intention to sell anytime soon, but eventually will and place some of the proceeds in REITS and other investments where I can expend less time and energy.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.63K)
@wavegeek20 Thank you very much for sharing your experience!
William Darusmont profile picture
William Darusmont
Today, 9:44 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (11K)
@wavegeek20 Thankfully we have ABNB and other rental companies to make life easier for you anf for those seeking rentals...NOT!
C
Catskills1
Today, 9:18 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.35K)
@Jussi Askola It's a good piece, Jussi. I especially liked the point about the hidden leverage of REITs. There are fine points that could be argued, for example, if you are holding REITs in an IRA brokerage account you save now on taxes on dividends (none), but pay regular income rates on dividends later (e.g., 30+% marginal rate vs. 20% maximum rate in a regular account). Also, many investors (and perhaps not a few here on SA) end up as commercial landlords via 1031 exchanges on a long-held business. In this case, once that happens, a liquidation of the ownership incurs onerous tax payments, so they are "stuck" in way, unless they die and the kids get the property at the stepped up basis (which doesn't do much for the parent!). However, I would suggest that if you don't have to buy real estate for tax reasons, but want to benefit from the sector, then your advice on REITs being a great way to go is appropriate, especially within a tax-deferred retirement account.
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.63K)
@Catskills1 Thank you for the addition
William Darusmont profile picture
William Darusmont
Today, 9:14 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (11K)
Jussi...one of your very best. Real estate bulls that I have known since i was a kid always saw only the bull (upside). They ignore significant risks and focus on the ROE...which you did a great job of explaining. Also, high transaction costs and liquidity risk are factors. Look also at major cities on vacant commercial space forcing conversions to rental properties for apartments - expensive and only works for lower income rentors.
I live in the Twin Cities and a friend owns significant apartment rental properies. HE does well because he knows what he is doing but is appalled at the amount of new construction here due to high costs which in turn require rents that most cannot afford.
Well done!
Jussi Askola profile picture
Jussi Askola
Today, 9:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (28.63K)
@William Darusmont I appreciate your interest. Good points that are often overlooked by investors!
