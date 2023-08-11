Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 12:19 PM ETAscend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.81K Followers

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:AAWH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Neville - CFO

Abner Kurtin - Founder and Chairman

John Hartmann - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets

Andrew Semple - Echelon Wealth Partners

Russell Stanley - Beacon

Operator

Good evening and thank you for standing by. I will now turn the call over to Ascend Wellness Holdings' first speaker today, Dan Neville.

Dan Neville

Welcome to AWH's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. The presentation that accompanies this call can be found on the company's website, www.awholdings.com/investors.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that there are several risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in our SEC and SEDAR filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. We will not review those risk factors and other cautionary statements on this call. However, we encourage you to read them carefully.

Various remarks on this call concerning expectations, predictions, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results. Any forward-looking statements or information reflect management's current view only. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements or make additional forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by applicable law. References may be made during this call to future-oriented financial information or -- and financial outlook, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as forward-looking statements or information.

While we believe that such estimates have been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting best estimates and judgments, the actual financial results of the company may vary

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.