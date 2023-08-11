Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walt Disney: Add Gambling To The Diversification List

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Walt Disney Company subsidiary signs agreement with Penn Entertainment for sports betting, likely to have immediate short-term results and long-term growth.
  • Disney's ESPN subsidiary gives them an advantage in the sports betting industry, potential for future acquisition of Penn.
  • Hulu financing concerns, if they even happen, are way overblown.
  • Most large companies get market share first and then profits. After that, growth resumes.
  • The image of management on top of its problems with solutions underway is extremely valuable to the stock price.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Stock Markets Rebound On Day After Major Sell Off

Drew Angerer

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) recently announced that the ESPN subsidiary signed an agreement to enter into the sports betting with a partner, Penn Entertainment (PENN). Disney has a habit of finding

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.32K Followers
I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland.


Comments (3)

Messer42 profile picture
Messer42
Today, 1:58 PM
Comments (48)
Moving slowly away from a friendly family centric company. I wonder how Walt would feel about this trend?
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 2:12 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.43K)
@Messer42 There is a very large audience that would disagree with you. That audience produced three blockbusters in the current fiscal year.
Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (17.18K)
@Messer42
For certain, Walt would not like the gambling nor Iger's battle with the FL governor. I doubt Iger cares about tarnishing the old Disney family image, as long as it adds to profits, which he desperately needs.
What's next? Slot machines in parks so the kiddies can gamble.
