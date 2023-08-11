Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

HNDL: How To Collect A 7%+ Yield By Investing In This Super ETF

Hesham Mashhour profile picture
Hesham Mashhour
1 Follower

Summary

  • Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF is an ETF of ETFs, providing diversified exposure to various asset classes.
  • The fund's investment strategy divides its assets equally between a core portfolio and an explore portfolio.
  • Despite a decline in price due to rising interest rates, the fund has consistently met its objective of delivering a 7.0% annual distribution rate.
  • HNDL might offer investors an excellent opportunity now that the Federal Reserve is coming to the end of its rate hiking cycle.
  • HNDL's fundamentals remain strong, as it delivers excellent returns at relatively low risk for fixed-income investors.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Hesham Mashhour as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Magnifying glass on financial chart

deepblue4you

This article was written by

Hesham Mashhour profile picture
Hesham Mashhour
1 Follower
University of Cambridge graduate and medical doctor. Experienced investor with passion for investing in gold and "climate change" stocks and ETFs that will aid us in the green transition - while delivering exceptional profits for investors. Opinions my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 2:11 PM
Premium
Comments (2.96K)
7% ?
I bought this dog about a year ago for $24.79! Where’s my 7%?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.