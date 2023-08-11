jittawit.21

A Quick Take On Adlai Nortye Ltd.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (ANL) has filed to raise $72 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class A shares, according to an amended SEC F-1/A registration statement.

The firm is a clinical-stage biopharma developing drug treatments for various cancer conditions.

Given the firm's late stage of development for its lead candidate, its numerous major pharma collaborations and its well-capitalized balance sheet, life science investors with a patient hold time frame may wish to consider the Adlai Nortye Ltd. IPO at around $24.00 per ADS.

Adlai Nortye Overview

Cayman Islands-based Adlai Nortye Ltd. was founded to develop a portfolio of kinase inhibitor-based drugs for treating recurrent or treatment-resistant cancers and solid tumors.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Yang Lu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2006 and was previously at Hybio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and obtained his bachelor's degree in biotechnology from Xiamen University.

The firm's lead candidate, AN2025 in-licensed from Novartis with exclusive global rights, is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for PIK3CA mutant solid tumors and head and neck squamous cell cancer, respectively. Both trials are in conjunction with other therapies.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Adlai Nortye has booked fair market value investment of $307.8 million as of March 31, 2023, from investors, including Archer Future, Nortye Talent, ATCG Holding, JIN YIN (BVI) Limited, Nortye International, Unique Mark Ventures and PECO International.

Adlai Nortye's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for treatments for head and neck cancer was an estimated $1.22 billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $3.5 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 12.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an increase in the incidence of HNSSC conditions among an aging global population and growing treatment options by drug developers.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for treatments for the U.S. head and neck cancer market:

U.S. Head & Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies:

Eli Lilly and Company.

Sanofi.

Merck & Co.

Clinigen Group plc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

AstraZeneca.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Financial Status

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biopharma firm, although it has recognized some revenue for a one-time sale of certain of its intellectual property.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two calendar years:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $59.8 million in cash and $322.4 million in total liabilities.

Adlai's IPO Details

ANL intends to sell three million ADSs representing nine million underlying Class A shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $24.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $72.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. has agreed to purchase $40.0 million of Class A shares in a concurrent private placement at the IPO price.

A "potential investor" has indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing shares of up to $50.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $732 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 8.04%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be a 'controlled company' according to Nasdaq rules.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the ongoing registrational trial for AN2025 (buparlisib) and the milestone payments in connection with development of AN2025; to fund the commercial launch, if approved, of AN2025; to fund the ongoing Phase Ib trial for AN0025 (palupiprant) in the United States and France; to fund the ongoing Phase I trial both in the United States and China for AN4005; to fund the ongoing Phase I trial in the United States for the triple combination of AN2025, AN0025, and atezolizumab; and to fund the discovery and IND enabling studies of pre-clinical drugs; for expansion of our drug portfolio through a combination of internal R&D activities and external business development efforts; and for our general working capital and general corporate purposes. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to fund our planned operating expenses and capital expenditures through the next 12 months.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Cantor Fitzgerald and CITIC CLSA.

Commentary About Adlai Nortye

ANL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its pipeline of immunotherapy candidates for solid tumors.

The firm's lead candidate, AN2025 in-licensed from Novartis with exclusive global rights, is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for PIK3CA mutant solid tumors and head and neck squamous cell cancer, respectively. Both trials are in conjunction with other therapies.

The market opportunity for treating various solid tumors is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years due to a generally aging global population and the rise in cancer incidence among them.

Management has disclosed several major pharma firm collaboration or licensing agreements.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the relatively short time period that the proposed IPO proceeds will fund the company, only about 12 months.

So, the firm may need to raise significantly more capital in the near future, potentially diluting existing equity shareholders in the process, unless a sufficient rise in share price due to milestone achievement can offset the potential dilution.

The company's investor syndicate doesn't include any well-known or established life science venture capital firms.

Cantor is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation with interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), which are located in and have substantial operations in China with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. have been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $732 million, which is above the typical range of $250 million to $500 million for a well-capitalized, clinical-stage biopharma company at IPO.

However, given Adlai Nortye Ltd.'s late stage of development for its lead candidate, its numerous major pharma collaborations and its well-capitalized balance sheet, life science investors with a patient hold time frame may wish to consider the IPO at around $24.00 per ADS.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending August 18, 2023.