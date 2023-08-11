CLO CEF Preferreds: What To Sell And Buy In This 7-9% Yielding Sector

Darren415

In this article, we revisit the CLO CEF preferreds sector - a relatively niche area of the income market. The sector remains somewhat opaque to retail investors and too small for professional investors. This is likely why it continues to offer pricing that is only partially rational - a feature that offers an opportunity for discerning investors.

Why CLO CEF Preferreds Are Worth A Look

The CLO preferreds sector is a niche area of the broader income sector. Although it's not particularly small (with 19 securities), it's fairly opaque to most investors.

This is likely because the CLO space itself is complicated enough but also that the common shares of the same funds that issue the preferreds boast much higher yields - all at double-digit levels - which outshine the preferreds. Moreover, the preferreds have a number of unusual features such as maturities which can cause many investors to get the wrong impression of the yields on offer without accounting for the pull-to-par.

What makes the sector attractive is not just the risk/reward on offer but also a number of additional factors. Specifically, because CEF common and preferred shares are relatively bifurcated (few income investors are well-versed in both CLOs and preferreds), there are greater relative value opportunities than in other parts of the income market. And because the key risk metric investors use (i.e. asset coverage) is somewhat misleading, it's easy for investors to go astray. Both of these factors generate a significant amount of alpha for investors willing to put in the work.

This sector also has a number of unusual and attractive features. First, nearly all securities have mandatory maturities, even the preferreds. This lowers their duration and makes them less negatively convex from large changes in interest rates.

Second, a number of securities in the sector are monthly payers, which is both attractive for many investors and understates their yield relative to the usual quarterly-paying preferreds due to the additional compounding.

Third, the sector features unusual mandatory redemption features which require the funds to redeem the securities if their asset coverage remains below a given level.

Fourth, the sector has enjoyed repeated support from fund managers who tend to repurchase shares of their preferreds and baby bonds during drawdowns (otherwise they would not be allowed to pay distributions on common shares). This not only improves the asset coverage but also supports their prices in the market.

Finally, despite their more modest yields, the preferreds have more than kept pace with common shares of the CLO CEFs as the following chart suggests. A similar or better rate of return with less risk remains a compelling reason to take a look at the preferreds, particularly for investors in the common shares of the CLO CEFs.

Systematic Income

Lay Of The Land

There are two key risk factors that investors need to be aware of for CLO CEF preferreds. These are the risk profile of the relevant issuing CEF and whether or not a given preferred has a maturity.

As far as the risk profile, broadly speaking there are two types of CEFs in the sector - those that are primarily allocated to CLO Equity and those that are only partly allocated to CLO Equity (with the rest allocated to senior loans and/or CLO Debt). This former group includes CEFs like XFLT and EIC and are highlighted in green in the yield chart below. These CEFs (and hence their preferreds) have a lower risk profile and will tend to hold up better than their CLO Equity counterparts like OXLC, OCCI, ECC and the Priority Income Fund.

As far as the maturity, all but two preferreds in the sector have maturities. The two that don't (ECC.PD and PRIF.PK) are highlighted in orange in the yield chart below. All else equal, a maturity is an attractive feature as it lowers the beta and duration of the preferreds.

With that important background out of the way, let's have a look at the pricing in the chart below.

Systematic Income

There are three takeaways from the chart. First, there is a semblance of rational pricing as the green highlighted bars (preferreds issued by the lower-risk CEFs) tend to feature lower yields. However, this is where rational pricing ends.

Second, the two preferreds with no maturities (ECC.PD, PRIF.PK) look quite expensive relative to the broader sector. Lacking a maturity is an unattractive feature in our view as it increases beta and duration of the given preferreds. For this reason these two preferreds should trade at relatively high yields. In our view, investors should sell these two and rotate to higher-yielding preferreds with maturities, or to EICB which not only features a maturity but also a lower risk profile.

Third, there is wide variation in the CLO Equity preferreds yields - from around 7.5% for OXLCM to over 9% for PRIF.PJ. It might be tempting to say that the market is simply sorting these preferreds by quality however that's clearly not the case since the preferreds of any given fund are all over the place in yield terms. We would sell lower-yielding preferreds like OXLCM and PRIF.PF and rotate to OXLCP and PRIF.PJ.

Takeaways

The CLO CEF preferreds sector remains a niche and attractive income space for investors. This is not only due to high single-digit yields but also to the fact that the pricing is not totally rational - a feature which offers opportunities and alpha for investors.