Biogen Q2 2023 Analysis: Reata Acquisition, Financials, And Alzheimer's Prospects

FG Trade Latin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), based in Cambridge, MA, leads in therapies for neurological diseases, offering treatments like Tecfidera and Aduhelm for conditions like MS and Alzheimer's, and collaborates for broader offerings.

Recent developments: Biogen agreed to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) for $7.3 billion, a deal bolstered by Reata's FDA-approved rare disease drug Skyclarys.

The following article reviews Biogen's Q2 2023 financial performance, its strong balance sheet, mixed valuation signals, growth strategies in neurological diseases, the strategic acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals, and the potential of Skyclarys. I recommend a "Hold" on Biogen shares.

Q2 2023 Earnings

In Q2 2023, Biogen's financial highlights showed a mixed performance with some fluctuations in revenue streams. Total revenue declined by 5% to $2,456 million, and on a constant currency basis, the decrease was 3%. The GAAP diluted EPS dropped 44% to $4.07, and Non-GAAP diluted EPS fell 23% to $4.02. Multiple sclerosis product revenue decreased by 15%, while spinal muscular atrophy and biosimilars revenue saw growth. Alzheimer's disease revenue was reported as $(20) million, indicating a loss. Costs of sales increased by 22%, R&D expenses grew by 11%, and SG&A expenses decreased. Other financial information included GAAP restructuring expenses and collaboration profit-sharing. Net cash flow from operations was $487 million, with capital expenditures of $71 million. Biogen reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2023, expecting a mid-single-digit percentage decline in total revenue and Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $15.00 to $16.00.

Balance Sheet Checkup

Examining Biogen's balance sheet as of June 30, 2023, the company appears to have a robust liquidity position. Current assets stand at $10.43 billion, including $2.62 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $3.46 billion in marketable securities. This provides a strong immediate buffer for operations. Given these figures and if necessary, the company could tap into its marketable securities, increasing its cash position to a combined total of $6.08 billion. As for the company's cash burn, over the first half of 2023, the cash and cash equivalents reduced by about $801.5 million ($3.42 billion at the start of the period to $2.62 billion). If this burn rate persists, the combined cash runway (including conversion of marketable securities) would be around 3.8 years. On the liabilities front, Biogen has current liabilities of $3.19 billion, with long-term notes payable at $6.28 billion. There is no immediate sign of the need for additional financing given their strong liquidity position. However, continuous monitoring of their cash burn and operational costs is essential.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

Per Seeking Alpha data, Biogen's financial overview shows mixed signals. The valuation appears reasonable with a forward P/E of 17.83, though the revenue and EPS projections present concerns. The year-over-year decline in sales and EPS for 2023 and a three-year negative compound annual growth rate underscore this point. While there is growth expected in subsequent years, it comes after notable declines. The profitability metrics are strong, with high margins and a positive return on equity. Momentum appears weak in the short term, underperforming the S&P 500 in 3, 6, and 9-month periods, though it shows positive growth over the year.

Data by YCharts

Growth Initiatives

Biogen's growth strategies, as outlined in the recent earnings call, encompass several key areas. The company has reached a significant milestone with the traditional approval of Leqembi for Alzheimer's and is pursuing further studies for early intervention. They are working on a subcutaneous formulation to enable at-home administration and less-frequent maintenance dosing, with regulatory filings expected by the end of Q1 2024. Biogen is also focused on expanding its multi-target portfolio, including programs targeting tau and various therapies for conditions like SMA, Parkinson's, and Angelman syndrome. The R&D organization has conducted a comprehensive review to improve the risk profile and prioritize key programs, resulting in a leaner pipeline with a higher probability of success. Biogen's approach emphasizes data-driven evaluation, early treatment, and a commitment to innovation and value creation across a diverse array of medical challenges.

The Skyclarys Paradigm: Biogen's Strategic Play

In a bold move underlining the significance of rare neurological diseases in modern pharmacology, Biogen's acquisition of Reata showcases the potential of Skyclarys as a game-changer. Drawing parallels to previous blockbuster drugs and observing the market dynamics, it's clear this acquisition could rewrite Biogen's financial trajectory, particularly in the realm of rare diseases.

Skyclarys: A Gem in Biogen's Crown

Biogen, a pioneer in neurological disorders, has always been on the lookout for impactful drugs to supplement its portfolio. The acquisition of Reata, specifically driven by Skyclarys, is a masterstroke. Given the devastating nature of FA (Friedreich's Ataxia), Skyclarys emerges as a beacon of hope for many. Here's how Skyclarys fits into the Biogen tapestry:

Robust Revenue Forecast: Per my estimates, the expected yearly revenue from Skyclarys in the U.S. alone is a staggering $1.332 billion. For Biogen, which has experienced ebbs and flows in its multiple sclerosis segment, this is a welcome boost. Global Expansion Potential: With its international presence, Biogen can introduce Skyclarys across continents, thereby escalating its revenue channels multifold. Portfolio Reinforcement: Diversification is key in pharma. The introduction of Skyclarys means that any hiccups with other major drugs can be mitigated, safeguarding the company's financial health.

Investor Insight: Biogen's Bet on Skyclarys

Biogen's acquisition might be a double-edged sword. Here's a 360° perspective for investors:

ROI Perspective: The heftiness of the $7.3 billion acquisition needs to be seen in light of potential revenue from Skyclarys. The challenge for Biogen lies in swiftly integrating and amplifying Skyclarys’ reach using its vast network.

R&D and Regulatory Challenges: Every country has its regulatory idiosyncrasies. With Skyclarys approved in the U.S., global approvals are the next frontier. Biogen's experience in this domain will be crucial.

Unique Market Dynamics: Tackling a rare disease like FA without any existing FDA-approved treatment places Skyclarys in an advantageous position. Yet, the road ahead is paved with challenges, be it potential competitors (none on the immediate horizon per my research), diverse pricing regulations across nations, or evolving regulatory scenarios.

In essence, Biogen's strategic acquisition showcases its commitment to leading the neurological drug market. Skyclarys could very well be the linchpin that anchors Biogen's future growth, shaping its standing in the pharmaceutical world.

My Analysis & Recommendation

In reflecting on Biogen's recent Q2 2023 earnings and its growth initiatives, there's a combination of promise and concern that offers a nuanced view for investors, particularly with regard to Alzheimer's prospects.

The development and potential expansion of Alzheimer's treatments stand out as a pivotal growth avenue for Biogen. With traditional approval for Leqembi and ongoing research for early intervention and new formulations, there's clear ambition to cement a stronghold in this critical medical field. The concerted focus on Alzheimer's research also aligns with a global push to combat this devastating disease.

Biogen's enterprise value at $39 billion appears to align with its mixed financial performance and current prospects. The forward P/E of 17.83 suggests a reasonable valuation, but the year-over-year decline in sales and EPS, along with a three-year negative compound annual growth rate, presents concerns. These financial trends might give pause to some investors, particularly if the revenue from Alzheimer's products does not impress.

On the balance sheet side, the company seems financially stable, with ample liquid assets to support ongoing operations and potential investments. The costly acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals and its FDA-approved rare disease drug Skyclarys should add a new significant revenue stream, though the impact on Alzheimer's prospects remains to be seen.

At this juncture, I recommend a "Hold" on Biogen. While there's significant potential in their Alzheimer's initiatives and a generally stable financial position, the mixed financial performance and uncertainty in Alzheimer's revenue growth necessitate a cautious approach. Investors should keep a keen eye on the progress and commercial success of Alzheimer's products, the integration of Reata Pharmaceuticals, and broader financial trends within the company. A "Hold" position allows investors to wait for more concrete indicators of growth or decline, particularly in the critical area of Alzheimer's research and commercialization, before making further investment decisions.