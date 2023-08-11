Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who Else Is Buying The Dip On NNN REIT?

Aug. 11, 2023 2:00 PM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)ADC, O, VICI5 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
763 Followers

Summary

  • NNN REIT is a premier REIT that every investor should consider adding to their portfolio, due to their strong free-cash flows and 34 year dividend track record.
  • NNN's price has dropped 6% over the last month making it a strong buy in my opinion.
  • NNN missed on revenue during its recent Q2 earnings, but increased their FY23 core FFO guidance.
  • NNN has a BBB+ credit rating and a strong balance sheet with no debt maturities until 2024 making them well-prepared for the current macro environment.

Group of Anonymous People Raising Hands on a Seminar

miniseries

I last wrote about NNN REIT back in June (NYSE:NNN) where I talked about how every dividend portfolio needs a stock like this one. During these times investors deserve a consistent, and efficient income stock that just gets the

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
763 Followers
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

c
ccampana
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (26)
I initiated a position earlier this week.
g
grcinak
Today, 2:13 PM
Premium
Comments (1.52K)
Who Else Is Buying The Dip On NNN REIT?
I am.
jbradsh1 profile picture
jbradsh1
Today, 2:10 PM
Premium
Comments (83)
I have some shares but I'm thinking NNN's share price will "dip" a bit further ... down below 35 if interest rates keep going up.
YonduDontar profile picture
YonduDontar
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (496)
Just bought yesterday ☺️
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Today, 2:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
I am. Added today. Thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.