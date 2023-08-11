Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.81K Followers

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Drouin - Senior Vice President-Investor Relations and Sustainability

Randy Smallwood - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gary Brown - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wes Carson - Vice President-Mining Operations

Haytham Hodaly - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Brian MacArthur - Raymond James

Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital

Martin Pradier - Veritas Investment Research

John Tumazos - Very Independent Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wheaton Precious Metals 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability. Please go ahead, Sir.

Patrick Drouin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for participating in today's call. I'm joined today by Randy Smallwood, Wheaton Precious Metals' President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Haytham Hodaly, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development; and Wes Carson, Vice President, Mining Operations.

Please note that, for those not currently on the webcast, the slide presentation accompanying this conference call is available in PDF format on the Presentations page of the Wheaton Precious Metals website.

I'd like to bring to your attention that some of the commentary on today's call may contain forward-looking statements and I would direct everyone to review Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains important cautionary notes

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.