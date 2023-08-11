Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Calian Group Ltd. (CLNFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 11, 2023 1:51 PM ETCalian Group Ltd. (CLNFF), CGY:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.81K Followers

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CLNFF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer McCaughey - Director of Investor Relations

Kevin Ford - Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Houston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maxim Matushansky - RBC Capital Markets

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Amr Ezzat - Industrial Alliance

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Calian Group Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be and a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Jennifer McCaughey, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Jennifer McCaughey

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Calian's Q3 2023 Conference Call. Presenting this morning are Kevin Ford, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Houston, Chief Financial Officer.

As noted on Slide 2, please be advised that certain information discussed today is forward-looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results predicted in these statements may be materially different from actual results. As a reminder, all amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, except as otherwise specified.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Ford

Thank you, Jennifer, and let me start right away with an overview of our Q3 results. After many years of meeting or exceeding expectations, and considerable growth, we did not meet our expectations this quarter on some of our key performance indicators. This is unusual for us and we do not take it lightly. I would qualify our Q3 results as mixed. We had some positives and we had some negatives, but we understand where we need to adjust to get back on track and I'm confident, we will do so quickly.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.