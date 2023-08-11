Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SuRo Capital: The Valuation May Provide Some Margin Of Safety

Aug. 11, 2023 2:58 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)
Chimerix Research profile picture
Chimerix Research
37 Followers

Summary

  • SuRo Capital's portfolio has experienced a significant drop in valuation, causing the stock to trade at a 45% discount to its book value.
  • The portfolio is concentrated in around 10 companies, mostly valued at EV/Sales multiples that are now well aligned with the market average/consensus.
  • The upside potential lies in multiples expanding again due to the Fed cutting rates, with an estimated potential upside of 57% - 110% from the current price.
Start-up Funding Crowdfunding Investment Venture Capital Entrepreneurship business, technology, internet, and networking concept - businessman pressing a button on virtual screens

chiewr/iStock via Getty Images

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) has a portfolio of private and public tech and innovative companies that have been subject to a bloodbath of valuations contraction. In the last year, the company saw a drop of more than $100 million (roughly 50%) of the fair value

This article was written by

Chimerix Research profile picture
Chimerix Research
37 Followers
Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.