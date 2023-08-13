Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Midstream Partners: Guidance Doesn't Reflect Long-Term Opportunity

Aug. 13, 2023 8:16 AM ETWestern Midstream Partners, LP (WES)3 Comments
Gary Gambino profile picture
4.84K Followers

Summary

  • Western Midstream Partners EBITDA guidance reduction reflects short-term issues.
  • New wells are coming on stronger than expected, creating a base for stronger throughput growth once current issues are resolved.
  • The recent increase in the base distribution demonstrates management confidence in future growth.
  • The partnership can deliver additional distribution increases as it hits its leverage goals.

natural gas pipeline rural power plant pipes energy lines desert mine natural gas underground pipes supply

DrewBuzz

Too Much Of A Good Thing

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) followed up last month's pleasant surprise of a 12.5% distribution increase with the negative surprise of a $100 million, or 5% downward guidance to EBITDA in their

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
4.84K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

elliot_mllr profile picture
elliot_mllr
Today, 9:44 AM
Premium
Comments (6.92K)
One issue with the current base distribution is that at about 7.3% it is essentially the same as that of a larger and stronger EPD.
Elliot Miller
I
Invest5life
Today, 9:32 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.43K)
Is OXY going to roll them up? Huge tax consequences...
Limestone Cowboy profile picture
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Imagine someone comes up to you, someone with a supply of wealth that's practically inexhaustible. Say Bill Gates, Buffett, or Elon. Somone who isn't going to reneg. They say, "Give me $10, and I'll give you an 18% ROR." You say, hell, why not $100? They say, "Great!". You think, why not $100 million? They gladly accept.

That's the entire corporate model from WES with higher volumes on dedicated acreage. I hope they continue to ignore debt if they have the ability to spend on capex with guaranteed returns at least 2x over cost of capital, and as long as that counter-party is there willing to take the trade. Go all in. When it's raining gold, grab the bucket, not the thimble.

It's a unique position in the midstream space, and it's gonna make a lot of millionaires with mailbox money.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.